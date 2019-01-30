S-Oil: Greater Input From Petrochemicals And IMO 2020
by: Hyundai Motor Investment & Securities
Summary
4Q18 results missed the consensus estimate, mostly because of one-offs.
Petrochemical operating profit has greatly improved to KRW158.4bn (+55% QoQ, +592% YoY), helped by a QoQ improvement in the PX margin (by USD80/tonne).
We believe the shares will gradually gain momentum.
Investment highlights
S-Oil’s (OTCPK:SOOCY) 4Q18 results missed the consensus estimate, mostly because of one-offs. Petrochemical earnings should improve further on the growing utilizations of PO/PP facilities. Refining margins appear to be close to