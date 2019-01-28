iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSE:NYSEARCA:EWA) is the largest Australia country-specific, exchange-traded product traded on a U.S. exchange with about $1.1 billion in assets. The fund is fairly diversified, especially compared to some of the other iShares MSCI country ETFs. Aside from a couple of globally recognizable mining names like BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto Ltd (NYSE:RIO) - each with a 7.5% and a 2.5% weighting, respectively - only 16% of the fund total is energy and mining. Financial Services is the most concentrated sector at 38% of the ETF, including money center banks Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK).

To be clear, the ETF carries a lot of the 'China-slowdown and commodity-trade risk' but it is mostly through indirect exposure. For the banks, mining is sometimes an important part of the commercial and investment business but the theme right now is that there's a lot more going on beyond commodities. There is a good amount of pure domestic-economy plays in the fund and investors will have exposure to the Australian Dollar as one of the core risk factors. This article highlights the macro outlook for Australia, themes driving local equity prices, and risks for EWA investors.

EWA top 10 holdings and sector exposure. Source - YCharts.com

EWA

EWA ETF monthly price chart. Source - finviz.com

EWA is up about 6% year to date 2019 but still down 15% over the past year. Much of that performance is based on a weaker Australian Dollar currency over the period with the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSE:FXA) down about 12% over the past year. The combination of rising rates in the U.S. and a stronger U.S. Dollar in 2018 along with weaker growth in Australia has pressured the currency.

Data by YCharts

Investors and currency traders should be paying attention to how Australian Bond yields are currently lower than in the U.S. The low level of interest rates is continuing to support the Australian economy. The charts below highlight that the last time this scenario unfolded was in the late 1990s, coinciding with the Asian Financial Crisis and tech bubble. This low carry opportunity should continue to pressure the Australian Dollar but the more recent dovish comments by the U.S. Fed suggests the dynamic may be nearing its end. A firming Australian Dollar either through a widening of bond yields or out-performance in growth would be positive for EWA.

Reserve Bank of Australia Bond Market. Source - 01/2019 Chart Pack

Macro

The Good

The data I'm looking at in conjunction with comments by the Reserve Bank of Australia (the Central Bank) suggest the domestic economy is overall healthy. Macro indicators like external accounts data and the government's fiscal balance are at the strongest levels in the past decade highlighting the core strength of the economy. Keep in mind that Australia is one of only 10 nations with a AAA sovereign credit rating recognized by its long history of macro stability and steady economic growth.

Australia's GDP expanded 2.8% y/y in Q3 and the Reserve Bank expects growth to average around 3.5% per year through 2020. Beyond weak investment demand in the mining sector and a soft housing market, business conditions are positive and non-mining business investment is growing. Higher levels of public works spending as a fiscal stimulus are also supporting the economy. Inflation remains low under 3%, and the unemployment rate at 5% is the lowest in six years.

Australia Annual GDP Growth. Source - TradingEconomics.com

Australia's terms of trade have increased over the past couple of years and have been stronger than earlier expected. The current account deficit projected to end 2018 at -2.5% of GDP is in the upper range of a historical figure going back to 1990. The favorable position reflects a record trade surplus over the last few years driven by non-mining exports along with record mining volumes balancing lower prices.

Reserve Bank of Australia External Accounts. Source - 01/2019 Chart Pack

Another positive data point is the improved finances of the government budget balance which has steadily narrowed its deficit over the past decade and is expected to reach a surplus by 2020. Flexibility on the fiscal side gives room to support activity in the event of an unexpected downturn. S&P Ratings commented on the better-than-expected fiscal results when it reversed a previously negative outlook to stable on Australia's sovereign AAA credit rating in September 2018:

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the general government fiscal balance will return to surplus by the early 2020s. We expect steady government revenue growth supported by the strong labor market and relatively robust commodity prices, to be accompanied by expenditure restraint.

Reserve Bank of Australia Fiscal Indicators. Source - 01/2019 Chart Pack

The Bad

Mining investments in the country have slowed since peaking in 2012 when it represented upwards of 50% of all business investment in Australia. On the other hand, capital expenditures in non-mining sectors like services and manufacturing have been on an uptick in recent years. The observation is that the economy is favorably diversifying away from mining but these adjustments take time and add to economic volatility. Corporate profits in the sector, historically large, have been an important part of national income that will need to be replaced. Weaker demand adds to the risk of a further contraction in the sector.

Reserve Bank of Australia Investment Indicators. Source - 01/2019 Chart Pack

The housing market turned lower last year with prices in major cities Sydney and Melbourne down 11.1% and 7.2%, respectively, compared with 2017 peak. Home prices are down on average 5% nationally. Thus far, the Reserve Bank of Australia considers the declines orderly in what can be described as a 'soft-landing.' Regulators have taken steps to limit the growth of investor lending and have discouraged the riskiest loans with high loan-to-value ratios. The banking sector is well-capitalized and indicators of household financial stress are low, although regions with higher exposure to mining are more of a concern. Investors should be aware that the number of financial institutions in the country and in EWA have varying levels of exposure to both residential mortgage lending and the mining sector. A prolonged downturn or further deterioration represents an important risk in Australia.

Reserve Bank of Australia Housing Indicators. Source - 01/2019 Chart Pack

EWA Outlook

Forecast EPS in the underlying MSCI Australia Index begins 2019 at the highest level since 2013. Historically, these estimates have trended lower over the course of the year, evident by the below chart on the right published by the Reserve Bank. A forward P/E ratio around 15x appears attractive compared to recent years, but all-in-all about average going back to the year 2001. The current dividend yield of 5.76% is a level that has represented a buying opportunity going back to 2009.

Reserve Bank of Australia Market Indicators. Source - 01/2019 Chart Pack

Takeaway

The value in an ETF like EWA is exposure to foreign equities not listed on a U.S. exchange. I like the number of consumer staples/discretionary and communication stocks (14/70) in the fund that are a pure play on the local consumer. Investors should be aware of FX volatility and monitor housing indicators from Australia. Overall, EWA is a good option to gain exposure to Australian equities and local market drivers. The expense ratio is 0.47%.