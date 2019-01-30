Apple First Look: A Slew Of Hidden Good News

In my view, the investment thesis remains intact, and AAPL is overdue for a rebound following the sharp losses of the past four months.

But some may have missed a few positive factors that did not make the headlines.

Beautiful the results and outlook were not, as Apple delivered perhaps its least impressive quarter of the past couple of years.

Beautiful the results and outlook were not.

This Tuesday, January 29th, Apple (AAPL) reported one of its least impressive quarters of the past couple of years at least. The company only beat revenue and earnings estimates because the bar had been lowered substantially, following the earnings pre-announcement of early January.

Credit: CCTNews

To make matters worse, the outlook for fiscal 2Q19 also failed to inspire. Revenue projection at the mid-point of the guidance fell nearly $2 billion short of consensus, and what I calculate to be management's EPS prediction of $2.33 landed way short of the Street's average estimate (see table below).

But the less attentive investor may have missed what I believe were a few positive factors that did not make the headlines this Tuesday. In my view, the three that I discuss below, combined, help to explain AAPL's 6% spike in after-hours trading that started to take form as soon as the press release hit the wires.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports and Yahoo

Service margins are strong and growing fast

Fiscal 1Q19 was the first time that Apple chose to disclose its service margins. As a quick reminder, the service segment is likely at the center of most bulls' investment thesis, including my own (see service segment sales graphs below). I have repeatedly stated my conviction in the doubling of Apple's service revenues by 2020, one of the management team's stated goals for the next couple of years.

The segment's disclosed 62.8% margin fell a hair short of my more optimistic estimate of 65% published here, on Seeking Alpha, back in August. Yet, it (1) grew at a very encouraging pace of 450 bps YOY that surpassed my expectations, and (2) looked robust enough to support my projection that service profits could approach half of Apple's smartphone profits by the end of fiscal 2020. This quarter, it may have just become easier to convince skeptics of the appeal of Apple's service business.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Softness mostly confined to China

One area of concern ahead of the earnings release was Greater China. Following the earnings pre-announcement, I had been expecting this geographic segment to experience an unpleasant YOY revenue decline of 23%, primarily the result of weak iPhone sales in the region. Instead, the segment was down an even worse 27%, to my dismay.

However, this may have been the case of good news disguised as bad news. In my estimates, I had been anticipating broad weakness across emerging markets helping to pressure total company sales. What I saw instead were stronger-than-expected results in virtually every region outside China and Japan, with the important Americas segment (44% of total segment revenues in the quarter) arriving 5% higher over a fiscal 1Q18 that had already been up an impressive 10% for a developed market.

True, the China situation remains a delicate one for Apple. But given the recent developments, from unfavorable currency movements driving spending weakness in Hong Kong to the widely discussed trade wars of the past few months, I believe investors and analysts are more likely now to give the Cupertino company a pass on this issue -- understanding that the unimpressive results may be more indicative of negative macro forces impacting the market as a whole rather than company-specific problems that might need urgent fixing.

Enough of the beating already

Finally, the last piece of good news from Apple's earnings release came not in the form of financial results, but perhaps as the realization that the stock may have been discounted as much as could be reasonably expected, given the company's challenges. AAPL trades today at a current-year P/E of 13.4x that, granted, has recovered from the depths of early January. Yet, a long-term PEG of only 1.3x seems pretty attractive, in my view, probably already fully reflective of the iPhone growth and China concerns.

YCharts

For theses reasons, and despite lack of meaningfully positive headline news, I believe AAPL is most likely to keep recovering in the next few weeks. For the long term, I still think that this is one of the best U.S.-based stocks to own in a growth portfolio.

Note from the author: I host the Storm-Resistant Growth premium community on Seeking Alpha, a portfolio strategy service in which I share my risk-diversified approach to generating market-like returns with lower risk. AAPL is only one of several names in my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio. To become a member of this community still at 2018 prices and explore other investment ideas for the new year, click on this link and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.