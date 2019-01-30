Nvidia's Value

Is this company still a solid play for long term growth or short-term investors looking for a good return?

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) is a developer of graphics processing units, which are sought after in gaming, crypto currency mining, data centers and automobiles for infotainment systems and autonomous driving.

The company’s main sources of revenues are GPUs (about 80%) and Tegra Products. NVIDIA has 54 office locations around the world and this company is helping to advance technology globally. Some of its competitors are Dell, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

From looking at the fundamentals and growth history, NVIDIA seems like a good investment, especially with recent price drops which make it appear more attractive. But is this company able to produce similar growth and returns in the future?

This article will dig deeper into the fundamentals and facts. We’ll weigh out the pros and cons to reveal if this is actually a good company to invest in and if it is at a good price when compared with the stock’s real value.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 85/100. Therefore, NVIDIA is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. NVDA has high scores for 10-year Price Per Share , ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for Earnings per share. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that NVDA seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been slowly growing from 2010 to 2015 then, from 2015 to 2018, there was accelerated growth. From 2018 into fiscal 2019, there has been a decline in growth, which has likely been the result of slowed demand for graphic cards pertaining to a reduction in crypto currency mining. Overall, NVDA's share price average has grown by about 952.14% over the past 10 years or at a CAGR of 29.89%. This is an exceptional rate of growth.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The company's earnings have been slowly growing and sometimes have been stagnant between 2010 to 2016, then there was a major surge in earnings between 2016 and 2018. Inconsistent earnings make it difficult to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, NVDA is not an ideal candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

NVDA’s Net Income vs. Competition

Since earnings, net income, and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like gross margin, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

The return on equity has been below par from 2014 to 2016, then during 2017 and 2018, ROE was exceptional. Five-year average ROE is acceptable at around 23%, but this is due to the last 2 years of exceptional returns. Because of the lack of consistent returns throughout the past 5 years, it is difficult to determine if returns will continue to be acceptable in the near future. For return on equity, I look for a 5 year average of 16% or more. So according to this standard, NVDA currently meets my requirement.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 57 Computer/Peripheral companies is 33.65%.

The average ROE of 72 Semiconductor companies is 23.01%.

Therefore, NVIDIA’s 5-year average of 23.226% and current ROE of 46.05% are within a reasonable range for its industry. But since the ROE readings for NVIDIA have been so unpredictable, I would take this information with a grain of salt.

Return on Invested Capital

Like ROE, the return on invested capital has also been inconsistent. From 2014 to 2016, returns were stagnant, then from 2016 to 2018 there was a surge. The five-year average ROIC is acceptable at around 17%. For return on invested capital, I also look for a 5 year average of 16% or more. So NVDA passes the test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent has been stable and increasing. Five-year GMP is very good at around 57.04%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So NVDA is a high performer in this category.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Misc. Fundamentals

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

NVDA’s Current Ratio of 7.08 is excellent, good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 21.4 indicates that NVDA might be selling at a high price when comparing NVDA’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of NVDA has typically been between 28 and 32, so this indicates that NVDA could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to NVDA’s average historical PE Ratio range.

NVDA currently pays a dividend of .46% (or .38% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 8%, which means that there is still more room to grow the dividend.. Also notice that NVDA has bought back shares in 2017 and the current year, which contributes to higher payout ratios in those years.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of .08% to .42%. This stock pays out a small and inconsistent dividend. There is not a history of regular dividend payouts.

Although NVDA participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

“There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of NVDA, the company appears to have ample cash as indicated by its good debt-to-equity ratio and excellent current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

In October 2016, the company established a revolving credit facility under which it can borrow, repay and re-borrow amounts from time to time, up to the amount of $575 million.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when NVDA was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2017 and 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above we can see that, during 2017, was a time when NVDA was buying back shares. Therefore, it seems like NVDA hasn't done a satisfactory job of returning value to shareholders through share repurchases because they have executed the buybacks when the stock had a worse chance of selling below its intrinsic value.

If I were currently interested in buying NVDA for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with NVDA is worse than average.

The dividend is small, irregular, and the dividend yield is at a low point in relation to the past 10 years. In addition, the buybacks have not been completed at opportune times.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 4.82. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, NVDA is slightly undervalued.

If NVDA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is slightly undervalued at this time.

If NVDA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If NVDA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If NVDA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If NVDA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

According to NVDA’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, NVDA is undervalued.

If NVDA continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $142 per share versus its current price of about $138, this would indicate that NVIDIA is slightly undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, NVIDIA is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are good including ROE, ROIC, GMP and EPS. However, because of NVDA’s surge in performance over the past few years, these fundamentals cannot be depended on to continue in a similar pattern in the future.

The dividend situation is worse than average and the company fails to effectively return value to shareholders through share repurchases.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 10.67%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 38.04% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of -1.27% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 10 % growth per year. Here is an alternative scenario based on NVDA’s past earnings growth. During the past 8 and 5 year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 60% and 45%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 21% and 38%, respectively. Therefore, our conservative annual return could likely be around 21% - 38%. Keep in mind though that these average growth rates are still exaggerated since the company had much higher growth in the past few years, which has skewed the numbers. So you could argue that it will be more difficult for NVDA to maintain this rate of accelerated growth in the future.

If considering actual past results of NVIDIA, which includes affected share prices, and dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in NVDA:

Initial Investment Date: 1/29/2009

End Date: 1/29/2019

Cost per Share: $8.28

End Date Price: $132.05

Total Dividends Received: $2.785

Total Return: 1522.77%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 32%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in NVDA:

Initial Investment Date: 1/29/2014

End Date: 1/29/2019

Cost per Share: $15.46

End Date Price: $132.05

Total Dividends Received: $2.40

Total Return: 766.62%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 54%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 32% to 54%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in NVDA, willing to sweat through the volatile earnings of NVIDIA, you could expect NVDA to provide you with around at least 10% and possibly up in the 20% or 30% range for an annual return if you wait for the right time to sell. For the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the combination of potential growth and volatility of this company and it’s involvement with crypto currency make it attractive to buy during a bust and sell during a boom for a high rate of return.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with NVDA, you could expect to earn a similar return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. In a worse-case scenario, if there is reduced crypto mining activity and if completion makes some of NVIDIA’s technology obsolete, you are likely to return much lower than the average S&P 500 index fund return.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that NVIDIA is a good potential investment with lots of potential upside for investors that understand the company and industry well and also are willing to invest the time in keeping abreast of updates in the autonomous driving and crypto currency worlds. But for me personally, I would rather invest in a company and industry that I understand better and one that I will not have to keep such a close eye on the developments of its technologies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.