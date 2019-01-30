Trevena: At Phase 3 Of Development, But Uncertain Times Continue

Investors should monitor the amount of cash in hand. If the company runs out of cash, it may raise further equity. As a result, the share price could decline.

Trevena seems a bit more positive about the future. It expects to have cash in hand sufficient to finance its operations until the second quarter of 2020.

While shareholders may be enjoying recent stock returns from Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), the amount of uncertainty right now is large. Investing in the company seems a bit speculative. First of all, the company has a lot of cash in hand, but it burns liquidity very fast. Additionally, Trevena needs to prepare additional data for the FDA, and it is not clear when it will be able to do so. If Trevena can do it before one year, it could be ideal. However, if that's not the case, Trevena may have to raise additional capital, and the share price would decline quite a bit. Perhaps the most intelligent move is to wait until Trevena submits new data, and don't buy shares before it happens.

Source: 10-Q

Business

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatment options for patients suffering from pain. The company's pipeline shows three product candidates, two at phase 1 of development and one close to FDA approval. The image below provides further details on the ongoing programs of this name:

Source: 10-K

The most interesting development released by Trevena, Inc. is a letter received from the FDA on November 2, 2018, regarding the company's new drug application, oliceridine. This product candidate is for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain, where IV administration is preferred. The lines below provide what investors need to know in this regard:

In the CRL, the FDA requested additional clinical data on QT prolongation and indicated that the submitted safety database is not of adequate size for the proposed labeling." Source: 10-Q

Source: Seeking Alpha

On January 28, 2019, Trevena, Inc. released additional information from the FDA that made the stock price increase quite a bit. The FDA requested additional data regarding safety. The company is not required to provide any additional efficacy data. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

FDA has agreed that the Company's current safety database will support labeling at a maximum daily dose of 27 mg. FDA also has agreed that the Company can conduct a study in healthy volunteers to collect the requested QT interval data and that the study should include placebo- and positive-control arms. The Company intends to submit a detailed protocol and analysis plan to FDA shortly and, following receipt of FDA feedback, anticipates initiating this study in the first half of this year. The Company is not required to provide any additional efficacy data to resubmit the oliceridine NDA." Source: Press Release

The amount of patients tested has been large. According to the last 10-K, 768 patients were treated and only 2% reported discontinued adverse events, while 4% reported lack of efficacy. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: 10-K

The issue on this name does not seem to be the amount of efficacy, but the safety and the amount of adverse event. As shown in the image below, the amount of adverse event increases as the amount of mg taken increases. It is not clear how the FDA will review the new figures that the company needs to release.

Source: Presentation

Market Opportunity And Commercialization

Approximately 51 million patients in the US were treated in 2015 for IV opioid. In addition, the World Health Organization believes that over 230 million major surgical procedures are executed every year in the US. With this in mind, the market opportunity for OLINVO seems quite large.

The company expected to commence commercialization very fast after the FDA approves the product. In 2018, the company was expecting to be able to start commercialization in the first quarter of 2019. After the last letter received in January, investors should not expect the company to be able to do so. However, it is good noting that the first revenues could be reported very fast. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Assuming approval on the November 2, 2018 PDUFA review date and allowing for DEA scheduling of OLINVO within 90 days of FDA approval (as mandated by the Improving Regulatory Transparency for New Medicinal Therapies Act), we anticipate launching OLINVO in the first quarter of 2019. Outside the United States, we expect to seek collaborators to commercialize OLINVO to offset risk and preserve capital." Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet

On September 30, 2018, with $24.3 million in cash, $45.7 million in marketable securities, and only $27.4 million in total liabilities, the financial situation of Trevena seems stable. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Among the list of liabilities, investors should get to know the amount of total financial debt of Trevena, Inc. In September 2018, the company reported the current portion of loan payable of $12.5 million and long-term debt of $7.8 million. These are not large sums of money, thus investors should not worry about them. With that, it is good getting to know when the company will need to pay the debt. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

On December 31, 2017, the table of contractual obligations shows that Trevena, Inc. will need to pay $13.6 million in less than a year and $18.46 million in three to five years. In September 2018, the company had sufficient cash to make these payments. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Filing 14A

Income Statement

Like many clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies, the amount of revenues reported is not high. Trevena, Inc. reports only revenues as a result of licensing arrangements. The images below provide further details on an agreement signed with a sponsor and the revenue line reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and the three months ended September 30, 2018:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, R&D expenses were equal to $13 million and losses were equal to $22.7 million. The amount of expenses declined in 2018. In the nine months ended September 30, 2017, R&D expenses were equal to $56 million and net losses were equal to $57 million.

Source: 10-Q

Assuming losses of $60 million per year and cash marketable securities of $61 million, the company would have cash in hand until 2020. The company seems a bit more positive about the future. It expects to have cash in hand sufficient to finance its operations until the second quarter of 2020. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Press Release

Investors should monitor the amount of cash in hand. If the company runs out of cash, it may raise further equity. As a result, the share price could decline. It is the most serious risk on this name.

Relevant Institutional Shareholders

The assessment of shareholders is quite beneficial. Trevena, Inc. was able to sell large stakes to several institutional funds and directors don't own large stakes. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Filing 14A

Conclusion

Investors should understand very well that the amount of uncertainty on Trevena, Inc. is large. The company needs to submit new data. There are analysts telling that it could take only 6 months, which could be quite ideal. Keep in mind that the company has the cash to operate until 2020. With that, if the company is not able to submit it in 2019, it could run out of cash and may raise additional capital. This case scenario could be quite bad for shareholders, who may see how the share price declines. Taking all this into account, buying shares seems very speculative. Not only the FDA may not appreciate the new data to be prepared, but it is also not clear whether further equity will be sold soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.