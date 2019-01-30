Summary

Delta Air Lines started as an aerial crop duster business in 1924. But it had a re-birth following emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 1, 2007.

Delta share price today is around 6% below end of 2015 level. This is despite 2018 EPS ~22% above, and 2019 estimated EPS ~44% above 2015 non-GAAP EPS.

Analysts’ Corner decided to take a closer look at what appears to be an attractive share price for the stock, not fully explained by the recent market downturn.

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales. I repeat - the only way.

We see possibilities for the share price to recover from its recent drop, providing the opportunity for strong double-digit returns at current share price levels.