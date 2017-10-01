NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) reported fiscal 2019 third quarter results on January 23rd. Revenue, at $6.27 million, declined over a million dollars compared to the third quarter in fiscal 2018. This could actually be considered significant for a company that has averaged only $7 million in revenue per quarter for the past seven years. But, focusing on the revenue slip means discounting key factors in the NVE journey.

Generating Revenue

NVE Corporation is a spintronics expert. Research and development is its life force. The company's R&D efforts both generate revenue and are an expense. Customers contract NVE for R&D which is the direct way revenue is generated. As well, the company conducts its own R&D, which is recorded as an expense.

Thus, NVE's revenue is generated from two sources - product sales and customer-contracted R&D. In the past seven fiscal years, contracted R&D has contributed as little as 1.63% of total revenue in 2014 to as much as 11.93% of total revenue in fiscal 2016.

Contracted R&D builds the base for NVE's long-term growth. NVE has drawn a direct correlation between R&D and future product sales.

“So they do result in product sales and that’s part of the reason why we believe these contracts are helpful. They help fund R&D. They help advance things like our MRAM technology. And, they can result in product sales. So they’re more than just a revenue source for us. They build intellectual properly and potential business in the future.”

Oftentimes, the company's own R&D expenses are an offshoot of its customer-sponsored research. But, NVE will only address R&D if there is the potential for future product sales.

“...when we justify an R&D project, whether it’s internally funded, whether we have the resources or don’t have the resources, we have to demonstrate a payback or we’re not going to do it.....if we invest our shareholders' money in R&D, we need to be able to demonstrate a return.”

Circling back to this most recent quarterly report, product sales were nearly $6 million, about 10% less than the quarterly average for the past seven years. As well, contracted R&D revenue was only $278 thousand. But, internally-funded R&D jumped to nearly $1.17 million.

Year-to-date, product sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 of $19.9 million barely exceed the seven-year average. Fiscal 2015 (ending March 31st, 2015) holds the record for the most product sales in NVE's history at $29.9 million. Thus, it's probably safe to assume fiscal 2019 will not be breaking that particular record. On the other hand, internally-funded R&D is set to break the $4 million mark for the first time.

Margins

For years, NVE has generated the greatest margins in its industry. Fiscal 2015 also held the company's record for margins – 62.9% for operating and 47% for net profit. Until fiscal 2019.

Due to the benefits of tax reform, namely a 10% decline in its effective rate, NVE's net profit margin in fiscal 2019 has exploded to nearly 56%. And, this is in spite of its operating margin falling below 60% due to the expansion of internally-funded R&D.

Dividend Stability

So, with over half of its revenue streaming into its coffers, NVE has almost managed to fund its above-average dividend with its operating cash. To date in fiscal 2019, the company has paid out $14.53 million in dividends while operating cash tallied $11.68 million.

This is pertinent because NVE established its dividend payment at the end of 2014 to start distributing its $106 million cash hoard to shareholders. At $1.00 per quarter, the company has distributed nearly $82.66 million in dividends since inception. Yet, cash and marketable securities still total almost $75.6 million at the end of the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The cash hoard has only declined by just over $30 million.

Key Considerations

NVE did confirm the decline in product sales in the fiscal 2019 third quarter was a timing issue.

“The decrease in product sales from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a decrease in custom anti-tamper product sales, which are primarily from military markets with timing that can fluctuate. We have, however, received additional anti-tamper orders. And, we currently believe sales will pick up starting next quarter.”

More importantly, there are several indications the company continues to successfully innovate and develop advanced products that should enable it to capture market share.

In early November 2018, NVE received certification for IATF 16949 conformance in the automotive industry. It also shared in the earnings call that its private-label partnership with a leading supplier of semiconductors for the automotive industry had expanded the number of products.

“Both we and our partner are working to ramp up sales, it’s an important line for them, it’s an important partnership for us and it opens up, in the long-term, new markets such as automotive.”

NVE went on to explain this partnership benefits the company because the automotive industry tends to be “insular” and “risk-averse”.

NVE also added low-power isolators using TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) in November, 2018. These isolators require only ¼ the power and have barriers providing superior isolation, resistance and life expectancy.

In early December, NVE introduced a smart GMR (giant magnetoresistance) magnetometer. It can be used to sense proximity or currents. On the first business day of 2019, it announced the availability of the world's first TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) smart angle sensor featuring both speed and precision.

These “smart” products no longer operate simply on electronics. These products have embedded software. They include analog to digital conversion. Their digital interfaces facilitate connectivity to the Internet of Things (IOT) and enable plug-and-play deployment. According to Market Research Future, the smart sensor market will grow 21% annually through 2022 reaching a $60 billion spend.

“Smart sensors are, they are not just a new paradigm for customers, they’re a new paradigm for us because they’re all digital.”

Developing these products required much from NVE.

“We’ve hired the people, we’ve built the infrastructure, we bought the equipment.”

Earlier this month, NVE presented papers and conducted technical sessions at the Joint MMM-Intermag Conference. The conference focuses on developments in fundamental and applied magnetism. This event combines two annual international conferences and is held only once every three years.

When contemplating the potential impact of NVE's R&D, new product announcements and industry presence, it is fascinating the company typically employs less than 50 people. As such, job openings can be a telling indicator the company's future is bright, especially when the jobs are focused on R&D. As of the end of January, 2019, NVE has two openings in that arena.

Investing Now

Hesitant investors could point to NVE's relatively-stable performance of the past five years and declare it stalled rather than growing. Revenue has vacillated between $27.7 million and $30.5 million.

With less than 5 million shares outstanding and a share price hovering just under $100, the company's market cap ranges from $460 million to $475 million. Thus, the price-to-sales ratio typically tops 16.

As already mentioned, the company does distribute a $4.00 annual dividend which means at any share price below $100, the yield is over 4%. But, the rate has remained steady since it was initiated.

On the other hand, NVE has not yet reaped from its R&D investments of the past few years. Its journey to capitalizing on “smart” sensor technology is simply just beginning.

