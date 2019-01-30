Apple: No Reason To Celebrate

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fiscal first quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL) for its December ending holiday period. While the company's headline numbers were mostly known thanks to its revenue warning earlier in the month, there were still questions as to how weak China was and whether or not the situation had improved enough to meet forward looking expectations. Unfortunately, the report was a little worse than I expected it to be, so I wouldn't buy the after-hours rally.

In the end, Apple came in with revenues of $84.31 billion, a little ahead of previous guidance, along with EPS of $4.18. That was a decline of about $4 billion on the top line, and EPS set a new quarterly record above last year's period at $3.89. However, don't forget that this quarter was the last one that included the impact of the tax cuts, and of course Apple's buyback helped a bit as well with a diluted share count down almost 7.5%.

The biggest trouble spot indeed was China, which saw its Apple revenues drop by almost 27% year over year. It is clear that the trade war is having a major impact, and that consumers in that country are turning to local brands. Revenues in Europe and Japan also decreased over the prior year period. The other trouble spot was that the iPhone came in with revenues of $51.98 billion, compared to already lowered street estimates for about $52.40 billion. Apple also reported that inventories rose more than $1 billion in the quarter, as compared to a $430 million plus drawdown in the year ago period.

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, guidance was going to be the most important part of this report with fiscal Q1 numbers having been pre-announced. Analyst estimates had trended slightly lower throughout the past few months after Q1 guidance was a little soft and worries were building over the iPhone and China. However, they really took a dive after Apple's warning, which was to be expected, as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

In the end, it turned out that expectations did not come down quite enough. While the street was looking for revenues of $58.99 billion, a decline of 3.5%, and earnings per share of $2.64 against $2.73 a year ago, Apple management provided the following fiscal Q2 forecast:

revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion

gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion

other income/(expense) of $300 million

tax rate of approximately 17 percent

I though a worst case scenario was revenue guidance in a range of $56 billion to $58 billion, so this is a little disappointing in my opinion. First, the range is twice the size of last year's Q2 guidance range, and on a midpoint that is $4 billion less. At the midpoint, revenues would decline by 6.8% over the prior year period. The gross margin forecast also is larger and lower than last year's original guidance, while operating expenses are still showing a sizable increase of $900 million despite the revenue decline. Throw in a 200 basis point guidance increase in the tax rate, and EPS would be about $2.28 at the midpoint before any buybacks.

What makes me even more worried in the short term is that Apple will be facing a much higher bar as the fiscal year progresses. As you can see in the chart below, growth over the past two fiscal years has accelerated each fiscal quarter. This means the back half of the year has a much higher comp than the front half, meaning Apple will either need a good major product/service refresh cycle, or revenue estimates will need to come down a bit if the current weakness continues for several months.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple earnings center, seen here)

Apple shares are up a little more than 6% in the after-hours session, but that's a bit questionable in my opinion. While I know shares are well off their all-time highs, they had bounced into this report. I'm sure that everyone will be calling this a relief rally, but I don't know what there is to be so relieved about. China was very weak, and guidance implies even more uncertainty moving forward and was weaker than expectations which had already come down a bit. With no end to the trade war yet in sight, estimates are now going to come down another notch. In the end, that makes me hesitant to recommend running into a stock up more than 15% from its lows.

