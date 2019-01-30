Jump World IPO: A Bit Expensive Online Games In China

Summary

Jump World Holding is a developer of customized online games in China. The company owns the rights of several online games on different platforms that include PCs and virtual reality platforms.

As of June 30, 2018, the company’s asset/liability ratio equals 2.3x and cash in hand equals $9.8 million. Its financial position is stable.

In the six months ended June 30, 2018, revenue growth reported was 7.7%, amounting to $16.8 million. In 2017, revenue growth was equal to 10%, amounting to $24.8 million.

Jump World did not seem to sell many shares to institutional investors before executing the IPO, which is not ideal.

The fact that Jump World is located in the Cayman Islands is not ideal. The securities laws in Cayman don’t protect investors that much - the protection is not as high as in the United States.