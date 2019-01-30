Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/28/19

|
Includes: BBDC, EHI, FMBI, HIO, HIX, NHS, WVE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/28/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and;
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Wave Life Sciences (WVE), and;
  • First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Bank of the James Financial (BOTJ);
  • Aptinyx (APTX);
  • Progressive (PGR);
  • Medpace (MEDP);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM);
  • Bloom Energy (BE);
  • Alteryx (AYX);
  • AppFolio (APPF), and;
  • Allakos (ALLK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • United Rentals (URI);
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL), and;
  • Adobe (ADBE).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ra Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

Wave Life Sciences

WVE

JB*

$10,000,004

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

NHS

B

$2,142,820

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$1,176,803

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

HIO

B

$1,092,796

5

Blake Francis S

DIR

Delta Air Lines

DAL

B

$249,743

6

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB

$243,348

7

Hayley Kathryn

DIR

First Midwest Bancorp

FMBI

B

$150,570

8

Hombach Robert J

DIR

Aptinyx

APTX

B

$138,233

9

Langley Lydia K

DIR

Bank of the James Financial

BOTJ

B

$107,760

10

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$101,696

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Alteryx

AYX

JS*

$76,762,496

2

Narayen Shantanu

CB,CEO,DIR

Adobe

ADBE

AS

$34,315,052

3

Thompson Matthew

VP,OO

Adobe

ADBE

S

$10,191,906

4

Mobius Vi

BO

Bloom Energy

BE

S

$3,157,407

5

Barbagallo John A

PR

Progressive

PGR

AS

$2,944,800

6

Rivervest Venture Fund Iii

BO

Allakos

ALLK

AS

$2,252,228

7

Medpace Investors

BO

Medpace

MEDP

AS

$2,180,774

8

Walker Jonathan

CTO

AppFolio

APPF

AS

$1,854,315

9

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,482,107

10

Asplund Dale A

VP,CIO

United Rentals

URI

S

$1,405,625

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.