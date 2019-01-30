GasLog Partners: High Yielding Way To Play Surging Liquified Natural Gas Demand

On Friday, Reuters reported that Europe is now the largest buyer of liquefied natural gas exports from North America. This is due to the continent increasing its imports by 500% this winter compared to the prior-year period. This does come as somewhat of a surprise. I have expected Europe to increase its imports of LNG, but I did not expect the continent's imports to increase this quickly nor did I expect that the continent would overtake Asia as a source of demand. I certainly do not dislike this development though since the growth in demand is certainly beneficial to the LNG growth thesis that I have been discussing over the past several months. There are certainly several ways that investors can play this story but one of my favorite ways is by investing in a high-yielding LNG tanker partnership with secure long-term charters like GasLog Partners (GLOP).

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented LNG tanker partnership sponsored by GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), the largest operator of LNG tankers in the world. The partnership's basic business model is to purchase those tankers owned by GasLog that secure long-term contracts. These long-term contracts provide the partnership with a steady stream of revenue that supports its cash flow and distribution, which is much better for an income investor than having to deal with the fluctuating charter rates that carriers trading in the spot market have to endure.

GasLog Partners currently owns a fleet of fourteen tankers, most of which are contracted until 2024.

Source: GasLog Partners

We can see here that there is one notable exception to the company's fully contracted status, GasLog Shanghai. This vessel is currently trading in the spot pool, where it has been getting short-term charters for spot rate. Fortunately, the spot market has been tightening recently due to high demand for ships, which has been allowing ships to secure relatively high prices in the spot market. As a result, the fact that this ship is not under a long-term contract has not hurt the partnership too bad. I would certainly rather see this ship be under a long-term charter providing stable revenues though. It is likely that the spot market will remain strong for at least for the next few years, which should help stop the Methane Jane Elizabeth from having a major negative impact on the company when it goes off contract towards the end of this year.

As already mentioned, GasLog Partners generates growth by purchasing tankers from GasLog's fleet that manage to secure long-term charters. There are currently ten such ships, chartered to a variety of energy companies, although Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is a major one:

Source: GasLog Partners

One thing to note here is that all of the partnership's tankers (or potential tankers) are chartered to giant multinational and well-financed companies, especially Royal Dutch Shell. This provides us with a considerable amount of confidence that GasLog Partners has relatively low counterparty risk. It is unlikely that any of these companies will be financially unable to uphold their end of the contract. Thus, the company should be able to maintain its revenue from all of the contracts that it has.

The Current State of the LNG Tanker Industry

As one might suspect from my comments on the LNG carrier spot market, the LNG carrier market is currently quite strong and is likely to remain strong. As we can see here, the spot rate has skyrocketed over the course of 2018:

Source: Clarksons, GasLog

The reason for this is that the supply-demand balance of LNG carriers is extremely tight. In short, there are not enough tankers available in the spot market to meet the demands of the industry. This may be one reason why companies like Cheniere (LNG) have been securing ships under long-term charters. Those companies that want to use the ships to make multiple deliveries over an extended period may be better off doing this than risking the spot market.

One of the nice things about this market is that it takes time to construct the LNG carriers. As a result, we can make a very good estimate of how many ships will be completed and join the global fleet during a given time period. We can see that here:

Source: Poten, GasLog

From this, we can determine that the LNG tanker fleet globally will not be large enough to meet the demand for these tankers for the next few years:

Source: WoodMackenzie, GasLog

This should help to keep the prices in the spot market strong. This should allow GasLog Partners to continue to generate at least somewhat reasonable revenue from the GasLog Shanghai in the spot pool. It could also stimulate more companies to put LNG tankers under long-term charters to ensure that they have access to the tankers that they need to carry LNG without having to risk the volatility of the spot market. This could ultimately prove beneficial for GasLog Partners since it will give it more ships that it can purchase from GasLog.

Distribution

As already mentioned, the long-term charters that the company has for the ships in its fleet serve to support its distribution. This is the essence of this company's business model while GasLog itself retains greater exposure to the spot market. GasLog Partners currently pays an annual distribution of $2.12 per unit, which gives the company a 9.79% yield at the current price. It seems likely that the company will increase this distribution over time as it grows its fleet by acquiring new vessels.

One of the nice things about this company is that it has opted to be taxed as a corporation instead of as a partnership. As a result of this, GasLog Partners issues a 1099 to investors and not a K-1, which simplifies filing at tax time and makes it much easier to put units of the partnership into an IRA or another tax-advantaged account.

GasLog Partners appears to be able to maintain this distribution, although it admittedly does not have much of a margin for error. In the third quarter of 2018, GasLog Partners had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.06x. I would certainly prefer to see this be quite a bit higher but given the company's strong contract status and the overall strength in the industry, it will probably be okay.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we continue to see strong demand for LNG internationally, which should be good for LNG tanker companies. GasLog Partners is an excellent high-yielding way to play this. The company boasts strong growth potential from the ships available for dropdown from GasLog along with long-term charters across its fleet providing support for the distribution. Overall, the company is worth considering for your portfolio.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.