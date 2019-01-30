Dividend Ideas | Consumer 

Armanino Foods Of Distinction: A Place In My Heart, My Plate, And My Portfolio

|
About: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF), Includes: GIS, KHC
by: Dividend Diplomats
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Dividend Diplomats
Large-cap, Dividend Investing, Dividend Growth Investing, Value
Dividend Diplomats
Summary

Armanino continues to produce record-breaking sales and net income, quarter after quarter.

Armanino has increased dividends for over 10 years, with the recent increase being 12.5%.

Armanino remains liquid, with well over $6 million in cash, and forward outlook appears promising.

This may come as a coincidence, but there are few investments that taste well, line up with your heritage, and bode well for your dividend investment portfolio! Being Italian, one had to wonder which Italian