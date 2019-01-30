Wynn: Consensus Price Target Of $127 Is Low, Whether Q4 Shows A Meet, Beat Or Miss

“In tennis, you strike a ball just after the rebound for the fastest return. It’s the same way with investment…” - Masayoshi Son, CEO SoftBank

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) expects to report Q4 and Annual 2018 results on January 30th. Analysts earnings calls run from a high of $1.61 to a low of $1.15. Consensus settles in at $1.36. Our take here is that the headwinds that have crushed the stock since its late spring high have diminished and the tailwinds that have nudged a modest rebound since the low of $93.41 last December 17th are gaining momentum.

At writing Wynn is $118, with a forward EPS of $6.30 and a market cap of $12.89bn. Consensus 1-yr PT has the stock at $127. That’s way low from our perspective.

Historically among the most volatile stocks in the gaming sector, it has traded over the last five years as low as $57.74 (1/8/16) and as high as $201.51 (5/20/18). So key to understanding where the stock is headed always requires a long perspective. And that is what has guided our view of the trade since we entered the gaming industry in 1980 through this day. It is why, contrary to massive headwinds that have crushed the stock this year, we remained bullish over the longer term.

Its Q4 earnings release is imminent. We won’t join the parade of earnings prognosticators. From an industry insider perspective we’ve lived for decades with the erratic nature of the baccarat game which plays a leading role in both Macau and Vegas casino revenues. Even “normalized for hold,” a line item most companies use for context when they report casino revenues, has little resonance for headline writers. Today’s market is a merciless zero sum game. A meet is a meet, a beat is a beat and a miss is a miss. Even though that miss may emanate from unlucky play in an otherwise bullish report on revenue gains in other service lines is bad news.

Most recently, media reports on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) all headlined “Q4 DISAPPOINTS” reported a miss predominantly due to low Singapore VIP hold. The bulk of LVS results showed strong increases in revenues across service lines, market share and margins. There are larger issues we see that are forming the early stage of a rebound for Wynn regardless of the Q4 number. A single quarterly earnings report is not a portrait of a business but a snapshot of a company, something of a numerical Instagram if you will.

Prior to the wedge of black swans which began swimming last spring into the Wynn trade, we had posted a PT of $200 on the stock by Q2 this year. No excuses from this quarter. We based our call on what we believed and continue to believe, is that Wynn is by far among the most potent long-term rewarder of shareholders in the entire gaming sector. Between the Steve Wynn revelations, the Boston uncertainties and China woes, our call was trashed by events. Short term, I plead mea culpa. Long term, I don’t believe the bears laid a glove on my take.

GRAPH: EDGAR Online

Last October 16th, once more reviewing my Wynn guidance on SA, I sensed the beginning of a rebound and recommended a bottom fish for those so inclined by their investing strategies. The price at writing was $110, then squiggling up to $114. At this writing, Wynn is at $118, a nudge up. But IMHO, more upside looms ahead regardless of the up or down blips we may see when earnings are released.

Right now, analyst 1-year PT consensus stands at $127. I’m upping that back to a call for $185 to $200 post Q2 again. My case springs from a contention that the biggest headwinds that killed the stock are diminishing. Mostly I believe we will see some kind of US/China standoff or resolution on trade within the next three months based on the educated opinion of Beijing media colleagues with good ears to the ground.

Encore Boston: Out of limbo?

As to the Boston situation, I take this view. Gaming attorney friends who have followed the case from day one believe that Wynn will get a positive outcome form the commission with some mandated caveats to save political face. I believe the appointment of Phil Satre, former Harrah’s CEO, a man of pristine reputation and legal smarts, will go a long way to reassure Massachusetts regulators. I know Phil and he is precisely what the doctor ordered to cure the ills of past errors.

Leading what is essentially a clean slate senior management team, Satre can make a strong case that it will be a new Wynn to which the commission will be awarding a final license. Yesterday, Wynn announced it had settled complaints relative to the Steve Wynn issues with Nevada Gaming Authorities for an undisclosed fine (The Las Vegas Review Journal). The statement stressed the clean slate forward position of the company’s board and senior management team to assure no future misbehavior on all issues. This will sit well with Massachusetts regulators as they near the end of their own licensure fitness probe.

Satre is not Steve Wynn. Nobody is. Wynn stands for all his flaws, as the epic genius of the gambling business. But if you are his company today, it is Phil Satre you want facing Massachusetts regulators as the face of the company and its policies going forward.

There is a slew of nuisance sore loser cases in Boston expected to continue even after a positive resolution but in the end, Wynn should prevail. Our attorney friends believe the nuisance suits will proceed forward to dead end losses for the petitioners or perhaps chump change settlements.

New Wynn Chairman Philip Satre. Source: Wynn Resorts Ltd

But what if my very educated legal sources prove wrong? What if indeed, a ruling goes against Wynn? Most observers see a huge hit to the stock. That can happen, but it will be short-lived. What few bears ever point to is the financial recovery to Wynn would be entitled to should the company be forced to sell. The present estimate is that the Encore Boston will cost a total of $2.6bn when the last marble tile is set into the last bathroom and the place is ready to open.

Legal opinion I have consulted asserts that in the case of a Wynn loss, the company can not only demand recovery of its cost, but make a very strong case for the potential loss of profit over a given run of years. “You could be looking at a sale price for anywhere between $3.4bn to $5bn backed by threats of lawsuits that could stall the opening of the place by a successor licensee by years,” says one attorney who long in practice in Nevada with clients in Massachusetts on related issues. “Whoever the buyer is will pay the price. That property is a gold mine in the making.”

We took the low number of $3.4bn, even in a forced sale, put that into Wynn coffers to see what it buys. They can use it to pay down a nice chunk of LTD. They’d have money left over to finance its Encore West project on the Vegas strip and part of its planned Macau expansion. So even deprived of the accretive EBITDA of Encore Boston, Wynn could emerge with a stronger balance sheet, and a better debt to equity ratio. Beyond that, partnered with Galaxy, (which holds 4.9% of its stock) it becomes a formidable financial bidder for one of the three Japan-integrated resort licenses going forward.

Macau is looking a lot better, here’s why

Picture source: Inside Asia Gaming

2019 market growth: A cross section of analysts currently forecast anywhere between a 2% total decline to a 5% upside in Macau GGR this year. They, as I do, see a robust burst of mass and a possible flat to softening of the VIP sector. However, my analysis of the forward possibilities show an 8% y/y increase over the total GGR achieved this year which would bring the total to over $40bn.

My assessment of VIP this year is more bullish than most analysts. It comes from my conviction that macroeconomic slowdowns in Asia have less of an impact on the VIP player segment than it does on non-gambling, affluent individuals. Availability of credit could be squeezed for some play but is usually compensated for by the arrival of newly minted millionaires.

China is still churning out an average increase of 15% per annum of new millionaires, declining from a high of 17% two years ago. That translates to something like another 275,000 people with net worth in excess of $1m. Our archives compiled over our 30 years in the business, indicate that the percentage of high net worth people in Asia who enjoy gaming runs about 35%. It stands with the US and Australia as the three most gaming-inclined gaming markets on the globe. This translates to a potential entry of another 60,000 people with net worth that qualifies them as either premium mass or VIP status in Macau this year.

On the mass side, given the fact that Wynn Palace in particular remains a “must see” visit for Macau visitors, we anticipate that the two Wynn properties will experience increases in their mass segments as well.

Picture Source: WYNN Resorts Ltd.

Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes who oversees the Macau official tourist agency predicted that total arrivals in Macau could reach 38 million this year up 9.8% y/y (Source: Inside Asia Gaming). Overnight stays will be up 7.2% to 18.9 million representing 51.7% of all arrivals. Add to this the current passenger counts of over 436,000 per month over the newly opened Hong Kong Zhuhai Bridge. The trip cuts travel time to under an hour, and you have the makings of a healthy growth curve this year. With increased footfall, average occupancy will stay well into the high 90% range. Demand for upscale rooms in properties like Wynn will support higher REVPARs.

Chinese New Year: Official calendar - February 5 to 19th

Based on early soundings from properties, Ms. Fernandes is forecasting an increase in arrivals of 8% to 9%, attributable to the HKZB opening and the consequent liberation of more time for visitors to take part in activities from the gaming tables, to dining, shows and shopping.

If we see a slowed January GGR number released next week it does not, repeat does not, signal structural problems in the market due to economic headwinds. It is more likely an expression of bankroll conservation by players heading for Macau for Chinese New Year. A better way to judge: Don’t be shaken by a low January or get too manic over a big fat February GGR number in early March. Average the two months as a far more realistic assessment of how gamblers pursue their leisure and manage their bankrolls in Q1. I believe the average will show anywhere from a 5% to 8% y/y growth number. This is bullish for Wynn.

Conclusion

The headwinds which have battered Wynn shares since last summer have already been long baked into the trade. We saw support beginning to form around $97 to $100. Since then there has been a northward nudge we believe comes from investors who believe what we have been preaching for so long: Yes, there is a foundational rationale as to why Wynn shares took a bath. But also there is now a clear rationale that it has found a bottom and has begun what we think is an unstoppable ride back north from here on the backs of a good, sustained performance in both Las Vegas and Macau.

There are good odds on a positive Boston outcome and even if it doesn’t, the endgame for Wynn will be a sale of the property litigated to include a loss of profit clause that could bring an estimated $3.4bm in cash rolling into company coffers.

Add to this Galaxy and Wynn as possible Japan partners to be named by Q3 this year and I believe you have a case to hold onto your Wynn shares, price average or come on in at a still attractive price which stands at the precipice of much higher valuations later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.