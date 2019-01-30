Dominion Energy Branches Further South With SCANA

The company’s next earnings call is Feb. 1, 2019. Topics for the call are 2018 actual and 2019 (guidance) earnings, financing and capex, and major project updates.

The company’s stock is at 89% of its 52-week high but offers a 4.9% dividend yield. The $53 billion company serves gas and electricity markets in disparate geographical locations.

Dominion Energy’s substantive changes include the acquisition of SCANA, the roll-up of its midstream company, and the growth of its natural gas business.

Dominion Energy (D) is a utility whose component divisions serve approximately 7 million electric and natural gas customers. Although the Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) bankruptcy shows utilities are not the buy-and-forget investments they are sometimes assumed to be, Dominion does offer an attractive 4.9% dividend yield. Recent major changes include the completed acquisition of SCANA, the merger of Dominion Energy Midstream back into Dominion Energy, and the regulatory back-and-forth on the company’s Atlantic Coast gas pipeline.

In 2016, Dominion acquired Questar and has since been integrating its pipelines and customers. Dominion also operates the Cove Point liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) import/now export terminal. While regulated electricity and natural gas sales in Virginia and North Carolina form the core of Dominion's earnings, operations in other states and these other related sectors such as gas transmission add interesting edges to the Dominion puzzle.

Dominion is of interest to investors for its yield and its willingness to grow strategically in regulated sectors.

Brief Company Summary

Dominion Energy was founded in 1909 (!), is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and employs more than 16,200 people full-time. It provides natural gas or electricity to about seven million customers in 18 states. Earlier this month, Dominion announced the completion of its merger with SCANA, resulting in the addition of a fourth operating segment: Southeast Energy Group, to Dominion’s other three: Power Delivery Group, Power Generation Group, and Gas Infrastructure Group.

The Gas Infrastructure Group in turn comprises regulated gas distribution in five states, and gas transmission and storage - including a liquefied natural gas facility - which are federally regulated.

Note that unlike other utilities, most of Dominion’s business comes from regulated or regulated-like earnings. It's much less focused on third-party sales than for instance Exelon (EXC) or NextEra (NEE).

Operationally, Dominion generates power for internal use by Virginia Electric Power (VEPCO) from several sources and for merchant (third-party) sales with nuclear and solar generation.

To better visualize the company’s operations, I recommend investors review the third page of the January 2019 investor presentation. In brief:

*VEPCO serves Virginia and North Carolina and contributes 40%-45% of net income;

*Southeast Energy Group (was SCANA) serves North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and is expected to contribute 10%-15% of net income;

*The gas distribution operations of the Gas Infrastructure Group serve Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Ohio, and West Virginia and is expected to contribute 10-15% of net income;

*The gas transmission operations of the Gas Infrastructure Group serve Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and is expected to contribute 23-28% of net income;

*The Merchant Generation business, comprising solar and nuclear generating plants, operates in California, Utah, Connecticut, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, and South Carolina and is expected to contribute less than 10% of net income.

VEPCO Fuel Sources

Dominion’s primary electricity retailing in 2017 and much of 2018 was via VEPCO. The chart below shows VEPCO’s 2017 fuel mix. A change in this fuel mix will likely be occurring with the SCANA acquisition.

Competition and Regulation

As a holding company for regulated utilities, Dominion Energy does not have direct competitors. However, it compares itself on a market capitalization basis to NextEra, Duke (DUK), Southern (SO), and Exelon. On the number of U.S. utility customers, Dominion ranks behind Sempra (SRE), Pacific Gas & Electric - which will continue to operate in bankruptcy - Duke, and Southern.

It also has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which its regulated utilities operate.

Dominion's natural gas pipelines are overseen by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and, in the case of the Atlantic Coast new pipeline construction, the company also is responsive to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service. In particular, note that the FERC stop work order and delays in obtaining permits have increased the cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header projects by $500 million, to a range of $6.5-$7.0 billion. The company expects to phase in service to its customers by late 2019 with the target of meeting peak 2019/2020 winter natural gas demand.

In rate cases Dominion Energy answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer stakeholders. The company also experiences normal market pressures for its fuel sources and changes in demand for its electricity and natural gas sales.

Third Quarter 2018 Results

Dominion recorded basic earnings per share of $1.30 in the third quarter of 2018, ahead of 2017’s comparable quarterly earnings of $1.03. For the first nine months of 2018, it earned $2.77 per share compared to $2.66 per share for the first nine months of 2017.

Since the final approval of the SCANA acquisition occurred at the end of the year, the company divided third quarter 2018 and nine-month results into three operating segments: Power delivery, power generation, and gas infrastructure. (SCANA becomes the fourth segment: Southeast Energy Group.)

The company’s return on assets is 3.2% and its return on equity is 16.5%.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Investor Call

At the end of September 2018, Dominion projected good fourth quarter operating (not net income) earnings. However, Hurricane Michael - a Category 4 hurricane that became a tropical storm as it traveled northward - impacted Dominion’s core customers and caused 630,000 outages in Virginia and North Carolina during October. Dominion was recognized by the Edison Electric Institute for 100% service restoration within five days after the storm. So it's possible fourth quarter earnings will be less than had been estimated before Tropical Storm Michael.

In January 2019 Dominion nonetheless projected 10% year-over-year growth in earnings per share.

The company will host a conference call on its fourth quarter results at 10 a.m. Eastern Feb. 1, 2019. Information on the call and replay are available from the company here.

Dominion’s Strategy and Growth Prospects

Dominion’s primary focus will be on integrating its SCANA acquisition, along with all of the normal, extensive regulatory requirements of its business. Potential investors should note Dominion negotiated carefully to buy SCANA after SCANA faced customer outrage for mismanaged and expensive plans to build two more nuclear reactors at its V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. Dominion’s first move was to lower customer bills by 15% so customers could recoup some of the $2 billion they had paid for two uncompleted nuclear reactors.

The company is focusing on its regulated energy infrastructure and in accordance with that strategy it divested its 50% interest in the Blue Racer Midstream joint venture for up to $1.5 billion, which included $1.2 billion of cash and up to $300 million of earn-out payments.

The company has several environmental proposals underway. It received approval to operate its Millstone nuclear plant as a zero-carbon electricity supplier to Connecticut and is building a $300 million offshore wind demonstration plant near coastal Virginia.

Company Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services (NYSE:ISS) ranks Dominion Energy’s overall governance as a weak-for-a-utility 6, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (8), Shareholder Rights (6), and Compensation (4). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At mid January 2019, shorted shares were 3.1% of floated shares. Insiders own only 0.28% of the outstanding stock.

Electricity and Gas Demand

Electricity demand ties directly to the economic health and activity of the region served. As with other utilities, Dominion’s geographical diversification could provide stability.

Natural gas demand is a function of these region’s weather (for commercial and residential use), industrial use, and electrical generation demand, and export demand. The Cove Point LNG facility will be competing with other U.S. LNG export facilities - most located on the Gulf Coast - and internationally with countries ranging from Canada to Australia to Qatar.

Dominion’s Financial and Stock Highlights

Analysts’ average estimated 2018 EPS for Dominion is $4.07, giving it a price to earnings ratio of 17. Average estimated 2019 earnings per share is higher at $4.23. For each of the last four quarters, Dominion’s results beat the average of analysts’ estimates.

At Sept. 30, 2018, Dominion had $58.66 billion in liabilities and $79.08 billion in assets, resulting in a steep-but-utility-standard liability-to-asset ratio of 74%.

The company’s market capitalization is $53.34 billion at a Jan. 29, 2019, stock closing price of $68.69 per share.

The company’s enterprise value (NYSE:EV) is $85.2 billion and its EV/EBITDA ratio is 13.6. This is above the preferred ratio of 10 or less, a measure that suggests the shares could already be fully valued.

Dominion’s 52-week price range is $61.53-$77.19 per share, so its Jan. 29, 2019 closing price is 89% of its one-year high. The company’s average one-year target price is $74.73/share, putting its closing price at 92% of that level.

The company’s dividend of $3.34/share represents a 4.9% yield to its current price.

Overall, the company’s mean rating from 18 analysts is 2.6-2.7 or closer to “hold” than “buy.” Only four analysts rank Dominion a “buy” or “strong buy.” Of the last three ratings changes, one was an upgrade and two were downgrades.

As of Sept. 29, 2018, most of Dominion’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index funds that match the overall market. A recent summary of its institutional stockholders shows the top six holders as Vanguard with 7.6%, Blackrock with 7.1%, State Street with 4.6%, Wellington with 4.2%, Franklin Resources with 4.0%, and Capital Research Global Investors with 3.5%.

The company’s next earnings call is Feb. 1, 2019. Topics for the call are actual 2018 and guided 2019 earnings, financing and capex, and major project updates. Investor day in late March will focus on longer-range initiatives.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

The fact that the company’s market value per share is almost two and a half times its book value per share of $28.20 indicates very positive market sentiment.

Dominion’s beta is 0.22: Its stock moves directionally with the overall market but with much less volatility, as is typical for utilities.

Positive and Negative Risks

Just because Dominion serves several geographic areas does not insure the economies of the regions will balance one another or move counter cyclically. They could instead reinforce one another, with all being strongly negative or strongly positive due to national rather than regional factors such as tax policy or interest rate changes.

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 74%, Dominion, like the utility sector generally, is more exposed to interest rate increases than companies in other sectors. As well, the company’s weak governance score could be a cause for watchfulness.

Recommendations for Dominion Energy

With its 4.9% dividend yield, Dominion Energy is recommended to yield-seeking investors.

Given the increasing strategic fit of the company’s natural gas and electricity operations, from generation to transmission and storage to sales, Dominion also is recommended to investors seeking long-term growth.

However, Dominion is not recommended to risk-averse investors concerned about its heavy debt load, its ongoing obligations to SCANA ratepayers, its less-than-strong governance scores, and its EV-EBITDA ratio, suggesting the company is fully valued.

While you're here, consider subscribing to Econ-Based Energy Investing, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform by a veteran energy investor that draws from a group of more than 400 public companies. Weekly in-depth articles (three company-specific analyses and two stock-by-stock portfolio reviews) provide you with recommendations for long energy investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.