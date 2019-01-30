Finding Steady Growth In Cerus Corporation For 2019

Cerus has upcoming catalysts, including its regulatory approval in Europe for INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell and its "Cryo" product in the U.S. I look to enter ahead of these catalysts.

The company flagship product, INTERCEPT, has been accumulating contracts in Europe and the United States. However, it is the recent Red Cross BLAs that should have investors anticipating increased revenue.

Cerus Corporation recently announced its preliminary Q4 and 2018 product revenue. Although the company continues to exceed its revenue guidance, it appears the market is not impressed.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) quietly negotiated through 2018, even though the company consistently upgraded their revenue guidance over the course of the year. Recently, the company announced their preliminary Q4 revenues, and Cerus totaled $16.5M compared to $16.2M during the same period 2017. Cerus anticipates the full-year 2018 product revenue to be $60.9M, which is above their forecasted $60M.

The estimated Q4 product revenue would be the highest quarterly product revenue ever reported for Cerus. In addition, the company projected the 2019 product revenue to be in the range of $70 million to $73M, which would be about 15-20% growth compared to 2018. The company just experienced its best quarter… best year… and anticipating the best has yet to come.

Nevertheless, the market is either not convinced Cerus can grab a larger percentage of the market, or is simply unaware of the potential of blood transfusion market. I intend to outline why Cerus should be on your short-list of biotech buys in 2019.

Company Overview

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical company dedicated to the arena of blood safety. The company's lead product, INTERCEPT Blood System, is intended to moderate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections "TTI" by inactivating a wide range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites that might be present in donated blood. INTERCEPT utilizes a nucleic acid targeting mechanism of action that is aimed to deactivate transfusion threats, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, West Nile virus Chikungunya, malaria, dengue, and bacteria (Figure 1). INTERCEPT is marketed in the U.S., Europe, and other regions of the world. Cerus is escalating INTERCEPT's red blood cell system is in clinical development.

Figure 1: INTERCEPT Pathogens (Source: CERS)

The company believes that INTERCEPT will be the standard of care in transfusion medicine. Although it has been a slow process, the company is working hard to expand INTERCEPT's indicated usage and grab a larger percentage of the calculated 2019 ~$41.2B global blood preparation market or the ~$410B emerging medical device market in 2023.

INTERCEPT Blood System

The company's INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of TTI by inactivating pathogens in blood plasma, platelets, and red blood cells. By reducing the risk of infections, INTERCEPT is allowing hospitals and blood centers to treat donated blood in 25 countries and provide about 5,000,000 units of safe platelet and plasma units.

INTERCEPT Blood Systems for Platelets and Plasma

The INTERCEPT Blood System is FDA approved for platelets and plasma and has a Class III CE marks in the EU and other jurisdictions. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets suspended in 100% plasma has been approved in Europe for use up to 7 days from the day of collection. This is a considerable improvement over the present 5-day shelf life for platelets.

Cerus's INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma has had strong sales in France over the past couple of years. This is primarily due to the Établissement Français du Sang "EFS" being informed that the Ministry of Health's judgment that the INTERCEPT Platelet system should be implemented for the control of bacterial infections transmitted by transfusion. This judgment led to two new expanded contracts with the EFS for the INTERCEPT Blood System. These contracts covered the supply of INTERCEPT Platelet kits and the purchase of additional Illuminators to help support the roll-out to new regions. Since then, it is estimated that about 10% of the annual platelet production in France is treated with Cerus's INTERCEPT system.

Sales in Germany are expected to ramp up in 2018 and 2019 and should provide a significant revenue contribution to Cerus in 2019. National German reimbursement for pathogen-inactivated platelets began on January 1, 2018. Germany is the largest platelet market in Europe with approximately 575,000 units manufactured each year.

In addition to France and Germany, INTERCEPT Blood Systems is also available in blood centers in Great Britain, Italy, and Spain.

INTERCEPT FOR RBC in Europe

The INTERCEPT Red Cell program is gaining attention as a pending addition to Cerus's INTERCEPT portfolio. The company believes that many blood centers are starting to anticipate the RBC launch Europe and are looking forward to having a system that can reduce pathogens across all three blood components. Having a product that can replace gamma radiation, CMV testing, and antibody testing for other pathogens should have an application in blood banks.

The INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells "RBC" is currently in advanced clinical development in the U.S. and Europe. Recently, Cerus announced that it has filed for CE Mark registration for the Company's INTERCEPT RBC system. The INTERCEPT RBC CE Mark submission is a major event for the company and will get INTERCEPT closer to a full portfolio. Having the RBC indication is critical for INTERCEPT due to red blood cell transfusions being one of the most common hospital procedures globally, and there are more than 25M red blood cell units transfused in Europe, Middle East, and Africa annually.

The CE Mark submission comprised of Cerus's STARS and SPARC European studies. The STARS study evaluated the safety and efficacy of INTERCEPT RBC in acute anemia patients. The study met the primary endpoint, which confirmed that the mean hemoglobin composition of INTERCEPT-treated RBCs was equivalent to conventional RBCs.

The SPARC study the safety and efficacy of INTERCEPT RBC in chronic anemia patients. The study met the primary endpoint, which was designed to assess up to a 15% relative difference in mean consumption of hemoglobin, a measure of red blood cell efficacy and iron burden. The company anticipates that the CE Mark approval process will take approximately 12 to 15 months from the date of submission. That puts the potential approval date in Q1 of 2020.

INTERCEPT treated RBC in the U.S.

Back in April, Cerus announced they enrolled their first patient into their expanded their RedeS study to the continental U.S. RedeS is a Phase III study intended to assess the safety and efficacy of INTERCEPT RBCs matched to conventional RBCs in regions devastated by the Zika virus.

The study is partially backed by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority "BARDA", part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

Cryo

In addition to INTERCEPT, Cerus is collaborating with Central California Blood Center who is manufacturing "pathogen-reduced" cryoprecipitate often used for trauma. Cryo is plasma product that contains fibrinogen, vWF, and fibronectin that aids in coagulation and can help control bleeding.

Cerus is also developing a Cryoprecipitate "Cryo" which is implemented in addressing particular blood clotting problems that are prevalent in a variety of different indications such as, liver disease, specific cancers, trauma, intrusive procedures, postpartum hemorrhaging, or from a transfusion.

The benefit of Cerus's Cryo is that it can be stored for about a year in its frozen state. Cryo could have a post-thaw five-day shelf life, whereas other cryo products typically have a shelf-life of about 4-6 hours. Cerus expects to submit the PMA supplement for its cryoprecipitate in 2H of 2019.

Growing Sales

The company's Q3 product revenue totaled $15.4M, which was a 43% increase year over year. The company consistently raised their product 2018 guidance and ended up with an unaudited 2018 revenues.

Prior to INTERCEPT, many blood centers were still inquisitive whether pathogen reduction was operational, well-matched and/or affordable. Well, Cerus has been able to convince some of the top U.S blood banks to implement INTERCEPT and are at all on various stages of intercept platelet adoption.

Back in December, the American Red Cross received FDA approval for their first biologics license application "BLA" for interstate distribution of platelets that have been pathogen-reduced with INTERCEPT Blood Systems.

The American Red Cross BLA approval is critical for INTERCEPT and Cerus. The Red Cross has an enormous amount of customers in the U.S. In fact, the Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation's blood. Having the BLA enables the Red Cross to ship product nationally will be beneficial for both parties. Cerus will get a large boost in U.S. revenue, and the Red Cross will able to provide product to hospitals and patients in new jurisdictions.

The major driver of INTERCEPT in the U.S. is the amount of BLA approvals the Red Cross can get approved. The Red Cross has a goal of all sites being licensed by late Q2 2019. This is possible due to these supplemental BLA submissions being under the CBE-30 protocol. This protocol will simplify the review process permitting alterations to be effective after 30 days. The quicker the BLAs are approved, the quicker INTERCEPT is able to exposed to that 40% of the nation's blood.

Downside Risks

Although Cerus has made some significant steps forward in their pipeline and commercialization efforts, the company is far from being a risk-free investment. Going forward, the company has many risks, including potential pipeline and regulatory failures, IP opposition, and dilution.

My biggest concern for the short term is the company's increasing expenses. During Q3 of 2018, the company's operating expenses totaled $24.8 million during the quarter, compared to $20.1M during Q3 of 2017. SG&A expenses accounted for $14M of the $24.8M of Q3, 2018 operating expenses. The company attributes the increase in SG&A due to amplified U.S. commercialization efforts. However, the company expects SG&A expenses to remain relatively stable. R&D expense increases are attributed to clinical development of the INTERCEPT red blood cells. Even with the increase in revenues, the company is experiencing a net loss on a quarterly basis. Cerus had a net loss for Q3 of 2018, which totaled $14.2 million.

Due to a $57.5M secondary offering in January of 2018. The company has a strong cash position of $119 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand at the end of Q3. This appears to be enough cash to keep the company running for the next couple of years. However, if the company has an issue with its pipeline or loses a major customer, we might see a major increase in expenditures or loss in revenue, which may possibly lead to further dilution.

Upcoming Catalysts

Upcoming catalysts include:

Continued Expansion American Red Cross BLA filings. In December, the company announced 13 BLAs to permit interstate sales of platelets and plasma by the American Red Cross blood centers in the U.S. However, investors need to be on the lookout for more Red Cross and other blood centers BLAs.

CE Mark registration for INTERCEPT RBC in Europe. The regulatory review process is expected to exceed 15 months, which would be around March/April of 2020. However, the company expects commercial sales of INTERCEPT's RBC in Europe to commence in 2020.

The Company anticipates submitting the PMA supplement for pathogen-reduced cryoprecipitate in the second half of 2019. The PMA submission triggers a roughly six-month PMA review clock.

Results from one of Phase III study of INTERCEPT-treated RBCs (RedeS) in Puerto Rico, Florida, California, or Texas to reduce the risk of the Zika virus in blood transfusions.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that Cerus is attempting to provide a comprehensive product portfolio that can address some major issues associated with blood transfusions. Ultimately, Cerus could become the market leader in this area and could hold that position for years to come. However, it appears the market has yet to be inspired or has to really take notice of the company's potential.

The revenue growth we produced in 2018 accentuates the increasing need for safer blood components. Cerus ended 2018 with impressive quarter-over-quarter and year-to-date growth in their disposable kits led by national conversion in France and increased demand INTERCEPT platelets in the U.S. Obi Greenman believes the recent FDA guidance document on bacterial risk control strategies for platelet collection and transfusion, may well facilitate accelerated INTERCEPT implementation and increased demand in the U.S.

Is CERS a buy at the moment? 2019 will be a critical year for the Company as it advances its goal to make INTERCEPT the global standard of care for transfused blood components. The company anticipates some significant milestones 2019, including the cryo PMA submission to the FDA, supplementary cryoprecipitate manufacturing partnerships, and continued development of INTERCEPT RBC in the U.S.

Although the company's market cap is about $779M, the company has exposure to calculated 2019 ~$41.2B global blood preparation market or the ~$410B emerging medical device market in 2023. Even if the company was to grab a small portion of those markets, it should provide Cerus with the sales numbers to mobilize that share price closer to double digits.

Blood transfusions and blood components might not be the flashiest subject in biotech, but the global need for safe blood cannot be ignored by the market. My pivotal event for CERS is INTERCEPT RBC approval, which would expose INTERCEPT to 12-16M RBC units in the U.S. each year. Assuming the Red Cross (40% of the U.S. Blood) implements INTERCEPT for RBC in all of their RBC units we can estimate a rosy 4.8-6.4M INTERCEPT RBC units each year. Of course, that is ideal, and we don't have a clear idea what that would bring in terms of revenue, still, putting the RBC indication in the hands of the Red Cross should be enough gusto to attract some more attention from the market.

In anticipation of this and growing revenue and expanded INTERCEPT indications, I plan on entering CERS in advance of the company completing its regulatory pathway for INTERCEPT RBC and submitting its PMA for Cryo.

I believe using a technical entry for CERS will prevent me from attempting to buy before, during, or after a catalyst event. I am looking to make CERS a long-term hold, and I don't want to enter my position in a high volatility state to be left holding a bag for a couple of years.

The market sell-off at the end of 2018 has provided me a chance to buy in on a discount. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 2), I see the CERS has recovered and has reestablished a pulse since the beginning of 2019. I am looking at the neutral trend line around $6.00 to be my trigger for a buy. If the share price can break through $6.00 with good volume, I will wait for the first pullback towards a moving average to be my entry point.

Figure 2: CERS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

As the company continues to experience strong revenue growth, I will add to my position if the company can hit or beat the Street's quarterly revenue estimates (Figure 3).

Figure 3: CERS Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If they fail to hit these revenue estimates, I will either wait to add at another technical buy opportunity.

Cerus and INTERCEPT still have a long way to go before hitting full-stride. However, with European and U.S. INTERCEPT RBC on the horizon and potential Cryo revenue within the next couple of years, we could see the company's revenue grow dramatically in the next few years. I look forward to the company's Q1 2019 earnings report in order to set a price target for the end of 2019.

Accurately forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress attentiveness that CERS is still a speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a substantial amount their investment. Although the upside for CERS is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

