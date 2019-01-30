Why Eldorado Gold Team Should Pay Heed To Iamgold Côté Gold Decision?

I believe EGO could eventually start a new trend up assuming a bullish gold price in 2019 and could be an acquisition candidate offering tremendous synergies.

The decision to go ahead with an investment of $520 million to build a new mill at the Kisladag is mindboggling.

Eldorado Gold's management team should pay heed to what Steve Letwin, the Iamgold CEO, said about the Côté Gold project.

A Day at Kisladag Gold Mine. Courtesy: Eldorado Gold

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a controversial mid-tier Canadian gold miner with several international operations located in Brazil, Romania, Turkey, Greece, and more recently in Quebec with its Lamaque mine about to be declared commercial soon.

Most of Eldorado Gold's production comes from its two mines in Turkey, as the graph below is showing:

The company's assets in Greece are a significant drag and have been that way unfortunately for many years, with the Skouries mine placed on care & maintenance since late last year due to delays in receiving routine permits and strong opposition from the leftist Syriza government.

However, the stock has found price support that reflects its present fair value while factoring the failure of Kışladağ gold mine, along with the Greece issues including permits delays for the Skouries mine and difficult ramp-up at Olympias.

I believe EGO could eventually start a new trend up assuming a bullish gold price in 2019 and could be an acquisition candidate offering tremendous synergies.

Data by YCharts

Kışladağ gold mine

One crucial and dramatic event that has shaken the company to the core last year has been the recent decision to construct a mill at the Kışladağ gold mine which was Eldorado Gold’s flagship operation.

The decision came in October 2018, to go ahead and build a mill, "as the operation transitions away from its heap leaching roots" with a total investment of $520 million including a mill cost of $384 million.

The Mill Project is expected to cost $520 million, including $384 million for the mill, $75 million for pre-stripping, and $61 million in contingency and growth allowance. Reserves of 3 Moz grading 0.81 g/t Au, accounting for depletion over the first four months of 2018, support a nine-year mine life with average annual production of 270,000 oz of gold at an all in sustaining cost of $793/oz, according to Eldorado.

The heap leach mine in Turkey remained the company flagship operation until mining stopped abruptly in April 2018. Until last year, Kışladağ gold mine has provided a significant and steady cash flow since coming into production in July 2006.

Source: EGO Presentation 3Q'18

It is not apparent how Eldorado Gold interpreted so wrongly the mine geology at the Kışladağ gold, which resulted in a reduction by several precious years of the heap leach operation.

As I said in my preceding article, based on this simple observation, we will have to modify the way we trade EGO to maximize profit. Management has made numerous strategical mistakes and lacks financial planning.

Furthermore, adding salt to the open wound, the company is unable to communicate appropriately with the market on time, as illustrated again by the recent massive drop in cash on hand to $293 million without any attempt to explain.

However, the stock has found the support that reflects its present fair value while factoring the issue at the Kışladağ gold mine and the Greece trouble including permits delays for the Skouries mine and difficult ramp-up at Olympias with lower gold production. I believe EGO could eventually start a new trend up assuming a bullish gold price in 2019 and a more responsible way to manage the company by George Burns, the CEO, and its team.

One news today from another gold miner could help the company to "re-think" Kışladağ gold mine or at least add some financial logic to it.

Iamgold announces its decision to delay Côté Construction Project until market conditions improve. Is there an acquisition behind this action?

On January 28, 2018, IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) announced its decision not to proceed with construction of the Côté Gold Project

IAMGOLD remains focused on our existing operations and on current initiatives and opportunities at Saramacca, Rosebel, Essakane, and Westwood. The Company will continue to advance engineering and permitting work at Côté, which it believes will add value. The Company has added value over the past several years by: Identifying almost 10.0 million ounces in Measured and Indicated Resources at Côté (inclusive of Reserves), compared with less than 1.0 million ounces at acquisition; and Developing a Feasibility Study (“FS”) Base Mine Plan and a FS Extended Mine Plan with improved net present values and internal rates of return as compared to the Prefeasibility Study.

However, the critical part of the news was what IAMGOLD’s President and CEO Steve Letwin concluded:

We are focused on creating superior shareholder value by allocating our capital to our best near- and long-term opportunities in a manner that is consistent with shareholder expectations, and with our goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet. We have substantially de-risked the Côté Gold Project, from both a technical and financial perspective, and believe in its potential to positively transform the Company. However, we have decided to wait for improved, and sustainable, market conditions in order to proceed with construction,

It was one surprising news. Côté Gold is an exciting near-term project, and IAMGOLD is in good shape, advancing towards development with targeted production in mid-2021 (not anymore,) in collaboration with Sumitomo (OTCPK:SMMYY).

Once in operation, IAMGOLD expects to double its operating cash flow nearly.

Gord Stothart, COO, said in the last conference call:

The mine life for the base case is 16 years the average annual production increased by 15% to 367,000 ounces and actually averages 428,000 ounces for the first 12 years. LOM average total cash costs were $594 per ounce and all in sustaining costs were $694 per ounce.

IAMGOLD has strong liquidity of about ~$1.31 billion.

Total cash is $715.9 million or $1.53 per common shares, based on 466.6 million shares outstanding. Negative net debt is over $420 million.

Furthermore, the company has received about $95 million in Q4'18 which represent cash payment from Sumitomo of a 30% interest in the Côté Gold Project. Total cash should be close to $810 million now.

Note: The payment by Sumitomo was triggered by the filing of the Côté feasibility study announced on November 1 and filed on November 26.

Also, On November 11, 2018, IAMGOLD doubled existing credit facility to $500 million and extended the term to 2023. Finally, the price of gold is turning bullish in 2019.

This sudden decision spells an acquisition in my opinion, and Eldorado Gold could be a good candidate.

Conclusion

Eldorado Gold should pay heed to what Steve Letwin, the IAMGOLD CEO, said above.

We are focused on creating superior shareholder value by allocating our capital to our best near- and long-term opportunities in a manner that is consistent with shareholder expectations, and with our goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet.

As I said in a preceding article, the recent decision to go ahead with an investment of $520 million to build a new mill at the Kisladag mine, without any prior comprehensive financial plan to survive such expense, is mindboggling.

Eldorado Gold has probably started to work on the new project without informing us. At least, it is what I am expecting which can justify such concerning drop in cash on hand.

If we look at the cash on hand remaining as of December 31, 2018, the company has spent over $91.8 million in Q4'18.

While we can explain about $25 million in CapEx at Lamaque mine, and the semi-annual interest payment of the $600 million note in December 2018 representing less than $18 million, the company has still a gap of $50-80 million to explain.

I am guessing that the $75 million for pre-stripping at Kisladag mine that was forecasted by Eldorado Gold in the second-quarter 2018 may have been paid either entirely or in part during the fourth quarter of 2018. It is the only logical explanation that could justify such a decline in cash on hand. However, Eldorado Gold's management has not indicated a viable financial plan for Kisladag mill until now. The lack of a comprehensive plan is jeopardizing the company's fragile financial stability especially when we know that Eldorado Gold has a $600 million note due in late 2020?

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small mid-term position below 2.75 and trade short term regularly the stock. I do not recommend EGO as a long term investment.