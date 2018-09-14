Based on the reasoned and extensive fundamental analysis my readers have come to expect, I'm about to make a strong case for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and its unchallengeable value for serious REIT investors.

First, some helpful background:

In my recent overview article, The Mall REIT Conundrum, I explained, "the most commonly utilized method for determining a mall's classification (as A, B, C, or D) is the sales-per-square-foot of their in-line tenants." This methodology is based on quantifiable sales per square foot metrics, with the disparity illustrated below:

I explained, "I consider Taubman Centers a high-quality mall REIT based on both sales per square foot and cost of capital. Taubman has the highest sales per square foot in the mall sector at $845 PSF."

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

While I consider Simon Property Group (SPG) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) to be the true A Mall consolidators, Taubman and Brookfield Property Partners, LP (BPR) - formed by Brookfield Real Estate Partners (BPY) to merge General Growth Properties (formerly GGP) - are also considered "moat-worthy" based upon their high-quality properties.

Moat-worthy, you ask?

Well, you might recall my extensive coverage of Brookfield Real Estate Partners, and now, it's time to dissect the ingredients of Taubman Centers. I will frame this article around three essential elements: sustainable competitive advantages, valuation, and margin of safety... and use an analytic device of... (at least) five "Moat Metrics."

Let's begin.

According to Forbes:

Warren Buffett not only lives in the same house he purchased in 1958 - he's also relied on the same Rolex President to get him to meetings on time since the day he bought it decades ago.

Moat Metric #1: Portfolio Quality

Warren Buffett (Fortune, 1999) explains:

The key to investing is determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them are the ones that deliver rewards to investors.

Taubman is a landlord to many of the highest quality retailers. The company's success has been its unique-to-market tenant base which includes high-end brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Restoration Hardware, Forever 21, J.Lindeberg, and Ben Sherman.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Taubman leads the mall sector with innovation and adaptation, alongside the new retail landscape. This mall REIT is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as evidenced by the company's superior collection of brands that attract both customers and retailers.

Anchors are a critical factor in assessing mall quality; strong anchors attract both retailers and customers. Taubman's portfolio is well-positioned, containing the largest concentration of high-quality anchors.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Over the last 10 years, Taubman has proactively increased the footprint of new retailers throughout its portfolio, replacing formerly prominent tenants. Here's a sample of tenants that illustrate the change in Taubman's tenant base over the last 10 years. Tenant vacancies have been an opportunity to lead the transition from a traditional tenant mix:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

This evolution has contributed to Taubman's sales growth for the last decade. Market revenue per available foot growth describes the change in rent per square foot after accounting for occupancy.

Increasing growth indicates either rent per square foot, occupancy, or both are increasing. 'A malls' are expected to remain the beneficiaries of incremental demand for space and have higher rent negotiating power.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Taubman focuses on owning, operating, and developing the best malls that have yielded industry-leading results - their portfolio of malls is the most productive among its peers.

As shown below, Taubman is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as unparalleled anchor quality drives mall visitation:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Moat Metric #2: Tactical Development

One key competitive advantage for Taubman is the fact that the company is a mall developer, and over the last 15 years, the REIT has invested in over $3 billion of projects. As a result, it has created in excess of $4 billion in value. Taubman is one of the few regional mall developers that possess a full set of development capabilities internally.

One example is Beverly Center in Los Angeles where Taubman recently completed a transformative project for comprehensive renovation, touching every aspect of a key strategic asset. The company has remodeled the interiors, exteriors, and parking deck, with a design by world-renowned architect, Massimiliano Fuksas.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 1/16/19

The projected returns are 3.0% to 4.0% at stabilization in 2020 with a 10-year Unlevered IRR in excess of 10.0%, terminal year 2025. The cost is ~$500 million. This snapshot below provides an illustration of "full renovation" vs. "no renovation." Taubman is obviously viewing this asset as a long-term hold that is expected to generate steady returns over the next decade:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

As Taubman's CEO, Bobby Taubman, explains on the Q3-18 earnings call, Beverly Center:

... will be the most comprehensive redevelopment we have ever done or hope we will ever do. We have literally re-imagined every aspect of the center. When we conceived of this project, which began in April 2016, we had several significant goals. Contemporizing the interior and exterior, opening the center up to its surrounding neighborhood, creating an improved arrival parking and departure experience, dramatically upgrading the center's collection of food offerings and elevated what was already an outstanding collection of retail.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 1/16/19

Bobby Taubman added:

Sales per square foot were up double digits this quarter and remain on track to reach historic peak levels this year. We expect that substantial growth to continue. We are on budget and expect to meet our financial goals. We have absolutely executed on our vision and we are very proud of what we have accomplished thus far with the re-imagination of Beverly Center.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 1/16/19

Taubman now has three malls open in Asia as the company has pursued a strategy of co-developing high-quality projects in China and Korea. Taubman Asia is engaged in projects that leverage the REIT's strong retail, planning, design, and operational capabilities.

The company has two joint venture developments with Wangfujing Group Co. Ltd., one of China's largest department store chains, and another with Shinsegae Group, South Korea's largest retailer. All three are open and Taubman's capital investment was around $650 million (50% invested in the two China deals and 50% invested in the Korea deal).

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Taubman has a fourth development underway in Asia, also in Korea, known as Shinsegae and Taubman's capital investment is roughly $100 million (could be less if the company sells a partial interest to an institutional partner). Taubman expects a 6.25% to 6.75% unlevered after-tax return at stabilization and a 10-year unlevered IRR of around 12% before fees and promotes.

Was Asia a good bet?

I think so. Taubman recognized in the early innings that U.S. retail was over-stored, and the company has successfully gained greater acceptance of its expansion in Asia. As Bobby Taubman explained:

Our centers continued to deliver superb growth. Comp center sales were up more than 14% in the quarter and are up 19% year-to-date.

Taubman has invested about $1.2 billion (at share) on these ground-up developments (below) that have opened within the last 2½ years. The company expects these assets to generate significant NOI (net operating income) and NAV (net asset value) growth as they stabilize.

These four assets generated approximately $35 million of NOI (at share) in 2017, and Taubman expects these to generate $70 million to $75 million of NOI (at share) for the full year 2020.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Moat Metric #3: Strong Balance Sheet

Over the years, Taubman has maintained a highly disciplined balance sheet. The company has maintained a disposition strategy to recycle capital for growth and to minimize the need to raise equity. Following the Starwood transaction (7-asset disposition for $1.403 billion), Taubman owned 18 centers, 1 fewer than when it went public in 1992. As viewed below, Taubman's market capitalization has increased approximately five times since the IPO, about 25 years ago:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Taubman utilizes construction financing where available and places non-recourse permanent financing on new assets upon stabilization. Here's a snapshot of Taubman's balance sheet:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

More recently, the company completed the refinancing of International Market Place in Hawaii. The new loan is $250 million and bears interest at LIBOR +2.15%. It is a three-year term with two one-year extension options. As viewed below, Taubman maintains extremely attractive, stable, high-quality assets that allow for financing at the best rates with extended maturities:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Taubman's balance sheet is a key competitive advantage of the business and one reason that the company has maintained a very stable and reliable dividend history (more about that below).

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Moat Metric #4: Dividend Reliability

One of the most important "moat metrics" in my opinion is a moat-worthy company must be able to fend off the competition and earn high returns on capital - by increasing earnings, returning cash to shareholders, and compounding value. As viewed below, Taubman has maintained an exceptional record of dividend growth:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Remember that Taubman is the only "pure play" REIT that did not cut dividends during the last recession (note: Tanger grew their dividend in 2008-2009). More recently, Taubman generated FFO per share of $1.05 in Q3-18 (AFFO per share was $1.01 per share). This represented an increase of 18% over Q3-17, and the majority of this increase can be attributed to improved operational performance. Taubman expects AFFO per share between $3.76 to $3.84 per share for 2018:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Taubman has provided investors with a roadmap for 2020 that suggests significant NOI growth combined with a deleveraging plan. The company expects to add approximately $150M of additional NOI in 2020 above 2016. Development Projects are to add approximately $70M to $75M of NOI. Core Center Growth is expected to add about $50M of NOI. Redevelopment Projects are expected to add about $20M to $30M of NOI.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Valuation Also Considered Moat-Worthy

Now, let's take a closer look at Taubman's valuation metrics, beginning with the dividend yield:

As you can see, Taubman shares now yield 5.5%, and while this is not as robust as the two "sucker-yield" REITs, CBL (CBL), and Washington Prime (WPG), there is considerable safety in Taubman's competitive advantages. Now, let's examine the P/FFO multiple for Taubman and its peers:

This chart is telling… Taubman is now trading at a 28% discount to the company's historical 5-year P/FFO multiple. This tells me the market is not valuing Taubman shares fairly and that there's a wide margin of safety. Especially... when you consider the fact that Taubman has the least exposure to these chains:

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

As Bobby Taubman explains:

Retailers and landlords are still recovering and that recovery is very uneven. Many centers will not survive. We have said many times, we believe the top 300 assets will account for more than 90% of the value of the sector and the top 100 assets will account for more than half the value. That implies the majority of more than 1,000 large centers will, at best, struggle.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation 9/14/18

Many luxury retailers are doing exceptionally well, yet TCO is mispriced based on conventional valuation metrics. CEO Taubman adds, "the highest quality assets are managing the transition best and will gain market share over time."

The catalysts are lined up, as CEO Taubman explains:

It's important to keep in mind that our assets are growing. Sales are up. Rents are up. Tenant health is improving. And NOI is increasing…The industry transition will take time, but we believe our portfolio will outperform.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So, Why Has Taubman Under-Performed?

As the above chart illustrates, Taubman shares have declined by 18.2% over the last six months, compared with Simon (shares are up +3.9%). Looking back over the last twelve months, you can see that Taubman continued to underperform:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In conclusion: We are upgrading Taubman Centers from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. It's clear that strong brands support robust and sustainable economic profits, and Taubman is a leading, best-in-class landlord to the world's best luxury brands. In addition to the above-referenced moat metrics, we are also attracted to Taubman's exceptionally high insider ownership (around 30%), and I'm specifically attracted to management's decisions regarding the capital structure.

Although this REIT does not enjoy an unsecured rating (like Simon), the company is highly disciplined, and that's most evident based on the fact that the company has NEVER cut its dividend. Predictability is important, and I consider Taubman Centers to be an exceptional bargain today… it's kind of like picking up a Rolex for the price of a Timex, and that helps me sleep well at night!

Source: FAST Graphs

