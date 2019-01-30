Does Apple's Mac Have A Future?

On September 20, 1989, Apple (AAPL) released the first portable computer, Sisyphus, and many improvements have been made since then. However, since Apple’s Mac rose to power other companies have been creating laptops of their own. These other companies provided good competition, with Business Insider saying that “there wasn't one true laptop you could point to and say ‘this is the best machine for most people’ the way you could about the MacBook Air years ago.” Apple's laptop sales are falling as other companies begin to up their laptop quality. With falling sales, Apple is going to see a long term drop in revenue driven by the decline of the market position of their Macs. This continuous drop will begin to eat into their total revenue and company value as a whole. While many investors are likely quite aware of their declining iPhone sales; this article will take an in-depth look at their falling Mac sales and its implications for the company.

Declining Mac Sales

Declining Mac sales are something that investors should be wary of, yet it seems to go relatively unnoticed. In the fourth quarter of 2018, had a 2% drop in their Year over Year ((YoY)) sales. For Q3 of 2018, Apple sold 13% less Macs than the same quarter the previous year. In the second quarter of 2018, Apple had a 3% drop in YoY Mac sales. Apple also posted decreasing sales from the first quarter of 2017-2018 with a 5% drop in YoY sales. The fourth quarter of 2017 was the last quarter to post positive YoY growth, with a 10% increase. In the third quarter of 2017 Apple had a YoY growth of just 1%. In the second quarter of 2017, Apple had a YoY growth of 4%. In their first quarter of 2016-2017 Apple had a YoY growth of just 1%. Although Apple posted increasing YoY sales, they were very slight and a large downturn from what they used to be.

In the fourth quarter of 2014, Apple had a YoY increase of 18% in Mac sales. For the third quarter of 2014, Apple increased their YoY Mac sales by 13%. Now in 2015, Apple reported a YoY gain of 9% in Q3, a 10% gain in Q2, and a 14% gain in Q1; in the fourth quarter of 2018, there was a YoY decrease of 14%. Even though 2017 had mostly YoY Mac increases, the increases are dramatically lower than they were in 2015 (with the exception of Q4) and the second half of 2014. This means that Apple’s growth is slowing, to the point of negatives, and if it continues on this path will continue to drop YoY. The reason I did not include sequential changes is that they vary strongly based on the quarter, sometimes quite high and other times quite low.

The year 2016 was one of regression for Mac sales with Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4, all posting negative YoY growths. The lower growth in these years was likely due to the fact that Apple hadn’t released any updates to its Mac lineup. The recent downturn of Mac sales is not something that should be brushed under the rug as the trend continues.

Apple is also under pressure to sell Macs as the laptop market has been decreasing since 2011 and only rebounded slightly in 2017. Apple has seemed to follow almost an exact opposite trend as the laptop market so far, growing while the market was falling, and declining as it rebounded (with the exception of 2016). I do believe that this is truly pure coincidence, but a market with a downtrend is bad news for any business involved and if it resumes its downtrend, Apple may not be able to keep up. Last time, Apple’s competition was a bit weaker, now the competition has stepped up and is offering quite good devices with decent capabilities and prices.

These declining sales are evidence of the effect that competition is having on Apple, and rightfully so. Apple ranked 7th out of all laptop brands in a recent poll by Engadget, measuring their “support, design, innovation, value/selection and, most of all, product quality.” Apple scored a 72 out of a possible 100, while Lenovo, the leader, scored an 86. Apple’s saving graces were support and warranty, coming in first in each category, but lost most of its points in two more important categories - innovation and value.

Image Source: Engadget

Their low innovation score, the lowest of all companies surveyed, ties into a much larger issue surrounding the company as a whole, their lack of recent innovation. The Mac hasn’t seen much change since 2016 when a Touch Bar was added to their MacBook Pro. Although it may have improved the aesthetic, it didn’t really have much affect functionality. The move raised the price by $300 for an addition that has done very little to improve the device. In fact, it seems that consumers have found very little need for the touchbar at all. This move didn’t even change the device too much either, and because of their similar designs year after year, not much hype is generated around the new product. This distinct lack of any new innovation is part of what is causing Mac sales to dip even as the market rises.

The next category that Apple ranked lowest in was value. They tied with Razor for the lowest value score, and it doesn’t seem to be much of a surprise. Although their laptops are quite good and many customers are pleased with them, they are quite expensive. Their MacBook starts at $1,299 and goes to $1,599. Dell (NYSE:DELL) sells a touchscreen laptop with the same amount of storage, a similar display, a 23% larger body, and with similar processing capability as the $1,599 MacBook - all for $925.99. HP (NYSE:HPQ) sells, again with all the similarities but with a 23% larger 4K touchscreen display than the $1,599 MacBook, but for $500 less. Unsurprisingly, HP ranked quite high in value, tied with Lenovo, scoring a 14 out of 15, Dell scored 13. This whole article could be filled with comparisons, but the point is that Apple laptops are overpriced and no longer best-in-class. As Apple still continues to charge best-in-class prices for their laptops, they continue to lose sales to competitors willing to sell similar, or even better, laptops for lower prices. I believe that the only possibility for Apple to regain ground on their competitors would be to offer a budget version of the Mac. It would probably still be a downgrade, but some consumers are willing to pay for the Apple brand. Unfortunately, I believe that this is very unlikely as there have been no whispers of this possibility in the tech space as is common with upcoming developments.

Thesis Risks

The only ways to invalidate this thesis would be for Apple to maintain high Mac sales or for the Mac itself to not have a large impact on Apple as a whole. There are two ways I see this happening. The first is a radically redesigned Mac, the second, more likely option, is a cheaper Mac. Laptops seem to have reached their maximum potential in terms of what you can do with them. Either make them lighter, bigger, or more powerful, there isn’t much else to change. If Apple were working on a new Mac, whispers of it would have likely been picked up already. Small details, like a more powerful MacBook Air, have been leaked, but that is all so far. The community around leaks is quite resourceful and something as big as a complete redesign of a model, or an entirely new one, would have a very small chance of getting past them.

Bloomberg reported on a potentially lower cost MacBook Pro Mini that would be more powerful than the MacBook Air, but less so than the MacBook Pro and smaller as well. A device like this would be similar to Apple’s iPhone XR, their cheaper version of their new flagship phones. This could be a good device for Apple as it may draw in customers that had left them for cheaper computers from companies like Dell and HP. Although I doubt that it will be the best bag for your buck, many customers are willing to pay a certain premium just to have an Apple device, and by creating a cheaper one Apple can capitalize on that. However, I do not see this impact to be meaningful enough to really save Apple’s Mac sales. If it is as Bloomberg reported, just a more powerful version of the MacBook Air, it’ll likely still be more expensive than the Air and not draw too much more customer interest. Their main consumer of the product will likely be those not sure whether to buy the Air or the MacBook Pro, so they meet in the middle with the Mini instead. Overall, there doesn’t seem to be much Apple is working on in order to save their falling Mac sales and that would disrupt this thesis.

Now, will Apple’s falling Mac sales really have an impact on the company on the company as a whole? I believe that they will. Although the iPhone is clearly Apple’s largest product, Macs still make up 8.8% of all Apple revenue (author calculations with Apple earnings report). To provide more context for this number, iPhones represented about 61.7% of total revenue in Q4 (author calculations with Apple earnings report). Even though this is significantly less than the iPhone is responsible, 8.8% of sales is enough to put a noticeable dent in earnings. Every other product, besides iPhones, posted a positive YoY growth in the first quarter of 2018-2019 and Apple’s revenue as a whole decreased by 4.5% (author calculations with Apple earnings report). Taking away iPhones, Apple’s revenue increased by 18.9% (author calculations with Apple earnings report). However, taking away both iPhone and Mac sales, Apple’s revenue increased by 22.3% (author calculations with Apple earnings report). A 3.4% impact on revenue may not seem quite severe, but as the sales continue to fall they will have a continuously large impact on Apple’s total revenue.

Resulting Valuation

I expect the YoY change of revenue generated by Macs to drop 3%. In order to calculate this rate, I looked at Apple’s revenue changes since 2014 to understand the revenue pattern. Although this is not a steep decline, any decline at all in Mac revenue is a big deal for Apple as they have been maintaining positive revenue growth even as their sales have been dropping. The first quarter of 2018-2019 had a YoY revenue increase of 8.7% for Macs (author calculations with Apple earnings report). Because Apple will be losing a steady revenue source, their value and overall revenue will decrease. Since its rise to popularity, Apple has experienced great growth posting higher sales and revenue year after year. However, as this will no longer be the case, Apple’s value should no longer be as high as it was and should experience a decline. This increasing drop in revenue will continue to drive down Apple’s annual revenue and therefore their value. Not too long ago, Apple was valued over one trillion dollars, at the time of writing this article, it is valued at $738 billion. The drop off was quite steep, but it was a long time coming. At this point, Apple is likely at, or slightly above what its value should be. I would urge you not to invest in the company. Apple should experience a slow decline throughout the foreseeable future, but most importantly, its growth is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.