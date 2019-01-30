Shareholders Of Pandora Approve Sirius XM Takeover - Next Steps For Investors
About: Pandora Media (P), SIRI, Includes: LSXMA, LSXMB
by: Spencer Osborne
Summary
97% of votes cast were in favor of takeover.
Buyout will close in the very near term.
Pandora shareholders will receive 1.44 shares of Sirius XM stock for each Pandora share.
These are likely very happy days for shareholders of Pandora (P). The company announced Tuesday that its shareholders overwhelmingly approved a buyout of the company by Sirius XM (SIRI). These are