Weak January Regional Fed New Orders Reports Suggest Manufacturing Slowdown To Intensify

The average of the regional Fed new orders indexes hit a near 3 year low in January, continuing December weakness and strongly indicating a manufacturing slowdown in the months ahead.

Both new orders indexes lead the overall index, and these in turn are leading indicators for industrial production.

The average of the new orders indexes from the regional Feds strongly correlates with that of the subsequent ISM report.

Introduction

I have been using an average of the five regional Fed new orders indexes to forecast the direction of the ISM manufacturing new orders index, and indirectly manufacturing production.

The regional Fed new orders indexes, on average, have accurately forecast the direction of the ISM survery, and indirectly, industrial production

Let’s take a look at the recent history of the regional Fed indexes and the ISM manufacturing new orders indexes.

First, here is a look at the last 20 years of the monthly averages of the regional Fed reports (h/t Bill McBride):

Note that these turned negative at the end of 2011, the last half of 2012, and most notably in 2015-16 during the “shallow industrial recession” focused on the energy sector.

Next, here is the similar time period for the overall ISM manufacturing index and its new orders component (h/t Briefing.com):

Note that the ISM had similar readings (below 50 is contraction) during the same time periods as the regional Fed indexes, and especially during the 2015-16 “shallow industrial recession.”

Now that all five regional Fed indexes have been reported, let’s update this and show the comparison of the regional Fed averages (left) and ISM new orders (right) for all of 2018 plus this month:

2018

15-Jan 65.4 20-Feb 64.2 16-Mar 61.9 17-Apr 61.2 28-May 63.7 24-Jun 63.5 24-Jul 60.2 17-Aug 65.1 20-Sep 61.8 18-Oct 57.4 15-Nov 62.1 8-Dec 51.1

2019

5-Jan n/a

We see that strong readings in one strongly tended to correlate with strong reading in the other. Meanwhile, the latest single-digit weak positive average of the regional Fed new orders indexes from December has continued, and even declined slightly more in January.

Conclusion

That January’s average was even more tepid than December’s doesn’t mean that the ISM new orders index for January will be lower than last month’s poor reading, but it certainly does suggest that weakness will continue, and we should expect an ISM reading closer to December than November.

In broader context, this is pretty reliable evidence that the manufacturing slowdown is for real, and will manifest itself more fully over the next 2-4 months. At the same time, the average of the Fed indexes is not negative, and so does not support a forecast of recession at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.