Aurora Should Dump Its Remaining Green Organic Dutchman Shares

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) continues to divest its stake in Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) (TGOD) by selling another 4.5 million shares it held recently. As of January 11, 2019, Aurora has reduced its holdings in TGOD to 28.8 million shares in addition to 19.8 million warrants. We think Aurora will most likely continue to divest its stake in TGOD and the proceeds will be used to fund its own operations. Aurora might also significantly reduce its previously announced intention to purchase 20% of TGOD's production due to the slow progress at TGOD and the looming oversupply in the Canadian market.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Aurora Keeps Divesting

Aurora made a big announcement back in October when it decided to not exercise its option to acquire more TGOD shares at a discount to market prices. We have analyzed that situation in details in "Why Did Aurora Abandon Green Organic Dutchman?" but the issue appeared again recently when Aurora sold another 4.5 million shares of TGOD at prices ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. After the selling, Aurora only has 28.8 million shares left in TGOD in addition to 19.8 million warrants. We think the selling might not stop here.

(Source: CanadaPotStocks Twitter)

Aurora first acquired its stake in TGOD back in January 2018 where it made an investment to acquire 17.6% of TGOD shares for $1.65. In that transaction, Aurora acquired 33.3 million shares and 16.7 million warrants which had a $3.0 exercise price. A few months later, when TGOD went public in May 2018, Aurora acquired another 6.3 million shares at $3.65 per share along with 3.2 million warrants with a $7.0 exercise price. At this point, Aurora held a total of 39.7 million shares and 19.8 million warrants.

When Aurora announced on October 12 that it won't exercise its purchase option, it actually sold 5 million shares around the same time. After selling another big block of 4.5 million shares earlier this month and some miscellaneous sellings between October and January, Aurora currently only holds 28.8 million TGOD shares representing only 11% of the basic issued shares of TGOD. Note that Aurora also holds 19.8 million warrants, with 16.7 million exercisable at $3.0 and 3.2 million exercisable at $7.0.

Why Is Aurora Selling?

For Aurora shareholders, it has become obvious that TGOD represents nothing but an equity investment at this point. In fact, Aurora's position in TGOD has gotten too large and too volatile at times. When Aurora was still holding 40 million shares and TGOD was trading at $8 per share, the position was around $300 million excluding warrants. However, after the recent divestments and the sharp drop in TGOD share price, Aurora's current portfolio has shrunk to worth about $115 million which is a much more reasonable size.

(Source: TSX)

On the other hand, Aurora made its initial investment at $1.65 per share but its second purchase was done at $3.65 per share, which means that it is barely breaking even on the second investment. The initial 16.7 million warrants are in the money (only after the rally last week) but the subsequent 3.2 million warrants are currently deeply out of the money based on TGOD's current prices of $4.0. Aurora management is likely trying to cash out while it can in case TGOD continues to tank, which speaks to the lack of confidence from Aurora on this particular investment.

We have long been bearish on TGOD due to its highly promotional management team and disappointing execution in Canada that has been way too slow. In fact, we included TGOD in "Our Best Calls In 2018" as the stock has dropped 60% since we published our negative thesis. There is no guarantee that TGOD will stage a rebound from its current prices and we think Aurora management made a prudent decision to reduce its exposure. TGOD's most recent quarter was another disappointment where it had zero revenue and it continued to push out construction timeline. The company does not expect to reach production until mid-2019 the earliest and it has a poor track record of meeting deadlines in the past. Even after it reaches production, we continue to foresee struggles finding end markets given it has no supply agreements with any province in Canada. Most smaller LPs have even secured provincial agreements which speak to the failure of TGOD management and the challenging outlook for this company.

Aurora has also recently acquired Whistler Medical Marijuana for $175 million in a bid to strengthen its premium and organic cannabis offerings. Given that Whistler's products are 100% organic, we think Aurora will be less inclined to take TGOD productions in the future.

Conclusion

Aurora has made many equity investments in a wide variety of cannabis-related industries very early. The timing has worked out great so far with most investments yielding great returns on invested capital for Aurora. However, the cannabis industry is maturing and it makes sense for the company to cash out on some of the non-strategic investments, like TGOD. Aurora still has the option to purchase 20% of TGOD's production even though we don't think it will need to do that as we expect the Canadian market to become oversupplied by late 2019 or early 2020. We expect Aurora to continue divesting its stake in TGOD and use the cash to fund its own expansions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.