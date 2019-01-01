Since I wrote my cautionary note on Workiva (NYSE:WK) back in August, the shares promptly climbed about 25% in September and October and have since stalled. In that article, I recommended that investors switch to calls as I think there’s little reason to remain a long term shareholder here. Since the company has reported financials since my first article, I’ll review my original thesis to see if there’s any long term value here. For those impatient few who don’t want to read all the way through, I’ll come right to the point: I think there’s little reason to buy this company, but the mania-fueled crowd demonstrates that the stock might move up based on hope. For that reason, just as I suggested in the first article, I think it would be prudent to switch from shares to calls in this case. I’ll go through the specific series below.

Financial Update

In my first article I made much of the fact that revenue and net income seem to be completely untethered here. I ran a regression analysis on the top and bottom lines and found a very strongly negative (r=-.81) relationship between revenue and net income. This prompted the question "If revenue rising at a CAGR of 20% for five years hasn’t produced net income, what will?" It seems that the trend of growing sales and falling profits is fully intact given the performance in the most recent quarter. In spite of a 17% uptick in sales relative to the same three quarters in 2017, net loss expanded just shy of 41%. On the “plus” side, investors can take some solace in the fact that EPS declined “only” 34% because of the ongoing dilution.

Obviously, this disconnect between sales and net income is a function of the growing R&D, Sales and Marketing, and G&A expenses (up 23%, 8%, and 66% respectively). In my view, this gets to the heart of the problem here. As I stated in my earlier piece, customer satisfaction is very high, but in order to maintain that satisfaction, these expenses must continue to grow. In my view, there’s no end to the treadmill of "spend more on these three to attract more customers so the company can generate more sales, which requires more expenditure on these three, etc..."

In sum, the company did report updated financial earnings, but apart from some new details, the story is identical to what it was back in August. Namely, this is a company that is in a bind in my view. It needs to spend massively to achieve ever growing sales, and there seems to be no catalyst on the horizon that can break this troubling cycle.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, finding a company that fits your criteria is only half the battle. At least as important is the need to buy the stock at a reasonable valuation. A great business can be a terrible investment is the price is too high. Alternatively, a mediocre business (for example one that increases losses for every marginal dollar of sales) can be a great investment if we can buy it below intrinsic value. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock here.

At a price to free cash flow of over 320 times, I think it’s fair to say that this stock sports a hefty valuation.

Source: Gurufocus

In addition, the company trades at a price to operating cash flow of over 5,300 times (!). I think the shares are priced for perfection, which is dangerous to current shareholders because when shares are priced for perfection, anything perceived as imperfect is an excuse to send shares lower. Thankfully, there’s a way to minimize the risk of exposure to the shares via options.

Options to the Rescue

In my first article on Workiva, I suggested that investors would be wise to sell their shares and replace each 100 share lot with a call option. Specifically, I recommended that investors use the January call with a strike price of $30 as a proxy for the shares. They were trading at $2.95 at the time and employing this strategy would have given the investor much of the upside of the shares while employing only ~12% of the capital at the time. Thus, it was a much superior risk-reward profile than simply holding shares. The January 30 calls expired ~$8 in the money, so they were very profitable.

My view hasn’t changed, and neither has my strategy. I think these shares aren’t worth buying, but I think the crowd doesn’t realize that yet. Thus, calls offer a great risk-reward option for people who insist on being long here. Calls are an even more perfect proxy for the shares in this case given that the investor won’t give up a dividend.

At the moment, I recommend that people who insist on staying long here switch from shares to the July call with a strike price of $40. At the moment, $4.20 is being asked for this call. So, for 11% of the capital at risk, an investor can capture most of any upside from these shares. If, as I expect, the shares languish, the pain will be far less with far less capital at risk. Thus, this strategy represents the best combination of risk and reward to those people who insist on staying long here.

Conclusion

I think there’s very little reason to own the shares long term, especially now that they seem to be priced for perfection. The company continues to dilute shareholders and to incur losses, in spite of sales that have grown at a CAGR of about 20% over the past several years. The crowd doesn’t seem to care, though, and so my recommendation is to employ calls as a much lower risk way to access any future manic price moves. The risk is lower and the return is substantially the same.