Crude Oil: Sell, And Sell Short

In case you haven’t been watching the petroleum markets, WTI (USO) has been quite turbulent. Over the last year, we have seen crude price recover all the way to around $75/bbl on global supply disruption fears and then rapidly plummet by over 40% as the market “remembered” that crude supply massively outpaces demand.

Despite the presence of strongly bearish fundamentals, WTI futures have rallied by around $6/bbl from the lows established in late December. As investors, we need to question the fundamental and technical drivers behind any given move and assess if a potential misprice could be present. In the case of crude oil, that is exactly what we’re experiencing – this rally is unsustainable and investors would be wise to continue reducing exposure to crude price or outright short the commodity.

The first key fundamental we must assess is always crude inventories. Overall inventory levels give us a comprehensive snapshot of what is actually happening in the market and show us how the dance between supply and demand continues to evolve.

The chart above is a 5-year range of crude inventories. There are a few important things to note here. The first is that from a general educational perspective, there is seasonality in the supply and demand equation. As you can see by the general shape of the graph, inventories tend to rise starting in the fall and continue to rise until about May – at which point they generally decline until the fall season again. The key driver here is of course driving season – during the summer, lots of demand for gasoline leads to higher crude runs and stocks decline in response.

What is noteworthy about the supply and demand equation now is this: Since November, we have seen stocks surpass the 5-year average and continue to climb. This means that from a purely fundamental perspective, more supply is being brought on than the market has historically been able to balance for this time of year. What’s even more troubling is that the differential between the 5-year average and the most recent inventory statistic continues to widen. In other words, the bearish fundamental forces are worsening.

“But surely refining runs will save us,” you say. Well, let’s look at the overall refining runs for the United States:

Runs are the highest they’ve ever been for this time of year in terms of number of barrels run per day. Refining capacity generally creeps upwards, so this isn’t particularly noteworthy, but when we examine utilization, we find the same picture – refiners are running full out and at some of the highest levels ever seen on a seasonal basis starting last November.

What is particularly noteworthy here is that with this increase in refining demand, we are not seeing the market eat up the products produced. With the latest EIA statistics, we are seeing around 47% of crude runs translated into gasoline production. Not only is this production not being consumed by the market…

… But it is also not being exported in any higher-than-normal quantity:

In other words – refineries are simply shooting themselves in the foot right now. This can be seen in the constant erosion of the Gulf Coast 321 crack which is right now trading below the 5-year average.

This more than anything is the fundamental driver as per why refineries have continued to underperform the S&P 500. Since the sell-off began, the major refineries including Phillips 66 (PSX), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon (MRO), and Valero (VLO) have been simply crushed versus the S&P 500.

If you have exposure to refineries, it makes a lot of sense to examine the above thesis in depth. Until the market is able to clear the stocks created from the reckless crude runs, we probably won’t see the market cracks recover which means that it’s probably going to be a nasty earnings season for those who make a living buying crude and selling products. And this relationship can take time because the elevated crude stocks virtually ensures that elevated future gasoline stocks are a high possibility.

So if you’re holding one of the above refineries – think carefully about the industry you’re exposed to. The fundamental outlook is not good for at least the next several months. If a recession were to strike within the next year (and I believe it will), then the bearish factors will be even more compounded because petroleum demand is directly correlated to overall economic activity benchmarks.

So what will save crude oil? What will keep this equation from being a long-term bearish weight on the market? Well, to be honest – not much. Refineries are running full out but the overhang of stocks prevents them from having the economic headwinds necessary to continue this pace. Exports are high, but it will take several months of elevated crude exports for stocks to begin to diminish.

Potentially if Venezuela were to stop exports to the United States, we would see some relief to the tune of 500 MBD supply taken off the market. But even then, we also export to Venezuela so the gains would largely be offset by the losses. I’m afraid to say, this situation is just going to take time. From a strictly fundamental perspective, I would expect bearishness to remain in the market until at minimum driving season begins in May. The strength of driving season will go a long way towards helping us reevaluate this thesis. But until then – stay away from crude oil and trim your exposure to refiners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.