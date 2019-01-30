Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Buying HIX At 12.34% Discount Is The Way To Take 8.83% Yield

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Тhe shorter trade week did not surprise us with any interesting directional movements or news. Indeed the benchmark of the high-yield bonds, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) is hovering around the price of $84.20 per share. On a weekly basis, the main index reported a slight decrease of $0.09 or 0.11%. On top of that, the daily volume was relatively low compared to the previous weeks. After the loud climbing in the first weeks of the year, now the high-yield closed-end funds seem switched to quiet mode. If we do not see a new wave of panic about the credit risk of the assets and respectively sell-off, then it is very likely to see an additional increase in the prices of the funds in the sector.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.01 bps. Currently, the behavior of the high-yield closed-end funds and the narrowing of the spread signal for fewer concerns from the market participants about the credit risk.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.13 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1050 per share.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0235 per share.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) $0.1070 per common share.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0598 per share. Here, the change from the prior distribution is -$0.0004 per share.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

The other interesting news in the sector were about:

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) announced that the following two proposals presented at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 22 were approved: 1. To change the nature of the fund’s business which is currently a registered investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to a holding company and to cause the fund to deregister as an investment company. 2. To approve the reorganization of the fund from a Massachusetts business trust into a newly established Delaware corporation.

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and Barings Participation Investors (MPV) held January 2019 meeting and determined the net asset values.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) is taking the first position with a Z-score of -1.50 points. Over the past week, the price of the fund fell by 2.21% while its net asset value reported a decrease of only 0.18%. Respectively, the increase of the discount helped for this first position in the ranking. Be aware that this closed-end fund is a little bit different compared to the rest of the funds from the high-yield sector. Inevitably, you will notice the big portion of "Loans" in its portfolio. That is why it will be an appropriate task to compare it not only to high-yield CEFs but to senior loan CEFs, as well.

Data by YCharts

AIF data by YCharts

Source: Apollofunds.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When the value of the Z-score is between 0 and 1.00 point, we do not find a statistical reason to short the closed-end funds. Furthermore, we would like to have candidates traded at a premium to review them as potential "Short" trades.

Last time we discussed Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) and its significantly high Z-score. Once again, it is the outlier of the sample. It is still traded at a discount and my recommendation is to use it only as a hedging reaction of your long positions if it is necessary to hedge your portfolio. Yes, the prices in the sector bounced back significantly but they still have a lot of upside potential. So, from my perspective, it is too early to talk about fundamental or statistical reason to review them as potential "Sell" candidates.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is -0.45 points. A week ago, the average Z-score was -0.40 points. The statistical edge which we observed several months ago has vanished. The period seems favorable to find funds which still have not increased their prices too much and eventually to hedge them with a short position in VLT, for example.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to show us the closed-end funds with the biggest spread between their price and net asset value. Expectedly, the discount in the sector decreased compared to the previous week.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) is one of the funds which finished the week in green territory. The price of the fund reported a gain of 0.86% even when its net asset value fell by 0.33%. The fund moved away from the first position but with a discount of 14.22%, it still remains in the middle of the table.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) climbs a few steps up аfter another slight decrease in the dividend. The management team announced $0.0598 dividend or -$0.0004 change from the prior distribution. It is really small change but it was the determining factor to see a decrease of 0.40% in the price of the fund, over the past week.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -10.52%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -10.43%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task, and the sample above proves it.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds which outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.77% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because this year we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

New America High Income Fund (HYB) is one of the funds which deserves our attention. It has achieved one of the best returns on net asset value and it is currently traded at a discount of 14.44%.

Data by YCharts

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Three funds offer yield on price above 10.00%. We still do not have a participant with a yield on net asset above that border. The average yield on price for the sector is 8.50%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.58%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.22%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Combining all of the circumstances, we form a landscape in which it is easier to find potential "Buy" candidates rather than reasonable "Shorts." The prices bounced from their bottoms but we still see a great opportunity to catch the upside movements. Therefore, I will keep your attention only on the closed-end funds where you can consider taking a "Long" position and of course will suggest how to hedge it if it is necessary.

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX). From my perspective, the fund seems a good combination of yield on price, yield on net asset value, has chance to buy it at discount and opportunity to materialize the potential increase of its price. I cannot say that we can use the statistical edge at that moment, but most of the closed-end funds from the sector offer almost the same Z-score.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The first main task is to review the investment approach of the fund:

Offers a leveraged portfolio of high-yield corporate debt securities from both the U.S. and non-U.S.corporations, with strategic allocations to emerging markets and derivatives.

Seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities.

Data by YCharts

Let us start with the relative analysis. The below chart compares the main characteristics of the fund to the average values of the sector. As we see, the current yield and the yield on the net asset value of HIX are higher than the average ones of the sector. On top of that, you can buy HIX at a higher discount. Аll preconditions to review HIX are obvious.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Compared to its peers, the fund seems undervalued. The average discount for the high-yield sector is 10.52% while the spread between the price and net asset value of Western Asset High Income Fund II is 12.34%. The below chart will help you to visualize it.

Source: CEFdata.com

As an active trader, I consider as an advantage its relatively high average daily volume of 263,000 shares per day. The current distribution is $0.0455 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with ratings of "BB" and "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 87.58% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Energy" and "Communications" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As you know, one of our purposes is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction for our positions. As a hedge to Western Asset High Income Fund II, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT). They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

HIX data by YCharts

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, many of the funds provide us with a statistical edge to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HIX can be a potential addition to your portfolio. Also, you can include VLT or use the benchmark HYG as a hedging reaction.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on January 27, 2019, and as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.