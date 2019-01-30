Texas Pacific Land: The Attractive Economics

In this article, I analyzed the unique economics of TPL, thus laying the foundation for developing an actionable investment plan.

TPL is one of the best-performing stocks for a number of economic reasons, which I will explore in this article.

TPL slowly sold its land in West Texas and derives revenue from oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and, starting recently, water services.

Texas Pacific Land Trust is still in the aftermath of a bankruptcy that occurred 130 years ago, though this may be the best reorganization ever happened to investors.

Why Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) was created in 1888 by the bondholders of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company following its bankruptcy. The bondholders received 3.5 million acres of land in Texas as a result of a reorganization of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. The bonds were converted into shares of proprietary interest in the trust.

TPL slowly sold the land down to less than 1 million acres located in 18 different counties in West Texas. From the land, TPL derives revenue from oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and, starting recently, water services.

Hi-tech hyper-growers Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ate TPL's dust over the past 7 years in terms of stock performance (Fig. 1). From 2011 to date, TPL returns a 15-bagger, as compared with the 740% of Amazon, 330% of Apple, and 300% of Google.

Fig. 1. A comparison of stock performance of TPL and hi-tech hyper-growers. Source.

In this article, which was first presented at The Natural Resources Hub (aka, TNRH) on October 29, 2018, (i.e., when the data herein are as of), I intend to examine the fundamentals behind the incredible run of the stock.

Asset base

TPL owns land in Texas, from which it generates revenue in form of oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements and sundry, and water services. From the initial 3.5 million acres of land back in 1888 when it was initially formed, TPL has slowly sold the land holdings down to 887,698.2 acres located in 18 different counties in West Texas as of end-2017 (Table 1; Fig. 2).

Table 1. Location and royalty interests of TPL. Source.

Fig. 2. TPL surface acreage. Source.

TPL sold land in varying amount year in and year out, leading to the surface acreage decreasing at a CAGR of 1.06% (Fig. 3). However, it never sells the 459,190.69 oil and gas royalty acres, except for the 13,210.61 acres in Culberson County sold in 2011 (see here).

Fig. 3. Historical surface and oil and gas royalty acreage of TPL, with the inset showing land sale price. The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

Land sale, therefore, does not have a negative impact on the revenue stream from oil and gas royalties and has little effect on the revenue stream from easements.

How about the other revenue streams? In the long run, the land sale does affect revenue streams generated from the grazing leases. However, grazing leases only contribute 0.38% of the total revenue as in 2017. In addition, at the average rate of 11,865 acres of land sold per year, the non-oil and gas royalty acreage (428,507.51 acres as of end-2017) can last 36 years.

The sale of non-royalty acres results in the shrinking of the pool of sellable land, which is offset partly by the long-term slow rise in land price (Fig. 3). Of course, in the short term, land sale price varies significantly from year to year depending on the location of the transacted land.

In previous articles, I classify oil royalty firms into trusts with depleting assets and growth-oriented royalty partnerships; I further suggest that the latter forms preferable investment vehicle because of, among other considerations, its expanding asset base (see here, here, here, here, and here), using an analytical technique developed at The Natural Resources Hub (see here). A discussion of TPL is conspicuously absent in those pieces for a reason: the enormous asset base of TPL, its various revenue streams, and the way it is managed make it less sensible to characterize it in light of a regular trust. In other words, an investor with a time horizon of a dozen years need not worry unduly about TPL's asset depletion.

Growth

Revenue. TPL generates five distinct streams of revenue:

oil and gas royalties in the Permian Basin,

easements and sundry leases,

grazing leases,

land sales, and

water services - a quite profitable line of oilfield services (see general descriptions here and here) - which is conducted by wholly-owned subdivision Texas Pacific Water Resources LLC which was formed in June 2017 to provide brackish water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment/recycling, water infrastructure development/construction, disposal, water tracking, analytics, and well-testing services (see here).

Excluding the highly variable land sale, the other four streams, i.e., oil and gas royalties, easements and sundry leases, grazing leases, and water services account for 46.4%, 33.9%, 19.3%, and 0.4% of the non-land-sale revenue as of 2017 (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The revenue streams of TPL. The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

Even with the land sale stream excluded, the other streams aggregated still show large drops in 1998-1999, 2002, and 2009 due to WTI price weaknesses (see note 1). The 2014-2016 oil crash would have been another episode of revenue collapse if not for the coincidental explosive growth of the oil and gas production subject to TPL's royalty interests (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Oil and gas production subject to TPL's royalty interests. The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

Profitability. However, even during these difficult times, TPL was still incredibly profitable, underlining its superior business model and favorable cost structure.

TPL's headcount was below 10 for many years (see here) and only reached 32 in 2017 due to the opening of the water services subdivision (see here). The grazing leases alone could cover the general & administrative (aka, G&A) prior to launching the water services business line. It does incur some professional fees, but the trustees’ compensation is fixed at $8,000 per year, legal fees are manageable, and commission to local agents is negligible. TPL's main assets, the land, have been carried on the book at zero for a long time thanks to depreciation; current depreciation and amortization (aka, D&A) are small as a result. With such low expenses, TPL was able to achieve an average operating margin of 92.3% over the last five years.

Additionally, TPL was able to improve efficiency and raise the net margin from the lower 50s in percentage in the 1990s to the lower 60s and even lower 70s in percentage in recent years (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Net income and five-year moving average of TPL, with inset showing the operating margin and net margin. The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

Free cash flow. On average, TPL converts 102.6% of the net income into free cash flow mainly due to the extremely low need for maintenance capital. TPL distributes a small portion of the free cash flow to the holders of sub-share certificates (or shareholders in short) and deploys the majority of it to buy back sub-share certificates, with some surplus to smoothen over the fat and thin years (Fig. 7). Between 1993 and 2017, TPL generated a total of $400 million of free cash flow, spent $322 million on dividends and share repurchase, with $78 million in the cash pile.

Fig. 7. TPL's free cash flow in comparison to distributed dividends and cost of share buyback (left) and to shareholder rewards (right). The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

Pre-share and shale periods. It seems TPL underwent a transformation around the mid-2000s, judging from the growth trajectory of oil and gas production, revenue, profit margin, and profit (Table 2; Fig. 4; Fig. 6).

Table 2. Three phases of TPL between 1993 and 2017. The author's calculation based on TPL annual reports.

I believe TPL went through a phase characterized by conventional oil and gas extraction prior to 2003 and, after a transition between 2004 and 2008, it entered a phase dominated by shale exploitation. As a previous study of mine has shown, shale development only went on full throttle in the Permian Basin after 2009, when only 50 were horizontal wells completed in the entire basin (see here).

The shale phase is still unfolding at present (see here and here) and there is no sign of slowing down:

Crude oil production subject to TPL's royalty interests increased year over year by 129.0% and 117.0% in 1Q and 2Q2018, respectively. Natural gas production subject to TPL's royalty interests increased year over year by 154.4% and 138.0% in 1Q and 2Q2018, respectively.

Oil and gas royalty revenue reached $26.5 million in 1Q2018 and $30.3 million in 2Q2018, up 150.7% and 148.5% year over year, respectively.

Easements and sundry income increased in 1Q2018 by 14.2% as compared with 1Q2017 but, in 2Q2018, it increased by of 115.1% over one year ago.

Water sales and royalty revenue increased from $4.8 million of 1Q2017 and $6.8 million of 2Q2017 to $13.6 million in 1Q2018 and $15.6 million in 2Q2018, up 181.8% and 128.7% year over year.

Share buyback

As has been mentioned above, TPL spent the majority of its free cash flow on buying back sub-share certificates. This has led to a consistent drop of the outstanding sub-share certificates. Between 1992 and 2Q2018, TPL managed to more than half the sub-share certificates outstanding, at a CAGR of -2.84% (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Weighted average sub-share certificates by year. The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

There are two immediate effects of the repurchase of sub-share certificates:

The reduction of sub-share certificates outstanding makes it possible to boost dividends per sub-share certificates by only paying out a relatively small amount of cash. From 1993 to 2017, TPL increased dividends per sub-share certificates by 288% (or at a CAGR of 5.81%), but it only needed to increase the cash committed to dividends by 87% because it has reduced sub-share certificates outstanding by 52% (Fig. 9).

By buying back sub-share certificates outstanding, TPL accelerated the growth rate of earnings per sub-share certificate because there are fewer sub-share certificates outstanding to share the net income (Table 2; Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Earnings and cash dividends per sub-share certificate for TPL by year. The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

The management

TPL does not have a fully-studded executive team as one may find in E&P companies 1/100 of its size. TPL used to hire a grand total of 8 full-time employees as recently as 2014 (see here); it only added to the headcount as part of the expansion into the water services business line (see here).

TPL does not carry any debt on its book because it is loaded with free cash flow. Lesser executive types may use the surplus cash to buy glamor assets to expand his turf and boost his ego, but not the TPL team. For 130 years, it stuck to its knitting, refusing to dilute its golden competitive advantage. The new water services subdivision only augments its edge.

The fact that the operating margin has been improving over the years implies the management has been doing its job. In many a company, the little bit of operational improvement tends to be used by the management team as an argument to reward itself. How does the TPL team doing in this aspect?

If we take TPL market capitalization as the assets under management (aka, AUM), TPL management team pays itself 0.09% per year to manage the assets and spends an additional 0.16% per year in management fees in form of G&A, water service-related expenses, legal and professional fees, and trustees' compensation, for a total of 0.25% of AUM (Fig. 10). In return, the TPL management delivered 48.80% in 2017 and a CAGR of 30.47% since 1994.

Fig. 10. TPL personnel compensation and other management fees (G&A, water service-related expenses, legal and professional fees, and trustees' compensation) as a proportion of TPL market cap. The author's chart based on TPL annual reports.

Now, compare TPL's total management fee relative to its delivered performance to what the hedge fund industry traditionally charges (the so-called "2 and 20", i.e., 2% management fee plus 20% of any gains, see here) for its abysmal performance (see here and here), we realize investors get a hell of a deal with the TPL management.

Investor takeaways

By any conventional financial measures, TPL is awfully expensive (Table 3). However, TPL is not a conventional company; so the conventional financial measures may not do a proper job for investors.

Table 3. Financial ratios of TPL. Source.

To begin with, TPL has depreciated its main assets, the land, to zero, which renders the P/B ratio useless. It is nearly impossible to come up with a fair market value for TPL's land with any meaningful accuracy because little information is available to appraise the vast land owned by TPL in terms of which parcel generates oil and gas royalties and which does not. There is simply no information concerning the oil and gas reserves under TPL's royalty rights.

Secondly, TPL may feature an earnings yield of around 2.5%, seemingly inferior to the treasuries. However, how do we take into account the 39.2% growth rate of TPL and its peerless financial resilience in the time of macroeconomic hardship?

Thirdly, TPL has established a self-correcting mechanism for the gyrations of its stock. TPL never issues secondary equity (neither does it need any debt), so a stock buyback will certainly shrink the outstanding sub-share certificates. A stock price drop just sweetens stock repurchase and quickens the reduction of outstanding sub-share certificates. In a way, for long-term holders of the sub-share certificates who would like to add to the existing position, an occasional stock price drop is almost welcome (Fig. 11).

Lastly, TPL needs to deploy very little capital of its own for maintenance or for growth. That is why ratios like ROIC looks funny (Table 3). Whenever it gets extra cash it just employs it to buy back more sub-share certificates.

Fig. 11. Stock chart of TPL. Please note, the circle shows the entry point picked in this multi-part series (see here). Source.

If you like the article above, then you may want to check out The Natural Resources Hub where part 2 of this article was posted at a time when the stock was about to move sharply higher, plus a portfolio of other investing ideas... Sign up today at The Natural Resources Hub and benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research right away!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.