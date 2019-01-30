Gamida Cell: Strong Performance Post-IPO, Data In The Near Term

Unfortunately, trading volume is too low for this one to be suggested as an idea within ROTY.

Shares of small Israeli biotech firm Gamida Cell (GMDA) have performed admirably out of the gate, rising over 60% so far since its October IPO. One telling sign that this one could do well was the fact that insiders (Novartis and Cial Biotechnology) chose to purchase $37.5 million out of the $50 million total raised (75% of the deal). Another good sign was that a number of investment banks were involved (BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co.).

With data presentations from the company´s NAM-NK and NiCord programs expected at the 2019 TCT Annual Meeting (February 20th -24th), I´m looking forward to digging deeper so we can determine if there´s a near term opportunity to exploit.

Chart

Figure 1: GMDA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: GMDA 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock showing significant strength since going public and continued accumulation is encouraging. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the stock breaking out nicely over the past few days (remains to be seen whether run-up continues into February data).

Overview

Founded in 1998, the company seeks to develop novel cell therapies that could cure difficult-to-treat cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. It does so via leveraging its NAM (nicotinamide-based cell expansion) technology to address limitations of current cell therapies.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Lead program NiCord has the ambitious goal of serving as a universal, curative bone marrow transplant for patients with certain high-risk blood cancers and bone marrow failure disorders. On the other hand, NAM-NK seeks to leverage anti-tumor properties inherent with natural killer cells (a current hot area in oncology) to serve as universal donor-based therapy when combined with standard of care.

Participation from key institutional investors including Novartis also has me interested. 90% of patients in the United States who undergo bone marrow transplantation (HSCT) do so for hematologic malignancies and 30,000 patients per year receive allogeneic HSCT in the US, Europe and Japan each year. By 2021 the company estimates 11,000 individuals with hematologic malignancy will be a candidate for HSCT and NiCord could be used to treat 30% of these patients if approved.

Figure 4: HSCT Candidate Patient Segmentation (Source: corporate presentation)

Current limitations of HSCT include the fact that up to 40% of eligible patients do not receive one for a variety of reasons (i.e.. finding matched donor), delays in finding a match (disease progresses to a point at which patients are no longer eligible), insufficient number or delayed engraftment of donor cells (leaves patients without functioning immune system) and lack of long-term compatibility between donor cells and patient´s own cells (leads to graft versus host disease or GvHD).

NiCord addresses these limitations by increasing engraftment efficiency in HSCT and enabling rapid engraftment and immune system reconstitution (thus reducing risk of infection and related complications). Greater immunologic compatibility is realized as donor T cells in cord blood are naïve and thus adapt more easily to the recipient (reducing frequency and severity of GvHD). NiCord received the Coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA based on data from an early-stage study (n=36) in patients with hematologic malignancies (AML, ALL, CML, MDS and lymphomas) who did not have a suitable matched donor. Median recovery time of 11.5 days after transplant compared favorably to 21 days with historical controls, while primary endpoint of neutrophil engraftment was met (achieving minimum neutrophil count of at least 0.5 x 10 9 per liter on three consecutive measurements on different days). Another interesting key secondary endpoint was met (platelet engraftment with median recovery time of 34 days for NiCord treated patients versus 46 days for historic controls).

Figure 5: Rapid neutrophil engraftment with NiCord, high statistical significance (Source: corporate presentation)

Figure 6: NiCord-treated patients had fewer infections and shorter hospitalizations (Source: corporate presentation)

While the stock´s already risen substantially since IPO, let´s take a look at recent events and other aspects of the story to determine if upside still remains.

Recent Developments

On January 7th the company started off the year by revealing expected milestones, namely completing patient enrollment for the phase 3 study of NiCord in the second half of the year. Additional data from the phase 1 trial of NAM-NK and early results from the phase 1/2 study of NiCord in patients with severe aplastic anemia were initially expected in the first half of the year.

As for 2019 financial guidance, the company ended 2018 with $60 million of cash and equivalents which should be enough to get through the phase 3 data readout in the first half of 2020 (more guidance coming in March). Net loss for full year 2017 was just over $19 million, compared to over $20 million for just the first six months of 2018 (showing that operating expenses including R&D continue to rise as programs advance in the clinic).

The company also announced appointment of Thomas Klima as Chief Commercial Officer (served prior at Atara Biotherapeutics as head of Global Commercial Planning and Operations and at Algeta US as Head of Sales and Commercial Operations during Xofigo launch). The company also appointed Nurit Benjamini (served prior at Compugen and Wix.com) to the board of directors with the purpose of chairing its audit committee (more oversight is always a good thing).

A couple weeks later the company announced it´d be exploring opportunities to work together with Be the Match BioTherapies across its development program for NiCord (including phase 3 trial). The latter possesses a variety of research assets and services including the largest registry (over 20 million potential donors) in the world and personalized logistic services.

Lastly and of interest especially to those looking for near term catalysts, the company announced new data will be presented at the 2019 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ASBMT) and Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) February 20th through the 24th. Specifically, new data from the phase 1 NAM-NK trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma will be presented in a poster along with two presentations for NiCord (oral presentation describes translational data from completed phase 1/2 trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, poster details initial phase 1/2 data in patients with severe aplastic anemia).

Figure 7: NAM-NK case study (Source: corporate presentation)

Other Information

One reason for low trading volume (average of just 30,000 shares exchange hands daily and often much less) is that most shares are already in the hands of institutions and insiders.

Figure 8: Beneficial ownership pre-IPO (Source: Form-F1)

The management team has a wealth of experience for a company of this size, having served prior in key roles at Pfizer, Bayer, Shire, Kite Pharma and others.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this small cap biotech firm initially drew my attention due to several factors (strong performance, participation from key investors, addressing patients with high unmet need, near term catalyst, etc.). On the other hand, while I remain optimistic on upcoming data and ultimately the phase 3 readout for NiCord, low trading volume could lead to excess volatility.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, acquiring dips in the near term could make sense in anticipation of a continued run-up to data in February. Given risks involved and strong outperformance so far, I imagine it´d be best for conservative investors and traders to stick to a partial position.

Risks include additional dilution in 2019 (as the company advantageously accesses funding and cash burn rises), disappointing data from ongoing trials, clinical setbacks and competition. On the last point, note that doctors could recommend patients undergo stem cell transplant via other means instead of using NiCord (and that other companies are developing product candidates to be used with HSCT grafts including Magenta Therapeutics, Nohla Therapeutics, Kiadis Pharma and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals). For NK cell approach competition includes AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Ziopharm Oncology.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, convincing early-stage data for the lead candidate does provide us a degree of risk-reduction but this is still an early-stage story with several obstacles to overcome. Disappointing results from the phase 3 trial would likely lead to steep losses for shareholders. In the near term, data coming in February is expected to be positive and I imagine in the event of a ¨sell the news¨ reaction the $10 level could act as support (lack of trading history for recent IPOs always makes analyzing price action more difficult or less reliable).

For our purposes in ROTY, trading volume is too low for this one to be considered inside the service.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you´re willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

About 'ROTY or Runners of the Year' ROTY is a 500+ member community which provides a welcoming atmosphere where due diligence and knowledge are generously shared. Subscription includes access to our 10 stock model account, exclusive write-ups on my favorite setups, Idea Lab, Catalyst Tracker, full archive access, a very active & focused Live Chat and much more at an affordable price point ($25/month or $200 annually).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.