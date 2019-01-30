Trex: Slowing Growth Going Into Q4 2018 As Consumer Sentiment Takes A Hit

At $67, the price appears to be getting ahead of itself again in the wake of subdued revenue growth expectations and uncertainty around consumer confidence.

Though consumer confidence declines may be temporary, it remains to be seen if the recent slowdown in Residential growth will extend into 2019.

Trex guiding for subdued Residential business unit revenue growth of 5% for Q4-18. This is a sharp reduction from 13% revenue growth seen in first nine months of 2018.

Thesis

Trex (TREX) is guiding for modest Q4-18 Residential revenue growth of 5% after the company experienced 13% Residential revenue growth through the first nine months of 2018. The Q4-18 expectation of 5% growth pales in comparison to the 15% Residential revenue growth seen in Q4-17.

While Trex may beat the low Q4-18 revenue growth expectations of 5%, it remains to be seen if 2019 can match the company's strong double-digit revenue growth in 2018. Consumer confidence is declining, and it remains to be seen if the declines are temporary (reaction to stock market drop, government shutdown). As company executives have stated in the past, Trex's sales success is largely tied to consumer sentiment.

Though the company insists that a $6 million distribution charge incurred in Q3-18 will facilitate growth in 2019, and that the reduced 5% Q4-18 revenue guidance is not a cause for concern, I remain on the sidelines for now.

Q4-18: Reduced Revenue Growth, Guidance for 2019 TBD

In Q4-17, Residential sales increased 15%. Q4-18 guidance is for 5% revenue growth. The Trex CFO justified the reduced growth guidance as a timing element.

"Certainly the reduced demand in the latter part of the third quarter from distribution as they pulled their inventory down, we anticipate part of that will come back in the first quarter as opposed to the fourth quarter just a matter of timing. The fourth quarter is typically when we load dealers and dealer director normally takes place at that point it's not a exceptionally strong distribution play at that point. And therefore we would not expect to make that up in the fourth quarter."



- Bryan Fairbanks, CFO, Q3-18 call

There was less demand from distributors for Trex's decking products at the end of Q3-18. This will lead to lower sales in Q4-18. Though the company has not yet issued guidance for 2019, it expects 2019 to be "strong." The company said it expects the $6 million distribution charge accrued in Q3-18 to benefit sales beginning in Q2-19. It remains to be seen how these growth expectations will play out.

Source

It also remains to be seen if the recent plunge in consumer sentiment will impact growth expectations for Q1-19. As CEO Jim Cline has stated, 83% of Trex’s business is dependent on home repair and remodeling. Just 5% of company revenue is attributable to new home construction. The remaining 12% comes from selling metal railings in its Commercial business unit. When the economy is strong, people spend more on their homes, and Trex benefits from this.

Source

However, January 2019 consumer confidence surveys by The Conference Board and the University of Michigan show that the December 2018 stock market plunge and government shutdown have dampened consumer confidence. The Conference Board survey showed a 5% drop, and the Board attributed the drop to December stock market problems and the government shutdown. The Conference Board views this drop as temporary. Preliminary Michigan numbers show a much sharper decline in consumer confidence this month with an 8% drop to 90, a consumer confidence level not seen by the Michigan survey since 2016.

Source: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Survey Results

Valuation

The stock peaked at $90 before the general market selloff in early October sent it down into the low $60s, before going into the low $50s after the Q3-18 call. It's at $67 as of this writing.

In early November, Trex was trading at a 30%+ premium to the S&P 500 on a trailing Price-to-Earnings basis. That valuation gap has expanded in recent months. The company has a trailing P/E of 30 versus the S&P's 20. It has a forward P/E of 26 vs. the S&P's 16. While the premium may have been justified in November, expansion of that premium given the revenue growth slowdown and reduction in consumer confidence may be signs the stock is getting ahead of itself again.

Conclusion

Slower growth going into Q4-18 may be a problem. Additionally, the company has touted strong consumer sentiment as justification for expectations for a strong 2019. However, consumer sentiment has taken a hit, and it remains to be seen what other shockwaves could result from any decisions out of the White House in the near term. If consumer sentiment continues to sour, Trex Residential sales will likely slow. I'm not a buyer here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.