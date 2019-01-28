Resolute Mining Limited (OTCPK:RMGGF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2019 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Welborn - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Radcliffe - Global Mining Research

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Warren Edney - Baillieu Holst

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

John Welborn

Thanks very much, Kevin. And good morning to everyone in Australia and hello to all of our other callers. I'm very happy to talk through the key points and highlights from the December 2018 quarter for Resolute.

The key headline between the title, it worked the quarter where we successfully started the Syama underground mine sublevel cave activity. A pivotal point in the long and well credentialed gold mine and history of Resolute and activity that we will now repeat for at least the next 14 years and very important demonstration of the progress we are making and building a very long life high value asset for Resolute.

Importantly, it also represented a quarter of improved production and cost performance. Gold production of 74,000 ounces which was 33% up on the September quarter, and that gold was produced in all-in sustaining cost of A$1,360 ounce or US$975 ounce, which was 30% improvement on the September quarter.

That performance has allowed us to maintain our full year guidance to the financial year ending 30 June, 2019, where we expect to produce 300,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of A$1,280 ounce or US$960 ounce.

And for those who are doing the math, obviously we have always recognized that with the ramp up of the Syama Underground and the increasing production, we expect to results from the high grade underground, all of which were getting increasing quantities, day-by-day as we ramp up the Syama Underground mine to expect it to full nameplate capacity of 200,000 tonnes a month by June and that will flow through into continued quarterly improving production and costs.

So halfway mark at that financial year, the 30, June we have produced just over 130,000 ounces. Obviously that means to make guidance we need to produce 170,000 ounces in the second half of the year. That is what we expected in terms of the year. It's not a linear year.

And so recognize that in order to maintain guidance. Our forecasts and our performance indicates that we will continue to improve our gold production both from a production and the cost point in this quarter and next quarter. And we are tracking towards maintaining that guidance.

The other milestones that we have highlighted in the title of today's quarterly is obviously the key milestone, I mentioned that Syama Underground. We have also had an incredibly strong performance from the Syama oxide circuit, and that as a result of the exceptional open pit grades and quantities we are all getting from the new type of crony open cut mine the Namakan Pit approximately 35 kilometers south of Mali.

Great response to the whole ride we have constructed and the satellite orebody that we have opened up and we are getting the benefit of that through the oxide circuit an all time record through that circuit in the December quarter.

And Tabakoroni continues to excite if not just from that performance from the oxide circuit at Syama but also the exceptional drilling results that we continue to relate to the market and increasingly saying Tabakoroni is a future standalone separate underground mine opportunity that we are now starting to model. And eagerly awaiting made an underground resource which we are expecting to announce during the course of the current quarter from Tabakoroni.

We also announced during the quarter intention to list on the London Stock Exchange those preparations are underway and we are looking forward to dual listing Resolute as a long time leading gold producer on the AI6 and to access new markets and provide an opportunity for London Stock Exchange and this for diversified global gold producer and those preparations are expected to see Resolute listed on the London Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019.

An improved safety performance. I will just go quickly through this quarterly before I open it up for questions. We continue to focus across the group on health and safety of our employees as well as our strong focus on security and it's something that we are starting to see results from.

We have been very heavily focused on leading indicators as well as an ongoing emphasis on the safety and security culture across the Company, and will remain a key focus as we move forward a number of quite exciting projects across the Company.

They do result in changing operations most obviously here at Syama, where we are building a new underground mine, it the world's first purpose built fully automated underground mine, it provides great opportunities for increased financial performance, but also increased safety performance but in order to capitalize on both of those it does require a strong focus on culture and that continues across the organization.

We are now expecting and receiving increasing tons from the underground mine, we have been looking forward to increasing the amount of development more long-hole stopping ore and now most importantly ores from the longitudinal sublevel cave and the important and number one focus here on side of Syama is to successfully ramp-up that sub level cave underground tonnage from the existing levels to the nameplate capacity to the underground mine of 200,000 tons a month by June.

The increase of those tonnage is intrinsically linked to the implementation of the automated fleet or currently commissioning the long-hole production drilling automated and looking forward to going underground tomorrow and seeing that in action and over the coming months we will be implementing the automated loading and ultimately the complete automated haulage fleet with our partners here at Sandvik.

So far the operations are continuing to improve and that is why we are looking for a significant improvement both in the current quarter and in the next quarter in order to achieve the guidance that we have anticipated, as well as start next year in a different production putting from the transitional activities that we have been running here at Syama since we stop the open pit mining activity in May of 2015, we are now very close to setting up the steady-state operations based on our steady-state 200,000 tons a month from the underground mine.

Ore mines during the December quarter was a 167,446 tons of underground ore roughly double the 88,500 tons we mined at the September quarter and that ramp-up will continue as we head towards that nameplate capacity and we do expect recoveries from the sulfite mill, which were below 70% in the September quarter just above 70% in the December quarter.

And that is very responsive to the head grade and obviously the increase in terms of underground ore as we have been indicating will displace low-grade stockpiles and allow us to see the benefits of the various improvements we have made in the circuit.

Importantly during periods of time we were processing high-grade underground ore we do see the benefit of the sulphide circuit. We have been fermented and the other aspects of Project 85 demonstrate yourself in delivering recoveries in or above 85%. And we remain very confident that once we raise that steady state, we will see that consistent high recoveries as we expect from the sulphide operations and the improvements we have made.

As I mentioned, the oxide operations had a fantastic quarter. We produced almost 35,000 ounces from the Syama oxide circuit which is an all time record and in response to the grade and ore that we are getting from the new Tabakoroni, Namakan pits.

Key activity here as well as focusing on the underground mine and the automation fleet is the preparatory stages for another key project here at Syama that we announced during the quarter, which was the construction of the world's largest mine-based solar hybrid power plant, which we are developing with our partners Ignite Energy. And preparation work for that is ongoing and that new plant will be operational by 2020 leading to a 40% saving in our power cost.

The key part of our ongoing work to deliver Syama as a world-class high production gold mine producing gold in the range of US$750 an ounce. So a very delighted to keep that project off and look forward to continuing to update the market on the key milestones that will occur between now and the commissioning of that project next year.

As well as focusing on the timeline for the Syama Underground mine and specifically the near-term milestones of implementation of that automation fleet. Particularly here at Syama, we continue to focus on exploration and the key areas that we are active here continuing to extend the main Syama ore body South into new discovery made just south of Syama called [Nafala] (P) local Bambra word for treasure and we have expiration drill works continuing to look at that very obvious opportunity to extend laterally current mine reserved in the underground mine.

And then as I mentioned the type Tabakoroni where we are currently mining the oxide ore, feeding the oxide mill, we are excited about two high grades sulphide sheets, we currently got active drill rigs working on that and looking forward to have made an new resource at Tabakoroni during the current quarter and we have included the details of that and a cross sectioning quarterly.

Moving on to Australia, very important period of time in the December quarter Ravenswood. We have extended the Queensland Government support for expansion plans at Ravenswood. It remains a prescribed project in Queensland. We continue to have very strong support from government all of the required approvals that we require for the Ravenswood expansion plan as we published in July.

We are also getting increasingly excited about the strategic review we are doing with this asset. It is based on a fundamental reassessment of every aspect of our expansion plan stalking with our geological model. Ravenswood continues to be a project that resolute these huge upside in.

We have been incredibly successful there with the map right underground mine. We have mined a 2.5 gram all body to 900 meters underground. We pioneered the sub level caving method within resolute and we have achieved an average life of mine cash cost of that underground mine in the order of A$850 an ounce. It's a phenomenal achievement and its one that obviously we are using that skill set here at Syama as we commission the next sub level caves in the Company's history.

Back at Ravenswood we are looking and have defined a 14 year mine life future based on a return to the nameplate capacity of five million tons when we acquired the Ravenswood Goldmine almost 15 years ago that was the scale the mine was operating.

We are taking it back to that mine based on the four million ounces or more of existing resources we have within the four square kilometer radius of that mill. And those plans continue to provide us opportunities to further optimization and we look forward to updating the market on the outcome of that review.

As we do also in Bibiani not a lot of coverage in this quarterly due to the significant activity we have had at Syama Ravenswood. But we are continuing to look at the recommissioning plan for Bibiani and I look forward to providing more details during the current quarter.

Moving on to our corporate summary. We maintained a very strong balance sheet during what is a strong vesting period in a company's history as we deliver future long life mines here Syama and the Ravenswood. We finished the 2018 year with $117 million in cash pool and listed investments.

A very strong support from our bankers. We have confirmed the successful syndication of the revolving credit facility we have put in place that is an expandable facility its banked by a range of international lenders who largely have provided strong historical support for Resolute.

The limit of that revolving credit facility is currently US$150 million, we have only being required to draw that to US$100 million at this stage so that is significant additional credit both in the existing limit as well as the opportunity to expand that.

It’s not considered necessary that will expand it for our existing opportunities both here at Syama and the completion of the underground mine, which remains tracking in line with previously published budget on the Ravenswood underground mine. The opportunities we have to continue to find Ravenswood and Bibiani, we believe are available both from our existing facilities and the increasing operational cash flows will generate particularly here from Syama.

We continue to take a advantage of strong gold prices both in U.S. dollar terms and Australian dollar terms. We have had a very modest hedge book which has been very successful over the last couple of years and we continue to look at opportunities to provide modest price support during an investing period of the company.

At the moment we have got 115,000 ounces of gold sold forward over the next 18 months that represents less than third of our production over that period and obviously an insignificant percentage of less than 2% of our in-ground reserves all of which sits underneath mills that own and operate and control.

We have drawn down our gold and circuit inventories but we maintained an inventory largely geared Syama of more than 70,000 ounces, which as we point out has a market value of more than AS$130 million and that is an asset that we will be using in addition with the opportunity we have to generate cash flow from ongoing production.

We have indicated that its part of and if efforts to list Resolute, jewel list Resolute in the London Stock exchange, we are aligning the calendar financial year that we have with our African subsidiary companies for the [Ohada] (Ph) accounting regulations with a 31 December year end that is part of an ongoing process we have across the company.

The implementation of an ERP system, and a range of new modern digital information systems all the way to the way we operate the mine to way we report on the mine and that will mean that we move during the course of the current year to a 31 December financial year end and we will be updating guidance for 2019 calendar year during the course of this quarter.

Importantly, we will continue to report to get that previous guidance to 30, June, 2018 and the key part of this quarterly is maintaining that we are on track to complete that guidance and when we announce guidance but from production costs and capital numbers and our exploration budget for the calendar 2019 year ending 31, December that guidance will be incremental and additional to the existing guidance we have provided for the previous financial year ending 30, June, 2019.

With that summary, I look forward to questions from interested callers and I will pass it back to you Kevin for facilitate those questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from David Radcliffe from Global Mining Research. Please ask your question, David.

David Radcliffe

Hi good morning John. So my first question here is just on what sort of capital we should expect for the next six months. Because guidance I think was a 150 million and you have spent just on 180 so far in the first six months. Are you able to give us a bit of split between the Syama and Mali in terms of what you spent?

John Welborn

Hi David. Correct. Obviously the 180 refer includes non-project capital outside of the guidance we provided for both the Syama development and the Ravenswood development and that gives you to some of the business development activity we are doing as well as the expression budget that we are funding.

Capital from Syama in terms of the US$220 million budget that we forecast in the updated feasibility study it will be published in July [2019] (Ph), we have got about $50 million still to spend here at Syama and look the split over the next 12 months. In terms of our capital spend is going to continue to be 70% to 80% of Syama and 20% to 30% of Ravenswood.

David Radcliffe

Okay. And then maybe look follow-up it's on coming back to the target to be a capacity at the Syama Underground by mid-year, will that all be caving tons or will it be a reasonable amount of development tons in that and how should we sort of think about in comparison I guess to some of the other sub-level caves starting out now that are talking to sort of ramp-up curves is being more like 18 months?

John Welborn

The mix will include both development ore and various long-haul sitting opportunities, but predominantly the increase is going to be coming from the main tons and the main bulk of the future production is from longitudinal caves. And look we have been mining development ore for more than 12 months and we have been mining long haul sloping also approximately six months.

And I'm not sure about the ramp up of other block caves and sublevel caves. We are very confident in our ability to increase comes from the transfer sublevel cave quite quickly. The ability to do that, we have established the drill points required, it's really the implementation and the commissioning hand-in-hand with that ramp up of the automation fleet that is driving the speed of that ramp up.

but we certainly have a schedule on online that we are tracking to which would see us achieve that run rate of 200,000 tonnes by the end of June. That would mean that we are looking to get 600,000 tonnes of underground ore from a variety of sources the bulk of which, the vast majority of which will come from sublevel caving or during the September quarter.

David Radcliffe

Okay. Thanks John.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Reg Spencer from Canaccord Please ask your question.

Reg Spencer

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Warren Edney from Baillieu. Please ask your question.

Warren Edney

Hi, John. Just like to ask a question a bit Tabakoroni, you just looking at a diagram in the quarterly, it looks like that this is a basic oxidation, is right near the top and then you move into a period where you look like to mining transitional. I just wondered if you could sort of talk about that and perhaps how you see recoveries [indiscernible] leverages as you get closer to the threshold?

John Welborn

Hi, Ron, it's a good question. If you look at our reserve model we actually see the depth of that oxidization actually varies through the strike length which is more than a kilometer down to Tabakoroni. So at the moment we are in the Namakan pit. We have been really pleased with the grades we are getting there, it is causing us to go back and relook at our model, it’s quite [nugget] (Ph) ore, we are getting benefit of the recently commissioned gravity circuit there.

So it's performing in terms of recovery say better than we anticipate and so the recovery has actually been higher, they are currently up about 90% and that is allowing us to relook at the cut-off and also particularly in terms of the expiration we have in the area record Tabakoroni north or what just previously called the [indiscernible] zone.

Actually, areas where the mining is relatively narrow steep, we are dipping ore bodies, so that depth of oxidization is quite important in terms of the mine plan. That is something that we are planning to monitor. But at this stage, the performance of Tabakoroni has been great, great, slightly higher than these model.

As I said, we are analyzing that, recoveries are very strong, 84% as you can see in the quarterly numbers average across the quarter and certainly at the moment we are getting recoveries up above 90% because of this easily crushed ore, we are also getting very good throughput. So something that we, we will focus on continuous as long as we can.

But everything we are seeing down a Tabakoroni both from a current and medium to an [indiscernible] in terms of oxide mining, but particularly opportunity to expand that and the metallurgical characteristics of the ore in terms of what might lie underneath that both in terms of processing the transitional design with strong recoveries, as well as ultimately establishing underground mine is positive.

Warren Edney

And just want to ask a question about Ravenswood. How much lots have you got lift in the stockpiles? And when do you now think that you will be processing the material at four million tons per annum?

John Welborn

It’s a good question Warren. One of the issues we have got at Ravenswood is Mount Wright just keeps on giving. So there is an internal view that we have developed the world's largest beneficiation plant there with the low levels of sub level cave and our ability to effectively extract more ore from the Mt Wright underground mine and was originally in geological model.

We consider anyone who is following Resolute will know that we previously indicated that mine was shut several years ago. Last year we were saying, it would continue until toward the end of the current financial year being that year ending in June of this year. And we now believe that Mt Wright will continue during 2019 calendar year currently shaded for October, but even that date is capable of pushing out further.

So that provides us with additional time, it means that the strategic review and the ongoing work we are looking at what is the optimal scale size and opportunity at Ravenswood, clearly our baseline and the approvals we are working on is five million ton a year operation headlined by opening up [indiscernible].

And the short answer to your question is that we got more than enough stockpiles to continue our current production from Mt Wright and the available stockpiles through this calendar year and into 2020 and we expect to be mining back with by 2020 under any of those scenarios and so that is our current plan is to maintain the current operations based on stockpiled material in Mount Wright and commence mining back 2020 as part of the current and/or optimized plans within the Ravenswood expansion plan.

Warren Edney

Okay. Thank.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Matthew Frydman from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question Matthew.

Matthew Frydman

Thank very much. John just one question on the Syama sulphide in particular, It’s our project at 85, you did identify four [indiscernible] and particularly in the AFS. Just wondering if those have all now been commissioned and first what are your expectations around the ramp-up of those four items in particular?

And then secondly, how does that translate into how you are thinking about the light carbon rise, how you are tracking on that project and your thoughts sort of now that you are commissioning those other items in Project 85 and increasing your knowledge of how the circuit performs and how the [indiscernible] performs?

John Welborn

Thanks Mathew. So the king point of your question is to talk about the key elements of the Project 85 infrastructure all of which is now operational and the added element and one that we have identified for some time, which we haven't yet constructed, which is the low carbon - technology.

So with increasingly within P85 or Project 85 it’s pretty obvious from the title, is our ambition to provide a minimum of 85% recovery from that sulphide circuit once we got a steady state fleet approximating the three grams we are expecting to get from consistent underground. If you go back to the [DFS] (Ph) that we actually have predicated the long-term life of mine cost below US$750 an ounce to this mine and getting 89% recovery.

The difference between Project 85 and getting 89 or more is the additional recovery we expect to get from the implementation of the low carbon rose project and it's a roughly $20 million U.S. investment very, very high IRR on that investment. The decision to differ that is really around our human resource capacity and our focus.

On the first part of your question which is making sure that we are bedding down implementing and commissioning all of the other changes were made to the circuit and will have the opportunity to do that in the steady-state environment, possibly the first time this mine certainly have the sulfite operations in the 30 years this mine has been operating has actually had the opportunity of the steady-state operation over the next two years.

So as I said in the call, the elements of Project 85 that have been constructed and commissioned are working incredibly well the key part of that and the one where the significant additional recovery comes through is the implementation of a [indiscernible] circuits.

So if you look at the gold balance from the point of view, not of what you are recovering, but what you are losing they are really obvious and key loss we had from our gold balance system in the way that we were running the circuit up until the commissioning a Project 85 was at the very front end.

So the quick high-level summary for listeners and those interested in the Syama operations is we have primary, secondary and tertiary crushing, we then have a plug circuits that produces a concentrate we rose that concentrate for the Syama roster and then we have a traditional [indiscernible] virtually throwing to be gold room at the gold poured.

With the most gold we had lost in operating in Syama historically is that the very first element of that key part of that circuit which is the flood circuit and the most obvious implementation of Project 85 is to capture that tailing that flow tail circuit and the construction, all the additional late circuit on which we believe adds an extra somewhere between 3% and to 7% on the total recovery.

That is part of the circuit once your question is operating as we expected during periods of time where we got the correct grade coming into the fountain, we see additional recovery and we are very confident that once we get a hit edge grade through the circuit consistently about 2.5 grams and certainly when we are getting the 3 grams of ore that we expect from the Syama underground we will see the benefit of that circuit.

Project 85 is certainly the success of the implementation and the commissioning of the elements that you mentioned has increased our confidence that in roughly two years time when we are next doing a planned biennial or every two year rose the shutdown that that will be a right time to have the times ready for the low carbon roster instead of boot space recoveries.

I have shared all along, but if you want to watch the Syama progress you should look at the tons we are getting from the underground and recoveries were getting from those tons. It is a show me story over the next two or three quarters, and I'm very confident that those tons will come up or grade will come up and the recoveries will come up and so that is certainly we have to start demonstrating from now on.

Project - the low carbon rise are exactly in front of us, but the key elements of the circuits that we have already commissioned are the ones that are going to drive those increasing ultimately the production recovery and ultimately cash flow numbers. and importantly the sites and the confidence we have in the Syama sulphide circuit and the improvements we have made and what is driving the enthusiasm we have for further exploration of the sulphide resources that we are expanding is in the [indiscernible] the Tabakoroni, but also the investment we are making in what is a growth opportunity with the Syama Underground mine.

The automation is obviously hugely advantageous at the name plate capacity of 2.4 million tonnes per annum. But everything we are doing here is about future opportunities to expand. And that expansion both in terms of expiration, reserved tonnage and ultimately production is recognizing it, here at Syama we have a world class very large, very expandable sulphide ore body. So in order to get value from that we need to generate high recovery from it.

Operator

And the next question is from [indiscernible] Private Investor. Please ask your question [Brian] (Ph).

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, John. I appreciate the work that you have put into the company and have you actually looked at the hot copper discussion forum in Australia. There are actually quite a lot of concern in terms of how much has been spent on Syama ore and [indiscernible], which you have answered from a previous caller.

What actually I'm interested in asking about in particular is when you have been talking about the goal in circuit and that is for the past couple quarters is it seems $100 million and I'm just wondering how much does it cost and is it expensive to actually process those in order to convert them into cash, because you the company has been borrowing quite a bit and it has spent up to about $250 million, $300 million in the past two years or so. And small investors like myself, we are actually concerned because that is actually what is affecting investing interest in general. So would you be able to address this question? Thank you.

John Welborn

Hi, Brian, thanks for your interest and look always interested in direct question from any investors, institutional product or anywhere. And we don't officially participate in any blog sites. But we do have a very active investor relations function, the Company has got a website, my contact details readily available on our quarterly and encourage anyone like yourself to ring in and ask any questions. But also you don't have to wait for the quarterly conference call.

I very much enjoy interactions with the market and with shareholders. And we are seeking oh through our quarterly activities reports and otherwise to provide the disclosure that investors require to analyze Resolute. And I'm confident with the analyst coverage we have and the accurate assessment of the published research notes that our reviewed that are available in the market that we are doing a good job and providing educated and well informed market analyst with the value of these investments we are making and the capital investment specifically that you referred to at Syama and at Ravenswood and how we are tracking from a balance sheet perspective.

So first of all I will show you that from our position exactly where we are, what is called we would be. We are taking on debt to fund growth and I think that is an entirely responsible position when we have got such exciting growth opportunities and looking at how best we found them through a combination of whether that should be equity debt and I think we have balanced that quite well today and certainly we are in a very strong position to continue to fund the development plans that we have got.

In terms of your specific question is in relation to Golden Circuit, it is a large balance, we do see it as quite a valuable available reserve on our balance sheet and you will see some of the benefit of that as we draw it down. The key element you know where Resolute is different from most gold companies is the amount of Golden Circuit we have, that historical factor in relation specifically to the Syama sulphide operations.

In relation with another question I ran through at a very high level at the Syama sulphide circuit consistent crushing flotation roaster traditional leaching I mean gold production. In the nature of the success we have had at Syama compared to previous owners is efficiency of the roaster that we have been able to produce. But that has resulted in our stockpiling what we call a carbon enriched concentrates.

So the current concentrate that we produce from the [indiscernible] roughly ranges between 30 grams and 40 grams a ton it’s still sustained for the roaster, and that gives us a good result. A small quantity of the concentrate that we produce from that float surface is a carbon enriched concentrate which we are currently stockpiling and that represents the vast majority of what is returned on gold and circuit.

In that its stockpile concentrate stock that exists between the crusher and the gold room and we could process that material currently, but our recovery from it would be relatively poor. It represents an asset where we are very confident we are going to get strong recoveries once we have implemented the low carbon roaster addition to the circuit.

It’s a relative - compared to our normal run of mine concentrate which is 30 to 40 gram a ton, the carbon rich concentrate is roughly 20 grams a ton or less, so it’s a lower quality, lower grade concentrate that if we process the circuit is currently concentrated we would generate low recovery. We win the low carbon roaster, the next stage of the Syama improvements to our processing circuit is implemented. Moving out the process that concentrate along with all our normal run of mine concentrates with similar recoveries.

So we expect therefore to see a - we will continue to pull down other Golden Circuit around the circuit but the majority of that Golden Circuit inventory balance will continue to exist as a stockpile resource until we decide to process [indiscernible] until the low carbon roaster is implemented.

So I do think it’s appropriate for us to disclose that balance. It is a resource that we have available. We will ultimately end up pouring that and it will provide benefit to shareholders. In the meantime though, to answer your question, we do need to find the ambitious growth projects that we are investing in and so effectively we are drawing down on very low cost corporate debt in the form of this fully syndicated revolver that I mentioned earlier.

And you might like to consider that as effectively is a loan against our Golden Circuit balance its not against all the other assets of the company. I continue to see us in terms of an appropriate level of gearing is a very largely geared business with very strong cash flows.

So notwithstanding the concerns that you mentioned that may be being exchanged between various people on the blocks, but you look at very happy to talk about our level of gearing our ability to service the very modest debt we currently have and the returns that we are generating on all of the projects that we are investing in.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks very much for that. I appreciate your answer and keep doing the good work.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Reg Spencer from Cannacord. Please ask your question Reg.

Reg Spencer

Thank you good morning.

John Welborn

You are back Reg.

Reg Spencer

Yes, I’m not sure what happened there, back to the end of the Q&A I suppose.

John Welborn

We usually want you to ask a question so we cut you off, welcome back.

Reg Spencer

[indiscernible] John. A question on mainly Ravenswood and Syama oxide. I will start with Ravenswood that decision to extend Mount Wright and employ that over door approach can you give us an idea on how we should we be thinking about what that might means to bright out of Mount Wright, going forward our I believe your reserve grade that 2.7 will break coming out of the underground being you maintain at current levels or that goes down.

And then secondly, while Ravenswood the stockpiles that mentioned with the decision to defer ago on the RAT, we have sufficient stockpiles to be able to take the mill at some reasonable level of utilization given that my understanding is your stockpiles are around 650,000 tons odd at about 0.7 so I was just trying to get beyond that place?

John Welborn

Yes thanks Reg. So first of all in relation to Mount Wright we had lowered the cut off grade for Mount Wright all the way pulling out of it will go down, but ultimately to a cut off to around 1.7 grams per ton, but I think previously we have been mining it at during the most of that mine above two.

So that is one of the reasons why we are expecting some more ore over the course of this year through the October and so you can model - obviously that 1.7 gram materials is still significantly higher grade and is displacing in the current capacity of the mill to the low-grade stockpiles that you mentioned, which 0.7 or 0.8 of gram.

Thirdly, in the stockpiles where we have got our reserve grade, is also a significant amount of material that we believe is beneficiary in various stockpiles that I am currently part of resource and reserve grade and we don’t necessarily need to process those, but there are available options.

So, certainly, we see the capacity to keep in middle of its current 2.8 million tons per annum through rate based on Mount Wright and various available stockpiles all the way through to the middle of 2020, so well after we expect to be finding it back requests.

Reg Spencer

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And just on the rock side just looking at those recoveries I was just curious as to why that might be so low given the grade that you are putting into the plate, you mentioned on an earlier question that recovery should continue to get better at 3.7 grams I would have I thought your recoveries might be higher than what you reported in the quarter I was wondering if you are able to comment on that as well.

John Welborn

Yes. Sure thanks Reg. So just to clarify and confirm the comments I have made earlier around that. We are getting some really higher recoveries at the moment, but we are in a very nice patch of which is relatively brief in terms of the shallow satellite ore bodies that we mining. Tabakoroni is higher grade and more nuggety ore bodies in this [indiscernible] we have dug in the north.

And my comments earlier around what the Syama mineralization consist of is ultimately we are here on top of the very large refractory sulfite ore bodies and the obviously we have the surface expression of upside up and down the 80 kilometers of belt that we control, but the upside resort is relatively shallow and so when we mine them we do as asked earlier also we mine a significant amount of transitional ore and so we are always either moving in and out of transitional law and through oxide ore.

So there is a number of different stages of Tabakoroni and that is why generally we expect the recovery from the oxide plan during the loss of the Tabakoroni or any open pits to fluctuate above and below 80%. And so that that it's not an incredibly high grade free milling oxide mill that we expect to generate 95% plus recoveries effectively the oxide plant will offer the rate value ultimately, it's similar recoveries or even slightly below the long-term rate that we expect to get from the sulphide plant.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. You might have to change the name from Syama oxide to something else perhaps. Thank you, that is all for me.

John Welborn

Yes, it's a good question, I mean obviously we have and continue to report as if we are running two mines on the one side they are entirely separate plants and if you can view sitting about a kilometer away from me we have two entirely independent crushing and processing roots. The only two areas really where the Syama oxide processing plant and the Syama sulphide processing plant intermingle the power source that they receive and the gold room where they pour gold.

The crushing units are completely independent, but our totally crushing capacity on site if you add the 1.5 million to 1.6 million tonne per annum that we are running the oxide plant for the 2.4 million from the sulphide plant we effectively got 4 million tonnes of crushing capacity.

And so ultimately, it's not, we are thinking about how do we combine and or how do we keep on reporting about these two separate projects. Ultimately, our ambition here at Syama is to produce a very low costs and expanded total productions.

So between those two existing processing circuits, the Syama Underground gives us the capacity to increase total site production from, to 300,000 ounces and at some point you are correct we will be combining those two separately reported productions into one.

Reg Spencer

Fabulous. Thank you.

Operator

We have another question here [indiscernible] Please ask your question. [indiscernible] not responding there. We have no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the call back for any closing remarks. Please continue.

John Welborn

Thanks very much for everyone who has dialed in. As I said earlier in this call tightly recognize that the Syama at the moment particularly is are show me story. Onsite here, we are very excited about the early steps of the sublevel cave. It's all Action Stations here with the commissioning along with our partners in [indiscernible] and what is the world's first fully automated underground mine from production drilling to loading to a whole haulage.

And I'm looking forward to continuing to demonstrate the effectiveness of investments we have made in that fleet and this mine and show the results that we need to show in terms of tons coming out of the underground mine recovery right through the sulphide circuit and ultimately low cost gold production that is what is Syama is all about.

Ravenswood continues to be a great story for Resolute look forward to reading the market during the course of this quarter on our plans for Bibiani and our ongoing expiration focus. As well as the investor relations rollout of dual listing in London.

And the considerable focus that we are spending on spreading our wings in terms of evaluating a range of expansion and further business development opportunities both within our existing investment portfolio in a range of African focused gold mining, explorers and developers as well as other opportunities.

It’s an exciting time to be working at Resolute, I hope very much and its exciting and rewarding time to be a shareholder of Resolute. Thanks very much for your interest and look forward to speaking to you again.