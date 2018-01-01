Investment Thesis

AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) results were very interesting indeed. Even more interesting was that this high growth company posts a 9% revenue growth forecast for the year 2019, and the stock strongly rallies after hours. Investors should once more brace themselves for no free cash flow for fiscal year 2019. I continue to believe that AMD is overvalued.

Q4 2018 Results In Detail

For the full-year 2018, we continue to expect annual revenue growth of mid-20s percent and to be free cash flow positive. - AMD CFO Devinder Kumar, Q3 2018 earnings call

The one tangible aspect which I was absolutely convinced AMD could not deliver on in fiscal year 2018 was strong positive free cash flow. In fact, free cash flow in fiscal year 2017 was negative $105 million and for FY 2018, it fared even worse and was negative $129 million.

Yet, investors continued to be unphased. Looking further ahead into fiscal year 2019, given that Kumar did not disclose AMD's free cash flow target during his prepared remarks on the call leads me to believe that AMD is unlikely to be free cash flow generative in FY 2019.

All Important Facet Of This High Growth Company: Mysteriously Absent

AMD highlighted to investors and analysts on the call that although Q1 2019 will be down substantially YoY and Q2 2019 will struggle to improve upon Q2 2018, as AMD enters the second half of 2019, starting Q3, AMD should be strong enough to meaningfully gain ground over the same nine months period in 2018.

In other words, AMD has strong hopes that its 7-nanometer next generation product launches in H2 2019 will not only gain market share over its peers but also boost AMD's gross margin to finish the full year above 41% - which is a solid improvement over the 38% of gross margin AMD finished FY 2018 with.

Next, what I found very interesting was the ease with which AMD disclosed that 2018 benefited from blockchain-related revenue during most of 2018. And that going into 2019 that blockchain will no longer be a tailwind for its business and this is why AMD's top-line revenue growth is likely to stay near 9% rather than the mid-20% figure the previous few years had shown.

In my mind, a business which had been growing at mid-20% and then, all of the sudden, falls to single-digit growth should not be rewarded with a high multiple, and I would caution investors to refrain from exuberance over its shares. Having said that, investors clearly welcomed the news already, as the share price soared more than 9% after hours (at the time of writing).

Debt Profile Is Improving

I contended that AMD's debt profile leaves much to be desired, particularly in light of AMD having no meaningful free cash flow generation capability. I continue to argue that shouldn't be leveraged with more than $400 million of net debt. However, when all is said and done, AMD's leverage certainly continues to positively improve.

Additionally, I had previously been concerned that AMD would have some difficulty with meeting its March 2019 obligation. Once again, the work that Dr. Lisa Su and Kumar and the rest of the team put in over the past quarter has allowed AMD to set aside enough cash reserves to meet this obligation with ease.

Final Word

Frequent readers of my take on AMD (I flatter myself) will (hopefully) notice what I have not addressed in this article? What, in my humble opinion, is the most important trait for any investment? Valuation.

I have so passionately argued over time that AMD is overvalued relative to its growth prospects. Even when its growth prospects leave much to be desired, its share price fails to adequately respond and does the opposite, I find that astonishing.

Lastly, I have been saying for a long time that by Q1 2019 earnings results day, if AMD does not trade at $9 per share, that I will call it a day on AMD on Seeking Alpha. I stand firmly by this statement.

