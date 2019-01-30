Summary

New sanctions on Venezuela could provide some "headline" risks on U.S.-based refiners in the weeks ahead.

Oil refiner Valero Energy Corporation has lost around a third of its value since early October, and collapsing crack spreads, tanking oil prices, and a correcting stock market have all contributed to this.

The stock has an over four percent dividend yield, more than reasonable valuations and some recent insider buying as well.

An in-depth look at Valero is provided here.