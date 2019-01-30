C&J Energy Services Has Many Bumps Ahead
About: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), Includes: NR
by: Badsha Chowdhury
Summary
Excess capacity in the fracking business will keep CJ’s pricing and margin lower in the short-run.
U.S. completion activity slowdown in some of the key U.S. shales is adding to CJ’s margin pressure.
In 2019, it plans to grow through additional frac asset deployment and large diameter coiled tube sales.
The company has low free cash flow.
CJ’s zero-debt balance sheet is an attractive feature.
CJ has margin and FCF concerns
C&J Energy Services (CJ) provides well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services. CJ's margin will remain depressed in Q4 2018 and early-2019 because