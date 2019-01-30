Long Ideas

Monetary Policy - Opportunity

|
About: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)
by: Robin Haneland
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Robin Haneland
Long/Short Equity, Value, Macro, Commodities
Summary

This article outlines 4 reasons to why the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes.

Low inflation, trembling housing market and lower government spending are some of the reasons discussed.

Trading recommendation submitted at the end.

Four reasons why I think the Federal Reserve will not raise the interest rate:

  • Low inflation at 1.9%.
  • Delayed economic reports
  • The government shutdown and spending
  • A slowdown in housing sales

The stock and bond