AT&T: How To Trade Earnings And Beyond

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below on where you think the stock is headed.

(Source: AT&T)

I have two different opinions on where AT&T (T) stock is headed - one in the short term and another in the longer term.

The company had decent results last quarter; however, the stock continues to drag relative to the overall market. With a longer-term perspective, now might be a good time to dollar-cost average in to AT&T. However, I have made a different trade for the short term, as discussed below.

(Source: Fidelity)

AT&T Dividend Analysis

With the long-term trend of the stock being down (19% down in the last 52 weeks), the yield is now spiking to 6.65% with a P/E of 5.8.

AT&T's dividend has been growing for at least the last 34 years. In addition, the dividend yield is historically very high at this point. Looking at the cash flow and other obligations, it does not appear that the company would cut the dividend at any point in the near future.

(Source: Dividend.com)

Data by YCharts

A Quick Look at Fundamentals

Equally, as we look at key metrics, the stock appears to be undervalued. Looking at a few of the staples of P/E ratio, enterprise value and FCF, the stock has the feel of, or at least the potential of, being undervalued.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

So, why is the stock languishing?

I believe that answer is a result of the DirecTV $49 billion purchase in 2015 and the Time Warner $85 billion acquisition in June 2018, the shifting media industry marketplace, as well as the debt it took on to make these purchases. In 2015, the DirecTV acquisition was supposed to transform AT&T into a media and entertainment giant. However, the company appears to be discovering that it is holding an asset that people just don't want as much, as Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and other streaming video services are taking market share by providing better pricing, better service, and more content that people want to watch.

In my opinion, Netflix is a much better service and also provides more robust programming than DirecTV. I have written on Netflix a few times before - see those articles here and here.

(Source: Dish)

(Source: Dish)

DirecTV has lost 1.4 million satellite customers since its peak of over 21 million within the last few years. Quarterly results out at the end of January are expecting to see another 300,000 cancellations, and 2019 operating profits could be slashed by $1 billion. Apparently, AT&T plans to charge the remaining customers more to make up for this shortfall. Hmmm...

As mentioned above, the acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner came at a price - net debt increased to approximately $170 billion, which is the highest of any non-financial public U.S. company. The debt level is most likely what has driven down AT&T's market cap to be in line with that of Verizon Communications (VT), even though AT&T has about $50 billion more in annual revenue.

Data by YCharts

Still, AT&T is positive and believes things are playing out as expected. Executives are looking at 2019 to be a winning year for the company. They believe that 2017-2018 was the period to digest Time Warner and that the acquisition has delivered as expected, generating more than $4 billion in annual cash flow.

AT&T's U.S. cell phone business provides $70 billion of the company's more than $170 billion in annual revenue and drives almost half of its bottom line. In addition, the movie studios and TV channels AT&T acquired last year in the Time Warner deal also are helping the bottom line.

Trade Idea

As my readers on my Marketplace newsletter were already alerted to, we put on trades to take advantage of AT&T's earnings report due out on January 29. However, for the longer term, I would think about stepping into the stock over the next few weeks and months.

Its RSI is above 50, while the MACD is positive. The stock is also trading above both its 20- and 50-day moving averages of 29.64 and 30.08, respectively. If the price breaks below $29.20, expect a support at $27.65. In the mid-term, I'm looking for the stock to approach $32.50.

(Source: Fidelity)

Summary

While AT&T stock seems cheap based on historical standards, there is good reason for it - the debt levels from recent acquisitions as well as changing market dynamics from well-established competition are making the company inherently more risky.

However, stepping into the trade and dollar-cost averaging over time might make this a stock you want to own to capture a 6.5% yield.

Why You Should Join Financial Freedom Insights

You will gain valuable advice related to investing strategies including stocks, stock options, and bonds. In addition, you will glean key information for those planning for, nearing, or in retirement. Invest and trade alongside a seasoned investor and learn vital information related to saving and investing as well as asset allocation strategies to help you gain additional returns in your portfolio. Simply: Save more now, invest smarter, and hopefully have more in retirement. I write on a broad number of industries and stocks searching for those that are undervalued, been beaten down, as well as ones that have strong demand and momentum. My research centers on technical and fundamental analysis leaning more towards a technical angle. Most importantly, my goals for this service are to: Help you gain valuable investment and tradeable advice related to investing strategies including stocks and bonds. In some cases, I will also discuss stock option entry and exit points as a way to enhance return and/or mitigate risk. Provide you with knowledge to help you invest, trade, and learn financial and personal strategies that will make for a more successful and freedom-filled retirement. Speak in everyday terms so that even the novice investor can understand and gain tradeable ideas and worthy takeaways. Join Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The reader of this article must determine whether any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accept responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.