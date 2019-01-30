The bond bull market continues and interest rates will hit new secular lows as long as growth and inflation continue to slow.

Several name notable investors joined the bond bear camp only to see interest rates drop yet again, continuing the trend lower over the past 30 years.

During 2018 there were endless calls for a 'breakout' in interest rates that failed to materialize.

The Bond Bear Market That Never Came

During most of 2018, as the stock market seemingly drifted higher each day, equity bulls were empowered to make renewed calls for the end of the bond bull market that has been ongoing since the 1980's when the 30-year Treasury rate was north of 15%. There were also several name notable investors, legends by some accounts, that definitively claimed the bond bear market had officially started. Bill Gross, Paul Tudor Jones, and Jeffery Gundlach, just to name a few, made aggressive arguments for interest rates that are substantially higher than today; up to as high as 6% on the 10-year Treasury rate. With respect to such decorated investors, these calls were beyond reasonable given the true fundamentals that drive the direction of interest rates.

The nearly $16 trillion Treasury market is not influenced by any one investor, narratives about "China selling" or any of the other arguments including lines on a chart that pointed towards the 10-year Treasury rate heading towards 6%. Treasury bonds, specifically long-term Treasury bonds (20-30 years) are driven by the trending direction in growth and inflation as well as credit risk. While you may not agree, the major developed countries with deep, liquid bond markets currently are not priced for any credit risk and are not likely to have any material credit risk in the near future so the analysis reverts back to simply growth and inflation for long-term Treasury bonds. Again, you may not agree with the lack of credit risk associated with sovereign bonds, but it has been a tough 30-years to watch the national debt grow with zero signs of increased default fears from the market and I suspect, as long as the US dollar is the world's reserve currency, which it will be for the foreseeable future, the current conditions will remain.

After endless calls for interest rates to continue rising to unprecedented levels, not only have interest rates failed to breakout after breaching what was supposed to be magical technical levels, but rates are back near the low end of the range over the past 10 years.

30-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

In August of 2018, as interest rates were on the rise which resulted in yet another failed "breakout", JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that investors, "better be prepared to deal with rates 5 percent or higher - it's a higher probability that most people think."

The 10-year Treasury rate now sits well below 3.0%.

Price momentum and the direction of an asset class often influences investor decision making to a large degree. Just because interest rates rose from 2016-2018 does not mean that interest rates will continue to rise.

The only relevant factors to the direction of interest rates are growth and inflation and the fact that nominal GDP growth increased from 2.3% in Q2 of 2016 to 5.5% in Q3 of 2018 is what is responsible for the increase in long-term interest rates, not increasing supply, "China selling", quantitative tightening or any other narrative that was used to support the existing direction of price.

Nominal GDP Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

In October of 2018, just weeks before interest rates peaked, long-term Treasury bonds started to move in a violent way which was supposed to put the nail in the coffin for bond bulls. I was asked several times per day if this was truly the end. I continued to reiterate the fundamentals that actually influence interest rates, explained that the secular trend in growth and inflation was lower and that this rise in interest rates, like the nearly dozen instances in the past, would resolve itself in the same way. Once the economic cycle turns, and growth moves from a phase of acceleration to deceleration, which we are in now, interest rates would come back down, failing to break out. I wrote a note titled, "Should You Be Worried About This Rise In Interest Rates" in October that explained why rates were rising (fears of a breakout in growth) and why it would not result in materially higher interest rates.

In that October note, I concluded:

Growth is going to surprise to the downside over the next two quarters. All the gains in growth are from government spending, exports, and inventory. The early indicators of the economy have moved notably lower. Growth and inflation are in secular declines and have been for the past 30 years. Debt, demographics, and productivity will continue to bring about lower rates of inflation, growth and thus, lower rates of interest across the entire Treasury curve. I am a long-term investor and these short-term moves in rates and stocks are for the traders. If you buy long-term bonds today, it will prove fruitful as we have not yet seen the secular low in interest rates. Buying a 3.35% 30-year Treasury (TLT) (EDV) with the potential for new secular lows in interest rates over the next several years has enormous profit potential. I am still a buyer of the long bond.

Interest Rates Will Always Follow Nominal GDP Growth Trends:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

We could go over the long-term thesis on interest rates again, but that topic has been covered in past notes many times. In the next section, we will look at what interest rates are telling us today. If you are interested in reading more on why interest rates will continue lower over the long-term, click the following link: What Is The US Growth Potential? 2%, 3% Or 4%?

Interest Rates Are Telling Us Something - What Are They Saying?

Holding long-term Treasury bonds for 2018, which I will often proxy in this note through iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), was volatile as far as bonds go and may have garnered some hate from the equity crowd, but ended the year with a better return than the S&P 500 (SPY). We will look at why long-term bonds did not rally as much as some investors thought they should have given the decline in the equity market as well as touch on the lack of a pullback in Treasury bonds given the recent equity market rally.

Currently, we are experiencing decelerating economic growth, but nothing in the data suggests a recession is imminent.

Long-term rates, 30-year, and 10-year (more so 30-year) are highly sensitive to economic data (growth and inflation) are minimally influenced by the Federal Reserve and trade with virtually no emotion. 30-year rates reflect what is in the data. That is why the 30-year bond did not rally as much as many would have thought given the decline in the stock market. The stock market priced in a recession and then "un-priced" a recession while the 30-year yield simply trended lower with the data (saw no recession because it was not in the data) and now has barely backed up with this fierce stock market rally.

While the S&P 500 is off the December 24th low by more than 14%, TLT is just 2.04% off the high made at the beginning of January.

The long-term bond market saw the growth cycle starting to turn and drifted lower as a result. The bond market did not have massive gains as it would have in a recession because there has been no recession risk in the data. That is also why the yield curve has remained constant, proxied by the 30-2 spread.

The stock market, emotional and driven by sentiment at times, went from pricing in a booming economy in September to a potential recession in December and then "un-priced" the recession, rallying back to a level that is more appropriate and consistent with the economic data. Long-term bonds simply did not have the emotional swings and moved consistently with the data the entire time.

Long-term bonds are not inverse equity funds, they are their own asset class which is why it is surprising to hear some investors complain that the rally was not strong enough given the decline in equities and thus, that is a bearish sign. The real reason lies in the fact that the data did not suggest a spike higher in long-term bonds (lower in interest rates). Not yet. Not until a recession or a more sharp slowdown is in the data. For now, decelerating economic conditions will keep a lid on long-term interest rates.

TLT Has Not Backed Up Because Nothing Fundamental Changed:

Source: Federal Reserve, YCharts

Those that expected a sharp rally in TLT when equities were selling off must, therefore, be equally surprised by the lack of a pullback when equities rallied more than 14%.

The lack of a move in interest rates and TLT are indicative of the fact that the equity market overshot in both directions and was not trading with the fundamental data as equities often deviate from underlying trends for long periods of time. Eventually, stocks gravitate towards the fundamentals, were bonds trade a majority of the time with little deviation left for emotion and sentiment.

As the stock market rally starts to lose steam, interest rates and the Treasury curve remains in the same position they were over the summer.

30-2 Treasury Yield Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

It makes sense that the Treasury market is not moving much because, with the government shutdown, there has been a lack of important data that would provide more clarity on the domestic slowdown in growth. Had that data been reported weaker than expectations, interest rates would have declined, TLT would have increased and the yield curve would have flattened. If the economic data was better than expected and showed that the fears of a domestic slowdown were not valid, the curve would have steepened, interest rates would have increased and the narrative would have likely shifted towards Fed tightening once again.

With time, that data will be revealed, albeit quite delayed at this point, and help resolve the next direction in the economic data and therefore interest rates. Stocks will ultimately follow but can make larger swings in both directions before doing so.

The major theme with interest rates is the combination or the collision of the cyclical trends in growth (business cycle), which is starting to roll over, and the structural trends of lower growth and lower inflation that will keep a lid on long-term interest rates for many years to come.

Structural Forces & Cyclical Forces

Interest rates will rise and fall with the short-term business cycle. As growth accelerates, interest rates on the long-end of the curve will rise. As the cycle slows, rates will fall. The trending direction of interest rates, however, the trend that has been in place since the 1980s of lower growth, lower inflation, and lower interest rates will persist.

Each time growth accelerates, rates will rise but a "breakout" will fail to materialize as interest rates will bump up against the lid that is structural growth and inflation.

Increasing levels of debt, lower population growth, and diminishing productivity growth will ensure lower rates of economic growth and thus, interest rates.

Over the past 10-years, nominal GDP per capita (that includes inflation) has increased at just 2.6% and is in secular decline.

GDP Per Capita (10-Year Annualized Growth Rate):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The potential GDP growth for the US is the product of population growth and productivity growth. If the product of these two factors is roughly 1.8%, that will be the US growth potential over the long run. Growth will always converge back to trend after spending a brief period of time near 3%, only to fall below 2%, averaging trend GDP growth as it has for this economic cycle.

Population growth in the United States has been steadily declining over the past several decades. Population growth once exceeded 1.8% on a 10-year annualized basis which allowed the US to experience sustained rates of economic growth above 4%.

Over the past 10 years, the population in the United States has grown at a rate of 0.76%. Even bleaker is the rate of growth in the working-age population at just 0.52%.

If there are zero new workers added over a 10-year period, and productivity of the existing worker's increases by 1% per year, long-run growth cannot be expected to exceed 1% on a long-term basis.

With workforce growth at just 0.5% and falling, productivity growth must pick up the slack in order to improve structural long-term growth.

Population Trends, 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Unfortunately, productivity growth has been extraordinarily weak over the past number of years, only increasing 1.25% on a sustained basis over the last 10 years.

Suppressed productivity growth comes from misguided fiscal and monetary policy as well as increased levels of economic debt and interest payments.

Increased levels of interest payments suck money out of the economy for unproductive uses, foregoing investment in plant and equipment that would be used for increased productivity.

Productivity 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Regardless of the reasons for muted productivity growth and weak population growth, those are the present conditions at work in the United States and the ultimate reason why interest rates will always fail to breakout.

What this means is that without a reversal in population growth and productivity growth, the US economy is not likely to experience a material rise in long-run trend growth, regardless of new fiscal or monetary policy.

Changes in monetary and fiscal policy may cause transitory spurts of growth that last 2-3 years, called the short-term cycle or "cyclical growth", but structural long-term growth cannot be changed through political action.

Population growth is more or less set in stone while productivity growth is subject to change but will more than likely continue to trend lower given the overall level of indebtedness in the economy.

Excess levels of debt cut into trend growth. The effect becomes nonlinear as debt gets to extreme levels. Growth has consistently come in below trend, and that is to be expected, given the extreme levels of current debt.

Important, however, is the idea that over the long term, US growth cannot exceed the sum of workforce growth and productivity growth on a sustained basis.

In other words, if every trick in the bag is used, it is unlikely the economy can accelerate to a 10-year or 20-year rate of growth that is higher than 1.8% - 2.0%.

As I mentioned above, in the short-term, cyclical spurts in growth can push rates higher temporarily while cyclical downturns in growth will cause interest rates to fall below levels appropriate for the current rate of long-term growth.

Interest Rates & GDP Growth:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Takeaway - Still A Buyer

Growth and inflation are in secular declines and have been for the past 30 years. Debt, demographics, and productivity will continue to bring about lower rates of inflation, growth and thus, lower rates of interest across the entire Treasury curve.

More calls for the end of the bond bull market will have to explain which factors will result in higher interest rates: growth, inflation or credit risk (which is the supply story).

Rates will move up and down, following the trends in cyclical growth but will be guided over the long-term by the trending direction in nominal growth.

I am a buyer of long-term bonds including ETF (TLT) with the expectation that based on the factors above, the secular low in interest rates is still ahead of us.

As economist Lacy Hunt wrote in his Q3 quarterly review several months back (when interest rates were higher than today):

The response by policy makers to this eventuality is a guess, but a higher interest rate policy does not appear to be an option. From the standpoint of an investment firm that started in 1980, when 30-year bond yields were close to 15%, the current 30-year treasury rate at 3% seems ridiculously low. In the near future, at 1.5%, the 3% yield will seem generous. - Lacy Hunt | Hoisington Q3 Quarterly Review

My Full Asset Allocation For 2019 (10% Off) EPB Macro Research uses macroeconomic data to identify inflection points in the economy and provides two asset allocation models that are best suited for the current environment so that your portfolio is always protected from the next downturn. If you would like to see the complete asset allocation model with exact percentages, consider joining EPB Macro Research. There is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research for a free two weeks. Be prepared for the next major market move. Click Here To Start Your No-Risk Free Trial (10% Off)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, EDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an underweight position in SPY