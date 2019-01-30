A Wise Move By Iamgold

IAMGOLD just announced that it's not going to proceed with construction of Côté.

It was concerning to see IAMGOLD include Côté in its development pipeline because moving forward with the low-grade, high capex project wouldn't be a wise decision.

There are many positives about IAMGOLD that help to offset some of the negatives, the main one being its war chest of cash.

IAMGOLD released disappointing 2019 guidance earlier this month as the company is still struggling to ramp up its Westwood mine in Canada.

IAMGOLD (IAG) is a high-cost producer that is still struggling to get its Westwood mine in Canada fully ramped up.

The company released disappointing 2019 guidance earlier this month - forecasting attributable gold production of between 810,000 and 870,000 ounces in 2019 at an AISC of $1,030-1,080 per ounce. A major step backwards for both output and costs.

Westwood is the main culprit, as the mine is expected to produce just 100,000-120,000 ounces of gold this year. In 2018, the operation churned out 129,000 ounces, was to keep adding to that total this year and reach 180,000+ ounces by 2020. This disappointing outlook for Westwood also negatively impacts IAMGOLD's all-in sustaining costs.

(Source: IAMGOLD)

Last year, the company had been touting how attributable gold production would consistently increase from 2018 to 2023, hitting 1.35 million ounces by 2023. Expectations for 2019 were for at least 950,000 ounces. Usually, increases in organic production are accompanied by decreases in AISC, and that's exactly what IAG was previously forecasting, as AISC was to drop from around $1,050 per ounce in 2018 to $~1,000 this year. There would also be continuous declines in costs for the next 2-3 years. But now, production estimates are sharply lower for 2019 and costs will remain elevated.

(Source: IAMGOLD)

This statement from IAG was also unnerving:

Westwood production is expected to be between 100,000 to 120,000 ounces as mining and development activity continues to ramp up, while respecting our safety protocols for mining in areas where seismicity is present.

I have been warning about this issue with seismic activity at Westwood for a number of years. Westwood is a very deep mine: 2.5 kilometers to the bottom of the resource (which is much deeper than most Canadian underground mines). When you burrow this far down into the earth's crust, everything gets harder. Pressure builds, temperatures rise, costs increase, etc.

There is a history of rockbursts at Westwood given the depth and increased pressure in the rocks. A rockburst is basically a sudden explosion of rock in an underground mine as a result of pent-up energy. High stress levels throughout the rock suddenly give way and this energy is violently released. Seismic events can cause these rockbursts and Westwood seems particularly prone to these types of events.

Many underground mines in South Africa suffer from this problem, as that country has some of the deepest gold mines in the world.

While IAMGOLD didn't disclose a rockburst event, from its statement it seems the company doesn't feel that it's safe to enter areas of the mine where there is seismic activity occurring. Or at the very least, it is treading lightly. We will get clarification once the company releases earnings next month.

This disclosure by IAMGOLD along with guidance for Westwood creates a high level of uncertainty when it comes to this asset and its future. It's the main reason why the stock was pummeled earlier this month.

IAMGOLD's Main Advantage = Cash

There are many positives about IAMGOLD that help to offset some of the negatives discussed above. The main one being the war chest of net cash it has, which in this sector, is an advantage that can’t be overstated.

At the end of September 2018, the company had ~$715 million of cash and short-term investments, and ~$396 million of debt (net cash position of ~$319 million). The total cash balance grew to $734 million at the end of 2018, which puts net cash at ~$338 million (not reflected in the graph below).

IAG Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

IAMGOLD has a lot of flexibility thanks to its sizable treasury, and this cash balance also acts as support for the stock price.

The Concern For How That Cash Would Be Used

IAMGOLD has a 70/30 joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY) on the Côté Gold Project in Northern Ontario, Canada.

IAMGOLD was 100% owner of the project, but Sumitomo bought a 30% stake in 2017 for the hefty sum of $195 million. Frankly, a shocking price to pay for this asset.

The issue with Côté isn't size - as this open-pit mine has over 7 million ounces of reserves - rather it's the other aspects about the project. Mainly: grade, initial capex and After-tax NPV and IRR.

Grade is king in the mining sector. The average mill feed grade at Côté comes in at just 0.98 g/t, which is low grade for a milling operation in this part of the world. When you see even larger open-pit mines in Canada like Detour Lake struggling with costs at a similar grade, it's hard to "sell" Côté.

The initial capex for the project is $1.147 billion (100% basis) - not something that IAMGOLD could really afford to tackle on its own. Even 70% of that figure is going to consume all of its net cash and put the company in a fairly deep hole.

The return on this project just isn't worth it, as the high upfront capital costs result in an after-tax NPV (5%) of $795 million and an IRR of just 15.2%. Payback is also on the more lengthy side of 4.4. years.

(Source: IAMGOLD)

Even the Feasibility study, which added more ounces to the mine plan at a higher overall grade, couldn't make much of a dent in the economics. The after-tax IRR increased by just 1.2% in the base case over the 2017 PFS.

(Source: IAMGOLD)

There is also a real risk of this project going over budget and not meeting expectations when it comes to grade and AISC. Just look at Rainy River and Detour Lake as examples. There is no margin for error. Côté needs to come in on budget and meet every target listed in the mine plan just to achieve the expected return.

Côté isn't a robust project, and the location and size of the asset isn't enough to overcome all of its faults. It was concerning to see IAMGOLD include this project in its development pipeline slide, because moving forward with Côté (especially in this low gold price environment) wouldn't have been a wise decision. The company's cash balance could be put to much better use elsewhere.

(Source: IAMGOLD)

Deferral Of Côté Announced Monday

About a week and a half ago, I told subscribers of The Gold Edge that I would prefer the company place Côté on the back burner and put its cash to work on other projects. Focus on assets that can be immediately accretive, or are at least higher in grade and have a better overall return.

IAMGOLD just announced that it's not going to proceed with construction of Côté, stating:

We are focused on creating superior shareholder value by allocating our capital to our best near- and long-term opportunities in a manner that is consistent with shareholder expectations, and with our goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet. We have substantially de-risked the Côté Gold Project, from both a technical and financial perspective, and believe in its potential to positively transform the Company. However, we have decided to wait for improved, and sustainable, market conditions in order to proceed with construction,” said IAMGOLD’s President and CEO, Steve Letwin.

IAMGOLD looked in the mirror and saw that this asset wasn't the answer to generating shareholder value.

This announcement helps to de-risk the stock, although not fully because Westwood is still a major problem that needs a resolution.

Has Another Use For That Cash Been Found?

Few miners in the sector have the same financial flexibility as IAG, that's a massive advantage. I want to see the company press that advantage.

I have been avoiding IAG for a while as I was concerned about the valuation and the long-term outlook for the Westwood operation. The shares have been far underperforming the sector for well over a year now.

(Source: YCharts)

An acquisition of a low-risk, high-return asset could easily tip the scales for me and get me off the sidelines. Even a moderate risk asset is acceptable - provided the return is robust.

The deferral of Côté certainly could mean that IAMGOLD has found an asset that fits these criteria.

Giving even more weight to this thesis is the fact that the company announced earlier this month that it entered into a $170-million forward gold sale arrangement in exchange for delivering 150,000 ounces of gold in 2022 (at a gold floor price of $1,300 per ounce and a cap price of $1,500 per ounce).

IAMGOLD won't receive this cash until December of this year, but one has to wonder why the need to build up its war chest even more — unless the company had plans for it.

I'm skeptical that this is just an effective hedging tactic.

Consolidation is occurring rapidly among the large-cap gold producers; the mid-caps like IAMGOLD are likely next. It's certainly possible that IAG gets swallowed up soon, especially considering its Enterprise Value is less than $1.2 billion. Although the list of potential acquirers is short due to the company's high costs and continued problems with Westwood, I wouldn't rule out somebody buying IAG just for a cash grab.

However, I believe there is an even greater likelihood that IAG is about to buy a strategic asset or smaller player in the sector. News like this could be a catalyst for the stock and be enough to get me active in the shares again.

For now, I plan to remain on the sidelines when it comes to IAMGOLD. Especially since everything might not be priced into the stock at the moment. The Q4 2018 earnings release and conference call are still three weeks away and only then will investors find out more about what's going on at Westwood. I don't expect news to be bullish on the mine, so there is elevated risk in this name until more information on the status of Westwood is released and digested by the market.

Summary

IAMGOLD's production and AISC are going backwards instead of forwards, as the company missed 2019 output guidance by a mile mostly due to continued issues at Westwood. The last thing that IAMGOLD needs to do is use its war chest of cash on a low-grade, high capex project like Côté. It was a wise decision by the company to defer the project. It's possible that IAG gets gobbled up in this wave of consolidation in the gold mining sector, but the company might be looking to acquire a strategic asset instead. Few miners in the sector have the same financial flexibility as IAG, that's a massive advantage. I want to see the company press that advantage. That could start to tip the scales and get me off the sidelines.

The Gold Edge I offer a premium service here on Seeking Alpha called The Gold Edge. The opportunity in this sector is here, but to succeed, you need a deep knowledge of gold and the miners. The Gold Edge is my research intensive service that provides that knowledge. I'm covering miners that are best of the best, including deep value plays, prime acquisition targets, and explorers with huge upside potential. I'm also frequently updating subscribers on the market and expected direction. There's a free two-week trial. Join before the February price increase. Click here for more details and to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.