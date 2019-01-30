The Wall Of Worry Is Still Intact

Has the stock market run out of things to worry about? If you look strictly at the performance of the major averages in the last month, you may get the impression that investors have become complacent. You might even conclude that the famous “wall of worry” - which every bull market needs to climb - has been seriously compromised by a lack of volatility. Yet there is an abundance of evidence which clearly indicates that fear is still in the air, which we’ll look at here. The implication of this fear is that there’s more than enough psychological support for a continuation of the market’s recovery effort.

One of the biggest signals that a bottom was imminent following the December selling panic in the equity market was the extremely high level of volatility last month. Wall Street’s favorite “fear gauge” is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which hit its highest level in nearly a year last month just as the stock market was about to establish a major bottom. Since then, however, broad market volatility as measured by the VIX has substantially declined. This can be seen in the following graph, which shows that the VIX has returned to around the middle of its 1-year range and is currently below its declining 15-day trend line. Falling volatility levels is normally taken as a sign that fear is in abeyance among traders.

Source: BigCharts

Many investors with a pessimistic view of the market have jumped on this observation to conclude that since volatility has diminished, fear is no longer widely present in the equity market. They further believe that the market’s wall of worry has been seriously undermined and that stocks are therefore vulnerable to another big decline. Yet as we’ll see when we examine the following data, nothing could be further from the truth.

Lest you think the equity market has nothing to worry about, consider that the contentious Brexit debate continues in Britain and is a source of great uncertainty for global investors. On Tuesday, the British Parliament ruled out a “no-deal” Brexit although the vote isn’t legally binding for the government. Parliament also voted on an amendment to postpone the Brexit date if no deal was made until late February.

Worries over the Brexit vote have also manifested in the recent rally in the price of gold. The yellow metal has clearly benefited from investors’ concerns over geopolitical instability and global growth concerns in recent months. Gold is the ultimate “fear hedge” and typically sees its best performances when investors are worried. A sustained rally in the gold price is in fact one of the strongest indications that there is still plenty of worry left to go around. Investors’ overall level of fear can be ascertained by the steadily rising trend in the February gold futures price, shown below.

Source: BigCharts

Along with Brexit, uncertainties continue to mount that the U.S.-China trade war will have disastrous results on the global economy. Some commentators worry that the Trump administration’s 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods scheduled for March 1 will result in another major equity market selloff. Yet this fact has been known by the stock market for some time and has likely already been discounted. The perpetuation of fear surrounding the trade tariffs, however, is helping to build a strong level of short interest which can only benefit the stock market going forward.

In recent years, another reliable reflection of whether or not investors are worried, and therefore hedging their equity market bets, is the U.S. Treasury bond market. Government bonds are widely considered to be a safe-haven in times of global turmoil, and the rally in T-bond prices that occurred during the November-December period last year is an example of this. Yet despite the rally in the stock market since late last month, T-bond prices have barely budged from their December highs. Below is the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) in relation to its 50-day moving average. The strong performance of longer-dated Treasuries suggests that investors haven’t exactly shed their risk aversion yet.

Source: BigCharts

Another clear indication that worry is still present is the recent drop in various consumer confidence polls. High-profile bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach referenced the consumer confidence readings in a recent article and expressed his view that the drop in confidence was a harbinger of recession. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index fell to a reading of 120.2 in January from the previous month’s 126.6. It should be noted, however, that the lower confidence readings were registered during the government shutdown, which may have skewed the numbers. Nonetheless, consumer confidence levels have dropped for the last three months and suggest that the fear factor is still alive.

Source: The Conference Board

Taken collectively, the above evidence leads to the inescapable conclusion that there is no shortage of fear among investors. A further inference is that the wall of worry is still strong enough to support a continuation of the recovery rally which began over a month ago. With investors still clearly feeling apprehensive about the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook, the implication is that the equity market is still on a solid psychological footing (from a contrarian’s perspective). The high short interest levels which this apprehension generates among participants will ensure the market has plenty of fuel to continue its rebound in the coming months.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.