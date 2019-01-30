The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Is A Better Passive Strategy

For most investors, passive strategies are a better choice than active investing. This is particularly the case for time-constrained retail investors. The most simple of passive strategies is simply buying and holding an index fund that tries to imitate the market (SPY). The first part of this article explains why passive investing in a market-tracking index fund might be a good idea (again, particularly for time-constrained investors). The second and third parts of this article, however, are about why a market-tracking index fund that allocates according to the market capitalization of the companies (such as the SPY) might be, and indeed it has been historically, sub-optimal in comparison to funds that allocate equally, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP).

Why a market index fund?

A market index fund is, as its name suggests, a fund that aims to replicate the behavior of a particular market index before commissions. The SPY, for example, aims to replicate the behavior of the S&P 500, probably the most well known market index. So if a particular company represents 3% of the S&P 500, the SPY will allocate 3% of its total funds to that company.

Investing this way provides investors with two benefits. The first one, and most important, is that it reduces costs, both through lower trading and management fees. Trading fees are lower because the benchmark index rarely adds or removes stocks, leaving trading to be caused mostly by inflows or outflows of assets from the fund. Once the fund acquires the proper allocation of stocks, the price changes from these stocks will affect the fund's allocation to each in the same way as it affects their weight in the benchmark index. Management fees, on the other hand, are greatly reduced because the fund manager does not need to have legions of stock pickers on its payroll.

The other benefit that investors get from passive investing is that their expected returns are about the same, but volatility is reduced. I first heard the idea from one of Ed Thorp's books, and though he doesn't know where it first appeared, he heard it first from Nobel Prize winner Bill Sharpe. Thorp called it Sharpe's Principle and so will I. It goes as follows. Suppose that 10% of the investors in the market are passive investors following an index that replicates the market. By definition, they will earn the same returns as the overall market. A corollary to this is that the other 90% of investors, with individual allocations different than the market's, will in aggregate earn the same as the market. Some will have lower returns and some will have higher returns than the market. From this, we can take that the average active investor will have expected returns equal to the market but with greater volatility.

Why an equal-weighted index?

So far I've made a case for investing in a regular (market cap-weighted) index fund. That is, an index fund that has allocations (or weights) for individual stocks based on their size relative to the market. Think of the weight for each stock as its market cap divided by the sum of the market caps of the universe of stocks in the index. However, the case for passive investing in market cap-weighted index funds exclusively relies on the efficient market hypothesis. On the highest level of efficiency, the EMH states that no individual investor should expect to outperform the market in risk-adjusted returns. That is because stocks are already perfectly priced by the market, and excess returns (alpha) cannot be obtained. But like me, you probably don't believe completely in the EMH. Otherwise, you wouldn't be reading an article on a website called Seeking Alpha, would you?

The mere existence of mispriced stocks suggests that it may be possible to generate alpha through allocation. If we allocate more to underpriced stocks and less to overpriced stocks, our returns should surely increase. Through that logic, market cap weighting is sub-optimal over the long term. Overpriced stocks are overweighted and underpriced stocks underweighted. Given the difficulty (don't even get me started with the time one would need) of identifying individual overpriced and underpriced stocks, equal-weighted alternatives to the standard SPY ETF, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF may be a way to get alpha for passive investors.

Nevertheless, our analysis should also include risk. After all, greater returns are not alpha if the volatility of these returns increases proportionately. When we compare equal-weighted vs. market cap-weighted indexes, a variable to take into account is how the risk is distributed through allocation. Equal weight strategies allocate risk indiscriminately, while market cap weight strategies allocate most of the fund towards bigger companies. Common wisdom, as well as historical evidence, would suggest that bigger companies will tend to be less risky (reasons for this can be found in my article about small-cap stocks and why they should be considered by retail investors). Therefore, a case of reduced volatility could be made for the capitalization weighted funds. On the other hand, in cap-weighted funds, a small portion of the stock universe in the fund represents a disproportionately large percentage of the fund, reducing diversification.

If we assume a totally efficient market, where volatilities go hand in hand with returns, both kinds of weighting should have similar risk adjusted returns over the long term. However, in this scenario, if the correlations of the biggest stocks are higher than those of the rest of the selected universe (the S&P 500 for the purposes of this article), equal weight funds will have lower volatility relative to returns.

To summarize, there are two hypothetical channels through which equal weights might generate higher risk adjusted returns than market cap weights. The first one is dependent on the presence of inefficient markets. As long as there are mispriced securities, weighting based on market cap will hold more of the overpriced stocks and less of the mispriced stocks than it should, therefore being a sub-optimal stock allocation strategy. The second reason is not necessarily dependent on inefficient markets. As long as the companies with the highest market caps are more correlated than the rest of the universe, equal weights provide diversification benefits.

What history tells us

The S&P equal-weighted index clearly outperformed the market cap-weighted index in the last 15 years as you can see in the chart below. $10,000 invested in the first index in January of 2003 would have become $52,212 by the end of March 2018, while the same amount of money invested in the second index would have become $39,643 by the same date.

(Source: Invesco)

Nevertheless, to determine if higher returns actually mean alpha, we have to take into account risk. As usually done, we can measure risk as volatility and use the standard deviation. The table below shows the summary statistics for both indexes. The equal weight allocation indeed seems to provide, however slight, better risk adjusted returns. Both the Sharpe Ratio and the Sortino Ratio seem to indicate this. What’s more, at an expense ratio of just 0.20% annually (vs. SPY’s 0.09%), the higher costs associated with the increased trading in the RSP are not high enough to disregard the value of equal weighting.

(Source: Invesco)

Given this, consideration of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is probably a good decision for passive investors. The theoretical framework gives good arguments for it, while the historical evidence - although not particularly robust - seems to back up the theoretical analysis.

P.S.: Although I have had the idea for this article since quite a while, I hadn’t found the time to write it until this month. Most of the article was written a couple of weeks ago, but - again with time constraints - I was not able to publish it at that moment. As of the day of publication, I entered to check if there were any additions in the RSP ticker page of this site. I was gladly surprised by Ploutos’ article, which can be found here. He gets into the idea of equal weights correlation with the value factor (a topic I will further develop some time, but was out of the scope of this article) and the risk-factor of the outperformance (which I barely mentioned). More importantly, he provides greater historical evidence of the outperformance of equal-weights in terms of total returns.

