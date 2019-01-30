Is Draghi Trying To Pull The Euro Lower?
About: ProShares UltraShort Euro ETF (EUO)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The reaction in the EUO ETF has been unappealing following dovish remarks from Mario Draghi.
Draghi has doubled down on his dovishness by showing willingness to restart Quantitative Easing if necessary.
The simultaneous dovish Fed could undermine the performance of the EUO ETF.
The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO), which inversely tracks (x2) the Euro against the US Dollar, failed to lift off last Thursday following Draghi’s dovish remarks. While bearish bets on the Euro/USD were profitable