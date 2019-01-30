Mustang Bio: Stock's Decline Opens Up Significant Potential For Late 2019

A Long Road Ahead

Mustang Bio (MBIO) has fallen over 70% the last 52 weeks as the company continues to struggle to push through their pipeline of immunotherapies. Progress will need to accelerate if the company wants to survive as MBIO has sky high product potential, but does not currently have even a phase III drug within their portfolio. Therefore, earnings continue to decline as they rapidly burn through cash (Figure 1). With no apparent catalysts scheduled through the first half of 2019, Mustang Bio looks like a strong avoid for investors going forward. The next completion date for a clinical trial will not be until December 2019 for the phase I trial of MB-102 in development for treatment-resistant AML. This signals it may be a steady downhill slide until later this year for MBIO.

(Figure 1) Mustang Bio Has Diversified Their Pipeline With 7 Early Stage Clinical Trials Working Towards Fighting Different Types Of Cancer

The immunotherapy business is a tough place to be in the stock market. The number of failed clinical tests of late have far outweighed the successes with many patients seeing little to no results in many cases. In some cases, immunotherapies have even caused patients to fare worse. With that being said when a breakthrough is made it is most often a huge hit for the company. This type of mantra is what has led to Mustang Bio being a hit or miss stock pick. It may be a home run some point along the line with at least 7 drug candidates over the next 10 years with their wide ranged portfolio, but breakthroughs will be few or far between. Now teetering around the sub $3 mark, buying into MBIO has the possibility for up to 6x gains in a matter of less than 3 years. Mustang Bio is a great company that has potential to do great things, but catalysts will be few and far between from here until December.

Valuation

With around $41 million in total cash, Mustang Bio still has time to work with. The bad news is the company has accelerated spending by nearly 3x each year since 2015 posting an approximately $31 million dollar loss in 2017 alone. The company will need to continue to bring in funding for individual trials to stay afloat, and they must capitalize on each phase of studies. They are currently recruiting for their genetically modified t-cell immunotherapy program, and are expected to report numbers following data collection this December. With a young company founded in just 2015 this report will give investors a better idea how much MBIO, led by CEO Manuel Litchman, is really worth. Until then the stock may very well continue its slow and steady decline with the only foreseeable catalyst to come being patient recruitment information until the second half of 2019. MBIO has an estimated $2.4 billion potential for peak sales according to "BioSci Capital Partners" which could catapult the price of the stock to over $18 per share if leading drugs can pass FDA approval. I reached this estimate in a similar way as BioSci Capital by figuring in a jump to the aforementioned $2.4 billion in sales x a P/S of 3x reaching a $7.2 billion valuation and then factoring in a ~50% opportunity cost and a 33% risk based off of the fact that there are 3 main trials going into this valuation that must pass FDA approval and that brings you to a ~$1.2 billion enterprise value. Factor in another 33% risk for each individual trial phase as well because of the fact that any of the 3 trials at each of the 3 phases they undergo could fail and you reach a valuation of around $400 million which is around 6x the current value or $18 a share market value. $18 a share is obviously best case scenario and precautions should be taken as this may be a 3-5 year process. Litchman appears to have confidence in the company as he continues to buy shares throughout the decline.

Risks

Mustang Bio is an extremely risky investment as the newly founded company has been losing more and more money year after year to the point where they are losing money much faster than similarly sized companies (Figure 2). With no apparent areas of steady income coming in, the company will rely heavily on funding from outside sources. With around one trial per year expected to be completed, long-term MBIO may pay off, but short-term there are few positives. Mustang Bio's leading option, XSICD, is not expected to finish primary trials until August 2025 which is tough news for biotech investors who are normally looking for quick payoffs.

MBIO Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Mustang Bio Is Losing Money Considerably Faster Than Peers Of Similar Market Cap

The company does post no debt which is a good sign that things may potentially be all clear ahead for MBIO. Hopefully Mustang Bio can keep spending to a minimum this year and report good news on MB-102. Until then earnings will continue to decline. Wall Street Analysts remain positive on MBIO with 2/2 strong buy ratings and an average PT of around $19.50 (Figure 3).

(Figure 3) Wall Street Analysts Remain Optimistic Towards MBIO Going Into The 2019 Year

As a still young up and coming company it may be an interesting play to make this stock a very small portion of your portfolio later this year as the price declines below $3 a share as expected news in both December 2019 and May 2020 acting as major catalysts going forward.

Investors Takeaway

Mustang Bio is a long shot throughout 2019. The company has added a diverse line of products to their portfolio and must now take action. Clinical trials have begun to line themselves up for the coming years at MBIO, but it looks like it will be a quiet start to the year. The company is burning through cash at an accelerated rate, and will need to make the most of each and every upcoming trial beginning with MB-102 in December. Mustang Bio is a strong avoid for the first two quarters of the year, but may offer an interesting opportunity closer to the report of trial data. With a potential ceiling of nearly $18 a share by the end of 2021 if the company can come through on all 3 big trials this stock has a lot of room to run. The third mentioned trial being MB-106 expected to release results in mid-2021. If all three fail this stock could drop to nearly nothing making this play look to be just about as close to all or nothing as you can get. You could easily win big or you could easily lose it all with micro cap stocks such as MBIO.

The best play going forward is to follow any news the company releases here until later in the year, and by then the entry price should be closer to $2 a share if the steady decline continues. That will allow for a cheap high-risk, high-reward ticket for the ride that is Mustang Bio throughout the late 2019, 2020, and 2021 clinical trials that will act as the main catalysts for this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.