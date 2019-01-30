White House Didn't Walk Back Otting's Comments On Fannie/Freddie

The White House commentary aligns with everything said so far by Otting and Mnuchin, who are the two government officials on both sides of the PSPA.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies in conservatorship governed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). FHFA got a new director Joseph Otting on January 7th of this year. Otting recently spoke to the FHFA, and an audio recording of what he said leaked to the public via Politico. The stock valuations have been increasingly volatile as the media tries to take sides on what's what. If you study what was actually said instead of how it was spun by the media, it all aligns.

Investment Thesis

The prior director of FHFA, Melvin Watt, couldn't be fired or terminated early, because if he was, Trump would have had to pick from one of his deputies to be the next acting FHFA director while Calabria went through the confirmation process. This is why GSE reform hasn't yet taken place yet under the Trump administration: Watt wouldn't sign off on it. Otting is different. “The Treasury and White House viewpoint is that the (FHFA) director and the secretary of Treasury have tremendous authority and that they would act, I think, independent of legislation if they thought it was the right thing to do,” he said. Otting went as far as to outline the framework that the Trump administration had in mind at that meeting.

Recent White House comments are being misconstrued as somehow being different from what Otting said, but in reality, they are in line with what Otting said. If I'm right and Otting and the Trump administration stop the net worth sweep shortly and begin recapitalizing these companies, preferred shares have voting rights that they can use to amend their securities to assist in the recapitalization efforts. Common shares are subject to dilution, but still probably have upside from here if there are no stock conversions before the warrants are exercised. They may have more upside than the preferred, but it's hard to say because there are lots of variables. I own preferred and recommend preferred.

Working With Congress

Administrative action does not prevent legislative reform. Mnuchin has said in the past that he wants an explicit security-level guarantee. The only way to do that is through new legislation. That is in line with the White House commentary today:

"The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday."

Further, the White House confirmed that we should hear about a framework from the White House shortly:

“Housing finance reform is a priority for the administration,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a prepared statement. “The White House expects to announce a framework for the development of a policy for comprehensive housing finance reform shortly. At this time, no decisions have been made on any reform plan.”

Historically, the White House has let Congress take the lead on housing finance reform. Now, the White House is taking the lead by announcing the framework. No final decisions have been made yet, but that's because it's just the framework, and a lot of it involves delegations and back and forths between not only various government agencies but also with Congress to see what, if anything, Congress would like to sign off on as well. That said, Otting has made it clear that there is a path:

“This is a path that’s been established by the White House and the Treasury, and Mark has signed off on it, I’ve signed off on it, Treasury has signed off on it, the White House has signed off on it,” he said.

The White House framework will likely not make specific recommendations about what to do, but I don't think it needs to.

Prior CFO of Fannie Mae Timothy J. Howard Agrees

The prior CFO of Fannie Mae chimed in on the White House press release:

I look forward to seeing if Otting's letter to Maxine Waters and Sherrod Brown gets made public on Friday and the White House plan when it comes out. Previously, Mnuchin wrote to Sherrod Brown that "any solution will be dependent upon the GSEs being capitalized properly and other such controls that eliminate risk to taxpayers."

Investors Unite Teleconference

Investors Unite is holding a teleconference on Thursday, January 31, at 10 am EST about how the Collins vs. FHFA en banc went in the context of the litigation overall. One of the plaintiff lawyers, David Thompson, will be on the call. Investors Unite was formed by Tim Pagliara to represent Fannie and Freddie shareholders. I participated in one of their events visiting senators and Congress people in Washington, DC.

Summary and Conclusion

The administration continues to tell the same story that it has been telling since before Trump was president and Mnuchin officially became Secretary of the Treasury. That story is one of the conservatorship ending and getting Fannie and Freddie out from government control. With the previous administration having a guy at FHFA who resisted administrative action, we all had to wait patiently for Trump to get Otting in there. The previous guy couldn't get fired early because it would have kept the previous administration in power longer at the FHFA, continuing to not take administrative action.

Otting has primed the pump for the administration leading Congress on housing reform. The administration can take action and give options to Congress if it wants to help out, which is why there is no final plan yet. Plus, FHFA is an independent agency, and the capital restoration plans have to be delegated from it to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The fact that the White House is taking the lead on a housing reform framework says enough about who is running the show now. Preferred shares trade at less than 40% of par value, but I figure in any recapitalization they are worth around par as a base case, because why would any class vote for less. If you don't agree, I encourage you to listen to the Investors Unite call Thursday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.