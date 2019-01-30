Summary

Excess capacity in the fracking business will keep CJ’s pricing and margin lower in the short-run.

U.S. completion activity slowdown in some of the key U.S. shales is adding to CJ’s margin pressure.

In 2019, it plans to grow through additional frac asset deployment and large diameter coiled tube sales.

The company has low free cash flow.

CJ’s zero-debt balance sheet is an attractive feature.