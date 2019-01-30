Continental Resources: An Update On Project SpringBoard

ROR remains healthy at $50 WTI oil and Continental looks to be well positioned for a $50 to $55 oil environment.

However, the total well cost is only up 5% due to a 20% reduction in cost per lateral foot (from improved drilling efficiency).

These wells have 8% higher EURs, so the EUR per lateral foot is decreasing by around 17%.

Continental has updated its development plan and is moving to longer lateral wells (around 31% longer) compared to its previous type curve.

Continental Resources provided an update about Project SpringBoard, its SCOOP development project that is expected to add 16,500+ barrels of oil production per day.

The update contains mixed news, with Continental expecting significant reductions to drilling costs per lateral foot, but also reducing its outlook for EUR per lateral foot. Thus, with a move to longer lateral wells, there is only a modest increase in both well costs and total EUR per well. Project SpringBoard appears to be still on track to contribute significantly to Continental's oil production growth and remains a strong project at $50 WTI oil.

Project SpringBoard Overview

Project SpringBoard is a massive undertaking for Continental that is expected to add over 16,500 barrels of oil production per day to Continental's overall oil production (or +10%) between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, with the Project SpringBoard oil expected to fetch near (within $2) WTI prices. Continental's overall oil production may grow by a different amount than +10% between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, but that will depend on its other capital expenditure plans.

There are currently 12 rigs assigned to Project SpringBoard, which is around half of Continental's total rig count. It involves approximately 35,000 net acres in the SCOOP and up to 335 potential wells targeting the Springer, Sycamore and Woodford reservoirs.

Early development has focused more on Springer wells, which are more oil heavy at 80% to 85% of total production. The Springer well development for Project SpringBoard is expected to be finished by the end of 2020.

Source: Continental Resources

Updated Development Plan

Continental's updated development plan for Project SpringBoard calls for longer lateral length wells (increased from 7,500' to 9,800'), which will increase the well cost by 5% according to type curve.

It also expects to save around $125 million in net capital expenditures from the updated development plan, as there will be fewer wells (a reduction of approximately 16 net wells) along with the longer lateral lengths.

Source: Continental Resources

The impact of the longer length laterals on total well costs has been largely offset by a significant reduction in targeted drilling costs per lateral foot as Continental becomes faster and more efficient with its Springer wells.

Continental is targeting a 16% reduction in well cost per lateral foot for its 2019 wells compared to its 2018 Row 1 wells. This is driven by a 30% targeted reduction in drilling cost per lateral foot as it is targeting a 35% reduction in cycle time.

However, it should be noted that total well costs for 2019 are going up around 10% versus the actual $9.1 million completed well cost for the 2018 Row 1 wells (assuming 7,500' lateral lengths). Continental's 2018 Springer well costs were below the $9.5 million type curve cost.

Source: Continental Resources

Type Curve Comparison

The new 1.3 MMBOE Springer Oil type curve is shown below. This involves the longer 9,800' laterals and a $10.0 million D&C cost. Continental claims around 60% ROR at $50 WTI oil and 90% ROR at $60 WTI oil with the new type curve.

Source: Continental Resources

Continental's previous 1.2 MMBOE Springer Oil type curve is shown below here. This type curve was based on a 7,500' lateral and a $9.5 million D&C cost.

Source: Continental Resources

One interesting thing to note is that the ROR was significantly higher (at around 150% at $60 WTI oil) with this older type curve. The EUR and cost numbers are fairly similar between the two type curves (with the new type curve having an 8% increase in EUR and a 5% increase in cost). The difference in ROR appears to be mainly due to the new type curve appearing to have lower initial production and also lower decline rates. This can be seen in the influence that the discount rate has on the breakeven point for the two type curves. The new type curve has a significantly lower breakeven point using a 0% discount rate, but a similar breakeven point using a 10% discount rate. This indicates that the new type curve has more production backloaded into later years.

Conclusion

Continental's update on Project SpringBoard involved some mixed news. On the positive side, Project SpringBoard is on track to add 16,500+ barrels of oil production growth to Continental's numbers (from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019) by itself. It is also still capable of delivering a strong 60% rate of return at $50 WTI oil and Continental has made significant strides in reducing drilling times and costs per lateral foot. Continental expects to save $125 million in net capital expenditures from its new development plan.

On the negative side, the rate of return is significantly lower at $50 than Continental's old Springer oil type curve as the production appears to be spread out more smoothly over time now. The breakeven point (using a 10% discount rate) hasn't changed, but with higher discount rates, the new type curve is less favorable.

As well, Continental has increased lateral lengths by 31%, while the EUR has only increased by 8%, resulting in a 17% decrease in EUR per lateral foot. Continental's cost reduction efforts have basically offset that decrease in productivity, though.

Overall, I would consider this update fairly neutral to Continental's overall situation and still believe that it is in excellent shape to deal with $50 to $55 WTI oil. Thus, I may start a position in Continental if its price drops much further.

