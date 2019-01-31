5 Things To Know Before Investing In Rental Properties

I remain strongly convinced that most investors would be much better off building a diversified and high-yielding portfolio of REITs rather than investing in rental properties.

In most cases, I believe that it is a mistake to invest in rental properties.

Income-producing real estate has historically generated higher returns with lesser risk than most stocks, while providing valuable diversification benefits. In fact, from 1997 until 2016, real estate (VNQ) produced up to 4x higher total returns than the S&P 500 (SPY):

Therefore, most investors understand that they should invest in real estate, whether it is for:

High current income;

Long-term appreciation;

Inflation protection; or

Diversification.

The more difficult part is to determine how to invest in real estate. When looking at all the different possibilities, most investors consider buying a rental property to rent it out and earn passive income along with long-term appreciation.

The idea sounds brilliant and can result in exceptional results with a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work. Nonetheless, I believe that in most cases, it is a mistake to invest in rentals and that investors would be much better off investing elsewhere.

This is because investors are hardly ever fully prepared for the managerial difficulties of rental properties and only learn about the hassle once it is too late and the illiquid investment has already been made. This does not mean that you should never invest in rentals, but before you do, you need to be fully aware of the 5 points that we present below.

1) Owning Rentals is a Business, Not a Passive Investment

People get easily misled into buying rental properties after watching some “get-rich-quick” YouTube videos from financial freedom gurus who taunt the benefits of real estate investments. It sets the wrong expectations right off the bat, as many investors buy rentals with the expectations of earning “passive” income from a “hassle-free” investment.

Experienced landlords will attest that owning properties is a lot of work. The work load is generally more comparable to running a business rather than owning passive investments. Below is a short list of the day-to-day tasks of landlords:

Find good-quality tenants: Advertising online, making house showings, running credit checks, assessing the tenant's integrity.

Do legal work: Signing the lease, getting a deposit, setting up a limited liability company, finding a good lawyer for when the need comes.

Monitor tenants: Rents will be unpaid or late, damage will be done, toilets will get clogged, etc.

Conduct Repairs: Interview contractors, learn about building costs, analyze different offers, monitor the work being made, etc.

Obtain Financing: Make a good case for your investment, get offers from several banks, negotiate with lenders, etc.

Take care of customer service: Tenants will call you at all times of the day and night. Some will be easier to handle and some will be extremely picky and difficult. You will know what you have got yourself into only once the lease is signed and the person moves in.

Handling all this next to a full-time job can quickly become a burden that is not worth taking, regardless of how high the return might be.

2) How Much is Your Time Worth?

Since owning and managing rental investments requires a lot of time, you must ask yourself how much your time is worth. After all, you could well use this time working another job to earn money, so there is significant opportunity cost that needs to be factored in.

Let’s say that you work on average 10 hours per month to manage your property and that your time is worth $30 per hour. That is $300 per month, or $3600 per year.

This is the equivalent of 3-5 months of rent in most states - all lost in opportunity cost of your work. Once you factor this in, most rental investments become unprofitable. Yes, you could hire a property manager, but it will come at a steep cost to manage a few rentals (inefficient scale); the manager may or may not do a good job (poor incentives), and you will still need to put in time and work despite having a manager.

3) You Will Have Sleepless Nights

Sooner or later, you are almost guaranteed to have social issues with your tenants. This means you will get threatened and/or sued.

Tenants will make your life horrible at times, regardless of how strong you are. They won’t respect your property in which you put your hard-earned money, they will lie to you to not pay rent, and some will get physical once you confront them.

Some will go as far as to cause intentional damage just to punish you once you try to evict them. I have been involved (indirectly) in a case where the tenant totally trashed the house after many months of unpaid rent and a few unsuccessful attempts at evicting him.

The tenant was in bankruptcy and there was no way to recover any money from him. It is in these cases that you ask yourself whether earning a few months or even years of rent was worth it. Try to convince this landlord to ever again rent his house to a tenant after spending months of sleepless nights worrying about his property, its condition, and a tenant that is unstable.

4) How Handy Are You?

Things will break down. That is a certainty. Will you be able to take care of some of the repairs yourself, or will you have to outsource everything?

I have seen cases where a rental could have been a profitable investment, but because of the constant need for repairs, the profits were highly diluted and the investment turned out to be rather disappointing.

If you are not handy and cannot do anything yourself, the costs involved in maintaining your property will be steep; and you are also likely to get overcharged by your contractors who will note that you have no idea about the work involved. They will take advantage of your lack of expertise to charge higher rates and/or work longer hours.

5) Set Expectations High for Returns

Because of the high managerial hassle in rental investments, you need to set your return expectations very high to make it worthwhile. With a passive REIT index fund, you could have historically earned 12.5% annual return with liquidity, professional management, diversification and zero worries.

To justify the higher risk and work of concentrated rental investments, you better earn at least 15-20% annual returns to even make it potentially worth it. This is after factoring in all expenses, including the opportunity cost of your time.

How many are really able to reach these targets? I don’t know many, and this is why I believe that most investors should go the REIT way instead.

Conclusions for Rental Investors

Even if you were able to earn higher returns, I would make the argument that it is better to earn a safe and passive 12% than a much riskier and work-intensive 15-20% return. With rentals, you will suffer from:

High leverage risk

Unlimited liability

Get sued, threatened, lied to, etc.

Have to deal with property damage, unpaid rents, evictions, etc.

These are all very uncomfortable situations that result in sleepless nights for many landlords. Is it then worth it?

In most cases, you could earn similar or even better returns by investing in liquid REITs with less risk and less worries. According to EPRA, REITs have actually outperformed private real estate investors, who have failed to produce these superior returns:

At High Yield Landlord, we believe that the best approach to real estate investing is through a diversified and high-yielding REIT Portfolio, not rental properties. REITs combine the positive attributes of stocks:

Liquidity

Low transaction cost

No managerial work

With the benefits of real estate:

Higher total returns

High and stable cash flow

Inflation protection

We spend hundreds of hours researching the REIT market in order to target the highest-quality REITs that are being offered for sale by Mr. Market at low valuations. As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields (currently 7.57% weighted average in our real money portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.34% weighted average in our real money portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income and superior total returns over time.

The portfolio that we manage for High Yield Landlord is currently valued at $60,350 and expected to pay out $4,567 of passive income this year alone. Additional remaining cash flow is then reinvested in further growth to keep driving portfolio appreciation in the long run:

Closing Notes

All I'm asking rental investors is to keep an open mind and take a closer look at REITs. I have myself been a rental investor in the past and certainly understand its appeal. That said, if I had known about REITs earlier, I would have never invested in rentals in the first place. This is why I'm writing these articles in an attempt to inform investors about the REIT way to real estate investing.

By handpicking undervalued small-cap REITs, we believe that our approach will outperform the great majority of rental investors with less effort and risk.

