PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is in a very interesting place. The homebuilder is down 21% over the past 12 months and erased its entire 7% post-earnings sell-off while I am writing this. The stock is also up more than 20% from its October 2018 lows. That being said, earnings once again beat expectations and the company's debt load continued to shrink. Nonetheless, I think we need to be careful here as the current housing slowdown is doing a number on PulteGroup's new orders which is one of the best signs that builders are starting to feel the pain.

Earnings Growth Is Going To Slow

Let's start this EPS review by mentioning the good news first. Once again, PulteGroup's adjusted earnings came in slightly higher than expected. This time EPS soared to $1.11 versus expectations of $1.09. This is 31% higher than the $0.85 the company's bottom line generated in the prior-year quarter. It is also once again a quarter with growth above 30%. Note that it is also the slowest quarter of 2018 with the first 3 quarters all showing growth higher than 60%.

Adjusted net income soared 24% to $314 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted gross margins were unchanged at 23.8%.

The top line did not look too bad either with home sale revenues being up 6% to $2.9 billion. This is fairly in line with expectations, but one of the slowest growth numbers of the current business cycle. The average asking price was up 5% to $430,000.

With that being said, I am going to throw in a chart I usually show in the outlook part of these articles. The graph shows NAHB housing market sentiment, which measures single-family home market conditions and official building permits. Note that building permits are one month behind due to the recent government shutdown. What we see is that the first half of 2018 marked the growth peak of the (2012-current) business cycle. NAHB sentiment has fallen back to multi-year lows due to rising rates, decreasing affordability, and slower economic growth in general.

It's no surprise that homebuilders (ITB) are very weak in general. The downside risks have been higher than any upside potential over the past few months. And this is still the case.

One reason why leading indicators like the two above are right again is the fact that PulteGroup's new orders in the fourth quarter declined to 4,267 units which is a decline of 11%. Unit backlog was down 3% to 8,722 units. This is the first time this year that new orders are down.

One could say that the decline of fundamentals is just starting. And it can only end in a scenario where building permits continue to gain upside momentum again. Everything else makes positive net orders growth extremely unlikely.

So far the bad news. Now it's time to look at a few things that are the reason why I like PHM as a long during a housing upswing.

One of the reasons is the trend towards lots held via options. At this point, the company is holding 40% of its lots via option. Owned lots are down to 3.9 years from almost 6 years in 2015. 54% of all lots approved in 2018 where held via options.

The company also continued to reduce its debt load while still returning cash to shareholders. The company ended the fourth quarter with a cash position of $1.1 billion. This is after PulteGroup bought back shares worth $295 million in 2018. Still, the debt-to-capital ratio was lowered to 38.6% from 42.0% at the end of 2017.

With that in mind, one might ask why the stock is trading at 7.6 times earnings with a PEG ratio as low as 0.20 (not a typo). The answer is that the potential to see higher earnings growth over the next few months (maybe quarters) is quite low. Why would you pay a premium in such a case?

That being said, I would not hesitate to buy a valuation like this when building permits and NAHB sentiment start to strengthen again. In that case, I would argue that the stock could easily rally to $40.

And as boring and predictable as it sounds given my recent articles, I am still remaining on the sidelines. The current environment is everything except easy given that there is no indication whatsoever that the housing slowdown is over. In this case, I like to wait with my largest position being cash before I buy beauties like PulteGroup.

