Siltronic AG: An Alternative Way To Invest In The Expanding Semiconductor Market

Along with other companies in the semiconductor industry, Siltronic has experienced a significant fall in its share price.

Producing hyperpure silicon wafers is a highly specialized process and supply of this vital component is now dominated by only five companies.

Ever increasing demand for electronic devices will fuel the expanding need for silicon wafers into the foreseeable future.

Siltronic AG (OTCPK:SSLLF), a Munich-based company, is one of the top hyperpure silicon wafer suppliers in the world. Specifically, the company offers epitaxial wafers, polished wafers, annealed wafers, and others. These wafers are used in a host of applications including integrated microprocessors, memory modules, complementary metal oxide semiconductors (CMOS) as well as power applications.

The company was floated onto the Frankfurt exchange in 2015 by the parent company, Wacker Chemie. In fact, the parent company remains the largest shareholder with 30.8% of the share issue. Another significant shareholder is BlackRrock (NYSE:BLK), an institution not known for poor judgment when it comes to investments.

This EUR 2.5 Bn ($2.86Bn USD) German company is the only European-based wafer supplier, and as you can see from the attached chart, Siltronic supplies around 15% of the world market for wafers.

Courtesy Siltronic presentation

Financial summary

Of course, the rise in revenues for Siltronic has benefited from a buoyant semiconductor market. From the table, it can be seen that revenue for fiscal year 2018 is expected to increase by around 18% compared to FY 2017. Although, when reviewing the quarterly data for 2018, some may balk at the prospect of investing in Siltronic due to the declining rate of increase in revenue for Q2, Q3 and Q4. However, it needs to be mentioned that in this industry large prepayments and long contracts are normal. This inevitably leads to varying quarterly sales numbers.

Other noteworthy details include the healthy ROCE of 66% and gross margin of 41.1%.

Historical and current revenue figures:

Data provided by Siltronic quarterly reports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total for 2017 Total Revenue (Mn EUR) 258 283.1 308.1 328.1 1,177 (1,330 USD) Percentage Increase / Decrease 8.87% 8.11% 6.10% Earnings per share 0.56 1.13 2.12 2.37 Q 1 Q 2 Q 3 Est Q 4 Total For 2018 Total Revenue (EUR) 327.4 361.3 379.8 370.5 1,439 (1,626 USD) Percentage Increase / Decrease -0.21% 9.38% 4.87% -2.51% 18.2% Earnings per share 2.62 3.04 3.53 3.5 est ROCE 66.00% Gross Margin 41.10%

Nb – Total for 2018 based on analyst forecasts and company publication, which states expectation above 1,400

Furthermore, Siltronic is very strong financially. It has zero long-term debt. Indeed the company has EUR 716 Mn ($819 Mn USD) in financial assets, which equates to about EUR 25 ($28.6 USD) per share.

Siltronic paid a special dividend of EUR 2.5 ($2.86 USD) a share in September of this year. This dividend was approved by the board to reward investors in the initial public offering in 2015. At the current share price of EUR 79.50 ($90.94 USD), this represents a yield of 3.14%. For many citizens outside of Germany, there's a 15% withholding tax, so the yield drops to around 2.7%.

Interestingly for those keen on income, Siltronic recently decided on a dividend policy that aims at distributing around 40% of the consolidated earnings of the Group according to IFRS principles. Further investigation reveals that consolidated earnings for H1 2018 were EUR180 Mn ($206Mn USD) 40 % of which is EUR 72 Mn ($82.36Mn USD). As the total number of shares issued is 30 Mn, it suggests a strong possibility of considerable improvement in the recent EUR 2.5 dividend a share going forward (H1:72/30= 2.4).

Competitive position

There is, as with many industries, a great deal of global competitive pressure in the market for silicon wafers. The primary competitors are, as previously highlighted - ShinEtsu, Handotai, SUMCO Corporation, GlobalWafers, and LG Siltron.

For this article, I will briefly compare Siltronic to SUMCO Corporation (OTCPK:SUOPY), a Japanese producer with a market share of 28%, to illustrate Siltronic’s competitive position.

Revenue figures for Siltronic and SUMCO for 2018:

Q 1 Q 2 Q 3 Est Q 4 Total For 2018 Approx Total Revenue in USD Siltronic 370.0 408.3 429.2 418.7 1,626 Percentage Increase / Decrease -0.21% 9.38% 4.87% -2.51% 18.2% Approx Total Revenue in USD SUMCO 680.1 719.3 733.9 739.0 2,872 Percentage Increase / Decrease 9.14% 5.44% 2.00% 0.69% 20.2%

Data provided by quarterly results of SUMCO and Siltronic

Conversion rates - YEN:USD – 0.0088 EUR:USD – 1.13

From the table, it's evident that these figures support the market share pie chart given earlier. It's also clear that SUMCO also has experienced a slow down in revenue between Q2 and Q4. However, over the last 12 months, both companies achieved a healthy increase in revenue. I contend that this modest slowdown over the last three quarters will be reversed as other sectors such as automotive and IoT increase demand for wafers.

Also apparent is the seemingly greater percentage increase in revenue for SUMCO. Since both companies have manufacturing facilities around the globe, currency fluctuations between Yen for SUMCO and EUR for Siltronic could be partly responsible for this difference. Of course, it would be preferable to give details of the volume and split of the type of wafers sold, unfortunately this information is not provided by either company.

The table below compares a sample of commonly used valuation tools for Siltronic and SUMCO Corporation.

Valuation Metric SUMCO Corp Siltronic AG P/E 9.4 7.1 P/CF 5.47 5.26 Gross Margin 33.9 41.1 Pretax Margin 14.1 19.3 ROE 21.2 49.1 Debt to Equity 57.14 0

Data provided by quarterly and annual results

Immediately apparent are the lower figures for the P/E and the P/CF ratios for Siltronic. These figures suggest that Siltronic is a bargain compared to SUMCO Corporation. This suggestion is further enhanced when one examines the numbers for margin, Siltronic’s margin is far in excess of Sumco’s. Likewise, a favorite metric of Warren Buffett, the return on equity is more than double that of SUMCO. Finally, the debt to equity figure is zero for Siltronic.

So what do these figures mean? Clearly, the numbers for P/E and P/CF are saying that Siltronic is a relative bargain stock compared to SUMCO. The margin figures suggest that Siltronic is either far more efficient at producing wafers or it can command a premium price. As both SUMCO and Siltronic share some of the same customers, for example Intel (INTC), it's hard to imagine that Intel would pay a higher price for similar products. I would therefore suggest that Siltronic is more efficient, which is further evidenced by the high ROE figure. For those unfamiliar with ROE, a high ROE means that a company is increasing its ability to generate profit without needing as much capital. It also indicates how well a company's management is deploying the shareholders' capital. In other words, the higher the ROE the better.

The benefits of having a debt to equity ratio of zero are numerous. Not only zero debt, but Siltronic also has EUR 716 Mn in cash equivalents, which is increasing quarter by quarter. Opportunities to deploy this cash for the benefit of shareholders abound. Currently, Siltronic is investing heavily in automating production, which of course will lead to still greater profitability.

Risks

It seems to me that the risks associated with investing in Siltronic are few, however, they do exist. To begin with, a competitor could capture one or more of Siltronic’s clients. This would appear to be a remote possibility for two reasons: a) Customers enter long-term renewable agreements, during which time engineers at Siltronic work hard to cement relationships by working with clients, b) Clients such as Intel have recognized the quality of Siltronic’s products. This bodes well for future business.

There are other low-level dangers for Siltronic. These include and not limited to: A competitor discovering new innovative manufacturing techniques, a significant fall in the semiconductor market or a failure in quality control in the manufacturing process.

Opportunity

Right now, Siltronic represents, in my view, an absolute bargain stock for reasons I shall list. As I alluded to earlier, Siltronic is one of only five serious manufacturers of wafers worldwide. The process by which this silicon is manufactured is not easy, and the costs of setting up an operation are expensive. These factors together with the IP in the possession of the company represent a considerable moat.

On typical valuation models, the stock is inexpensive, as you can see from information previously given. Typically, a C/CF ratio of between 15 and 20 is believed to be good. For Siltronic this ratio is 5.07, which is very healthy from a value perspective. For comparison purposes, Intel is around 7.5 and SUMCO Corp is 5.47 and AMD (AMD) is -32.

Together with their partner Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Siltronic has recently invested in new manufacturing capacity in Singapore. Clearly, this investment in additional capacity will allow the company to increase revenue by taking advantage of the still improving semiconductor market conditions. Moreover, current suppliers to Samsung may be replaced by Siltronic.

It must be mentioned that recent reports from the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization has stated that the global semiconductor market has grown to around US$463 billion in 2018. In addition, this figure is forecast to rise to US$484 billion in 2019. The pace of growth in 2019 is expected to be slower at a more moderate rate of 4.4 percent. Certainly, if the market grows according to this report, it seems reasonable to assume that Siltronic’s revenues also will continue to ascend.

As you may note from the chart given below, earlier last year Siltronic traded at around EUR 155. As with many semiconductor stocks, it has been sold off due to perceived weakness in this sector. This decline provides investors with an excellent opportunity to invest in this undervalued stock at a reasonable price.

Chart provided by Market Watch

Conclusion

Many semiconductor stocks have been sold off due to concerns that there may be a slowdown in the semiconductor market and also political difficulties. However, the concerns have in my opinion been exaggerated and the inevitable increase in semiconductor manufacture will proceed in due course. Opportunities are offered to those who can see beyond the short term. Siltronic is such an opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSLLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.