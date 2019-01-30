Quick Picks & Lists | Tech  | China

iQIYI: Still A Strong Long-Term Play

|
About: iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)
by: B&B Market
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
B&B Market
Contrarian, Growth, value, long/short equity
Summary

IQ stock has performed strongly compared to other Chinese behemoths.

Analysts tend to focus on the short-term earnings potential rather than the customer acquisition potential the company continues to prove.

Despite having massive potential, there are concerns with the company's financials.  Specifically, its shortage of cash for the upcoming year.

iQIYI (IQ) has been lackluster compared to its post-IPO performance. However, the stock is still performing better than other major Chinese brethren. The stock is up more than 30% compared to other major