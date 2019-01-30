Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Recovery Continues For Third Week

This article was first released to subscribers 2 weeks ago.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday, January 11, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

31 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 30 last week), and the average price return was +3.57% (up from +2.84% last week). Leading the charge were real estate (+6.47%), MLPs (+6.42%), health/biotech (+5.91%), global equity (+5.31%) and global equity dividend (+5.08%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

25 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 27 last week), while the average NAV return was +2.58% (up from +1.10% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (+0.84%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-14.38%). The average sector discount is -7.78% (up from -8.68% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Global equity dividend showed the largest premium/discount increase (+2.39%), while MLPs showed the largest premium/discount decline (-2.16%). The average change in premium/discount was +0.90% (down from +1.55% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is health/biotech (+0.88), while the sector with the lowest z-score is global growth & income (-1.18). The average z-score is -0.10 (up from -0.77 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest MLPs (11.66%), global growth & income (10.67%), global equity income (10.10%), emerging market income (9.83%) and multisector income (9.26%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 7.44% (down from 7.75% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

*Note: There appears to be errors with this data for the MLP funds, which are incorrectly showing large P/D decreases (I think this was because my data crawler grabbed discounts before NAVs were updated last Friday). My apologies.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (GER) -7.04% 12.31% -8.45% -0.8 6.34% 14.52% (KYN) -6.89% 11.95% -4.71% -0.7 3.59% 11.08% (KMF) -6.60% 11.31% -12.66% -1.0 4.23% 12.12% (STK) -5.53% 10.42% -0.84% -1.3 3.26% 9.01% (SPPP) -5.20% % -6.75% -3.3 -1.52% 3.97% (DSE) -4.91% 12.58% -7.56% -0.8 8.16% 13.91% (FMO) -4.74% 12.51% -3.91% 0.0 6.17% 11.40% (MIE) -4.62% 10.30% -7.05% -0.3 6.53% 11.82% (CTR) -4.27% 12.43% -10.12% -1.2 7.36% 12.46% (CEM) -4.23% 11.87% -8.77% -1.1 5.37% 10.26%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Note: ECC's premium increase seems artificially large because CEFConnect updated ECC's 11/30 NAV last week.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ECC) 12.60% 16.19% 4.73% -0.8 -1.92% -13.72% (NCZ) 6.14% 13.22% 7.19% 0.5 8.52% 2.31% (NDP) 5.70% 20.54% 4.54% 0.9 10.65% 4.62% (JRS) 5.55% 8.73% -5.63% 0.5 11.52% 4.96% (IFN) 5.40% 11.63% -8.69% 0.0 4.36% -1.81% (PNF) 5.30% 5.42% 12.08% 2.7 4.13% -0.79% (PGP) 5.06% 11.02% 45.30% 1.4 4.98% 1.33% (ZTR) 5.02% 14.15% -2.74% -0.7 7.52% 1.97% (MYD) 4.99% 5.22% -4.64% 1.0 5.44% -0.07% (FCO) 4.86% 10.85% -2.33% 0.2 7.12% 1.80%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

December 19, 2018 | Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Completes Successful Rights Offering. The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce the completion of its transferable rights offering (the "Offering" or "Offer") in which the Fund will issue approximately 1.2 million common and 1.2 million newly issued Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable preferred shares (the "Series B Preferred"), totaling $85 million. Pursuant to the Offer, the Fund issued one transferable right (a "Right") for each common share of the Fund to shareholders of record (record date shareholders) as of November 12, 2018. Holders of Rights were entitled to purchase one common share and one newly issued Series B preferred share by submitting three Rights and $67.50 per share (the subscription price). The Offer expired at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on December 14, 2018 and the Rights no longer trade on the NYSE American. All of the common and preferred shares subscribed for will be issued on or about December 19, 2018.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

January 7, 2019 | Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSF) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on January 7, 2019, approved the reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the Fund into the Emerging Markets Portfolio ("MSIF Emerging Markets"). MSIF Emerging Markets is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., an open-end management investment company advised by the Fund's investment adviser. In connection with the Reorganization, stockholders of the Fund will receive newly issued Class I shares of MSIF Emerging Markets with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business on or about February 22, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about February 25, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the New York Stock Exchange until the close of business on or about February 22, 2019. Subsequently, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be dissolved. December 6, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Reorganization into Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. - Emerging Markets Portfolio. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE: APF) (the "Fund") announced that, after considering the recommendation of the Fund's investment adviser, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., the Board of Directors of the Fund determined that it would be in the best interest of stockholders of the Fund to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization by and between the Fund and Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., on behalf of its series Emerging Markets Portfolio ("MSIF Emerging Markets"), pursuant to which substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund would be transferred to MSIF Emerging Markets and stockholders of the Fund would become stockholders of MSIF Emerging Markets, receiving shares of common stock of MSIF Emerging Markets equal to the value of their holdings in the Fund (the "Reorganization"). The Reorganization of the Fund will be submitted for stockholder approval at a special meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on March 8, 2019, and any adjournments or postponements thereof, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2019. Further information about the Reorganization will be included in a proxy statement/prospectus expected to be mailed to stockholders in the first quarter of 2019.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

January 7, 2019 | Tortoise Announces Completion of Fund Name and Investment Policy Changes for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Tortoise today confirmed the completion of the previously announced name change for its closed-end fund Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG), formerly known as Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. Ticker symbol and CUSIP remain unchanged. In addition, effective today is an amended investment policy for NTG. Under the amended policy, under normal market conditions, NTG will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of midstream energy entities in the energy infrastructure sector, including MLPs, with at least 50% of its total assets in equity securities of natural gas infrastructure entities. Previously, NTG's investment policy stipulated that at least 80% of its total assets would be invested in equity securities of MLPs. Written notice was provided to stockholders of such changes on Nov. 7, 2018. "This amendment to the investment policy and name change allows greater flexibility for NTG to continue to invest in what we believe are the most attractive midstream energy entities, regardless of company structure," said Tortoise Portfolio Manager Matt Sallee. "This change enables the fund to continue to seek to meet its objectives as the midstream energy landscape evolves." December 17, 2018 | Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Capital Return Plan. The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) announced that the fund's Board of Trustees at its December meeting approved adoption of a capital return plan. The plan is the latest in a series of actions undertaken with the goal of enhancing fund competitiveness and investment returns for current and prospective common shareholders. Under the plan, JQC will return to shareholders 20 percent of common assets, or approximately $240 million of its capital as of December 14, 2018, over the next three years through supplemental amounts included in the fund's regular monthly distributions. Additional information on the fund's capital return plan is available here. Pursuant to the plan, JQC is declaring its next monthly distribution. The following dates and amounts apply to today's monthly distribution declaration for JQC: Record Date January 15, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date January 14, 2019 Payable Date February 1, 2019 Ticker Exchange Fund Name Ordinary Income Amount Supplemental Amount Total JQC NYSE Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund $0.0385 $0.0630 $0.1015 As of December 14, 2018, the total distribution of $0.1015 would result in distribution rates of 14.1% and 16.4% on net asset value and market value, respectively. Closed-end fund historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. December 14, 2018 | PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announce Change to Non-Fundamental Investment Policy. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) announced that, effective on or about February 12, 2019, each Fund will amend its non-fundamental investment policy to, under normal market conditions, invest at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis (the "Current Policy") to read as follows: Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis (the "Amended Policy"). December 14, 2018 | Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution Policy And Restates Previously Announced Targeted Discount Policy. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) announced today, that recognizing the higher yielding characteristics of the portfolio of the Fund, the Board has approved a policy to pay distributions quarterly, comprised of net investment income generated by dividends paid from the Fund's underlying securities. Based on estimated dividend income over the period, net of taxes and expenses, the Fund will pay a quarterly distribution at an annualized rate of 2.0% for the next 12-months ending December 31, 2019. This policy will be subject to ongoing review by the Board. In connection with the above policy, the first quarterly distribution in the amount of US 4 cents per share will be paid on January 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018. November 26, 2018 | Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund Announces Changes to Fund Name, Investment Objective, Fees and Distributions. The Board of Trustees of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD) (the "Fund") has approved changes to the Fund's name, investment objective and investment policies as described below. In connection with these changes, the portfolio managers of the Fund will change and the Fund's investment advisory fee rate will be reduced as discussed below. Each of the foregoing changes will be effective on or about February 8, 2019. Following implementation of the changes to the Fund's investment objective and policies, the Fund will increase the frequency of its shareholder distributions from quarterly to monthly and raise the distribution rate as described below. Name. The Fund's name will change to "Eaton Vance Buy-Write Strategies Fund." It will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EXD." Investment Objectives. As revised, the Fund will have a primary objective to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund will evaluate returns on an after-tax basis, seeking to minimize and defer shareholder federal income taxes. The Fund's current investment objective is tax-advantaged income and gains. Investment Policies. Pursuant to its revised investment policies, the Fund's strategy will consist of owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks and selling covered index call options (a "buy-write strategy"). Under normal market conditions, the Fund's investment program will consist primarily of (1) owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks, a segment of which ("Segment One") seeks to exceed the total return performance of the S&P 500 Composite Stock Price Index® (the "S&P 500") and a segment of which ("Segment Two") seeks to exceed the total return performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index® (the "NASDAQ 100") and (2) selling on a continuous basis S&P 500 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment One and NASDAQ 100 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment Two. Initially, approximately 50% to 75% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in Segment One and the balance will be invested in Segment Two. Although the Fund will designate separate S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 segments, the Fund's stock portfolio will be managed on an integrated basis. Over time, the percentages of the Fund's stock portfolio invested in each Segment may vary based on the investment adviser's evaluation of equity market conditions and other factors. Due to tax considerations, the Fund intends to limit the overlap between its stock portfolio holdings (and any subset thereof) and each of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 to less than 70% on an ongoing basis. The Fund's stock holdings may include stocks not included in either index. The Fund will seek to generate current earnings in part by employing an options strategy of writing (selling) index call options on the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to sell on a continuous basis S&P 500 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment One and NASDAQ 100 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment Two. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund's total assets will be subject to written index call options. Writing index call options involves a tradeoff between the option premiums received and reduced participation in potential future stock price appreciation of the Fund's portfolio of common stocks. The Fund currently employs a tax-advantaged short-term bond strategy ("Bond Strategy") and a rules-based option overlay strategy that consists of writing put and call spreads on the S&P 500 ("Option Overlay Strategy"). The Bond Strategy consists of investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term, high quality municipal securities and other debt obligations. The Options Overlay Strategy involves the selling of S&P 500 put spreads and call spreads following a systematic, rules-based strategy. The Options Overlay Strategy is designed to monetize the difference between the implied volatility of the S&P 500 as reflected in options prices and the realized volatility of the index.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

(Note: due to the large amount of special distributions this month, some of these funds may accidentally appear as cutters and boosters due to how my screening algorithm calculates distribution changes. Apologies in advance for any mistakes).

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Lazard Glb Total Return & Inc (LGI) -23.2% 0.11556 0.08879 7.63% -11.08% -1.3 30% 1/2/2019 1/10/2019 Lazard World Dividend & Income (LOR) -21.7% 0.07409 0.05799 8.75% -11.70% -0.6 94% 1/2/2019 1/10/2019 EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps (ETW) -20.1% 0.091 0.0727 8.92% -1.91% -2.1 24% 1/2/2019 1/23/2019 EV Tax-Managed Global Fund (EXG) -18.9% 0.076 0.0616 9.43% -2.61% -1.5 9% 1/2/2019 1/23/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -6.5% 0.1115 0.1043 10.56% -6.40% -0.2 0% 1/10/2019 1/18/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -5.6% 0.0878 0.0829 11.23% -11.63% -1.2 2% 1/10/2019 1/18/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -4.3% 0.1048 0.1003 11.34% -11.36% -1.4 19% 1/10/2019 1/18/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & Inc (DEX) -4.0% 0.0945 0.0907 11.87% -13.82% -1.9 43% 1/2/2019 1/14/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -4.0% 0.0951 0.0913 8.89% 16.65% 1.9 28% 1/2/2019 1/14/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -3.6% 0.04524 0.04362 10.14% -1.84% -0.9 31% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -2.9% 0.035 0.034 3.91% -13.30% 0.7 128% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -2.3% 0.01965 0.01919 10.01% -7.26% -1.4 64% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -1.9% 0.0378 0.0371 5.92% -12.48% 0.5 81% 1/2/2019 1/14/2019 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -1.7% 0.0295 0.029 5.30% -7.59% 0.9 107% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -1.3% 0.0385 0.038 4.95% -10.23% 0.4 103% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.9% 0.04014 0.03976 8.75% -9.92% 0.4 53% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.5% 0.0565 0.0562 8.79% -10.40% 0 51% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 0.6% 0.0651 0.0655 7.96% -11.47% -0.5 108% 1/2/2019 1/14/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.0% 0.02802 0.0283 7.53% -4.25% 2.9 37% 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 EV Enhanced Equity Income (EOI) 3.9% 0.0864 0.0898 8.07% -3.89% -0.6 9% 1/2/2019 1/23/2019 EV Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS) 12.9% 0.0875 0.0988 7.27% 5.57% 2.2 -3% 1/2/2019 1/23/2019

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Weekly Fund Wrap: Tactics Over Strategy (Jan. 7), Fund Year-End Review And What To Expect In 2019 (Jan. 6)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - BGH Offers The Highest Yield In The Sector (Jan. 12), Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - Looks Like The Benchmark Found Its Bottom (Jan. 8), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Positive Last Week For The Year (Jan. 7), Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund With Z-Score -2.50 (Jan. 7), Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - Positive Results For The Sector In Some Metrics (Jan. 7)

D.M. Martins Research presents Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income: The Good And The Bad (Jan. 8)

Maks F. S. presents Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund: The Best 'Junk' For Your Money (Jan. 11), Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund: Survived The Rate Hikes (Jan. 10)

Nick Ackerman presents ETV: Tech Heavy Holdings With A High Yield (Jan. 7)

Power Hedge presents The BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust Is A Safer Way To Invest In Energy (Jan. 7)

Stanford Chemist presents 3 Excellent PIMCO National Muni CEFs, But Only 1 Is Fairly Valued Right Now (Jan. 9), Why We Sold UTG Last Week And What We Replaced It With (Jan. 8), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: JQC Boosts Yield To 16% (Jan. 8), The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - December 2018: A Partial Recovery (Jan. 7)

Commentary

CEFs recovered for the third week in a row, with 31 out of 31 sectors (!) gaining on price. The average price return of +3.57% again outpaced the NAV return of +2.58%, meaning that discounts narrowed yet again.

Turning to CEF news, Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund's (NYSE: MSF) shareholders approved the reorganization of the fund into the open-ended Emerging Markets Portfolio (MSELX) last week as expected. The discount instantly shrunk upon the announcement to around -4% and has narrowed to under -2% over the past several months. The discount barely budged on the news of stockholder approval, suggesting that a successful vote was already priced in. The reorganization is expected to take place on February 22, 2019. There's still nearly 2% of alpha to be gained from the reorganization, so if one is looking emerging market equity exposure one could do a lot worse than holding MSF for a month.

MSF Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Two global Eaton Vance option income CEFs, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) and reduced their monthly payouts by -20.3% and -18.9%, respectively. This was probably a necessary cut since the two funds' NAVs have declined by -16.4% and -17.9%, respectively, in 2018. A lower distribution level allows them to better preserve their asset base going forward. ETW and EXG have forward yields of 8.92% and 9.43%, respectively, and closed last week with discounts of -1.92% and -2.61%, respectively. Both funds are rated as "holds" in our CEF Watchlist.

In contrast, the domestic Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) and Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) boosted their payouts by +3.9% and +12.9%, respectively. This was a little surprising, however, since both funds saw NAV declines in 2018, albeit not on the same scale as the global funds. EOS, which employs a growth tilt, has done comparatively better than EOI, which is more of a broad market fund, allowing it room to increase its distribution further. However, if domestic equity markets suffer another year of losses, I could easily see these two funds' distributions being reset back to more sustainable levels. EOI and EOS have forward yields of 8.07% and 7.27%, respectively, and closed last week with discounts of -3.89% and +5.57% (premium), respectively. EOI is rated as a hold, but EOS is rated as a "sell". EOS also bears a 1-year z-score of +2.2 suggesting relative overvaluation. A "growthy" replacement could be the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) which trades at a premium of +0.72% with a 1-year z-score of -0.70. EOI could also be considered as a replacement as well, although it lacks a growth focus.

EOI Net Asset Value data by YCharts

If you notice an unfamiliar stock called "Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc." in your portfolio, it's just the CEF formerly known as Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG). As with its other peers in the space, the fund's policy has been relaxed to allow investment in all kinds of midstream energy entities, and not only MLPs. The policy also continues NTG's natural gas focus, with a stipulation that at least 50% of its total assets will be invested in natural gas infrastructure stocks. As with the other "MLP-to-midstream" mandate changes that have occurred recently, I do question the merit of putting taxable midstream companies into a fund structured as a C-corp rather than an RIC as this exposes an investor to double taxation. Why not let C-corp funds remain MLP focused and RIC funds cover the remaining midstream sector? NTG's holdings as of 12/31/2018 are shown below, and it will be interesting to see whether the managers immediately make use of their widened scope or whether the transition will be gradual.

We're currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. The sale has been EXTENDED for 1 more week only, so please consider joining us by clicking on the following link: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.