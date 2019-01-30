Alibaba's India Opportunity

Summary:

In this article, I wanted to look at the opportunity Alibaba (BABA) has in India and how I believe that will be a huge area of growth for them in the coming years. Alibaba’s domestic growth has been nothing short of amazing over the last few years and is continuing to deliver impressive year-over-year growth; this past quarter they delivered 58% revenue growth. Alibaba’s growth is driven by an impressive and interrelated ecosystem of services related to their e-commerce offerings and more recently by their cloud offering; both of these areas have a huge opportunity if they can start taking a material market share of the Indian market.

Their main source of revenue is through e-commerce so that will be the focus of this article but I will also look at the potential of the cloud market in India and touch on some of the other investments they have made in India over the past few years.

Anyone that follows this stock knows they have been growing at an exceptional level, but as they get bigger, it will be harder and harder to deliver such impressive results. One chart I saw recently really illustrated the potential they have at sustaining these impressive growth numbers though. The chart in this link shows Alibaba’s annual e-commerce growth split out internationally versus domestically from 2010 to 2018. From 2010 to 2018 (in Yuan), their domestic e-commerce revenue went from 3.7 billion to 176.5 billion and their international e-commerce revenue went from 2.6 billion to 20.8 billion; it increased about 47.5 times domestically and 8 times internationally. Their domestic market has driven their massive growth primarily, but as they expand internationally, it presents a clear area of focus to help sustain this massive revenue growth.

Overview Of Alibaba’s International Expansion:

Alibaba has 58% of China’s e-commerce market and generates 89% of its e-commerce revenues from within China. Within China, this means Alibaba still has room to increase its market share as a percentage of China’s e-commerce market but also even if they can just maintain that market share, they can increase the dollar value of that revenue as China’s e-commerce market grows; it is expected to grow about 70% over the next 5 years. They continue to have room to grow within their domestic market, but their biggest growth potential remains in the international markets.

At a very high level, I would like to give an overview of some of the big investments they have made recently to help grow their international market share.

They launched AliExpress in Russia in 2010 where they are reported to control 69% of the e-commerce market. They have a controlling state in Lazada, which is a top e-commerce platform in the southeast Asian market, giving them access to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. They invested $320 million into Thailand for a “digital hub” to help address the growing demand in the Thailand market. They signed a deal with Belgium as part of Alibaba’s Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) to launch an e-commerce trade hub. They have invested in numerous ventures within the Indian market including the online shopping app Paytm, the online grocer BigBasket, the e-commerce platform Snapdeal, the logistics startup XpressBees, and the food-ordering platform Zomato.

A common theme between the above markets they invested in is they all have a low penetration of e-commerce sales as compared to the overall commerce sales of the countries entire market. As e-commerce grows within those countries, it gives them a long runway for growth and the advantage of being in a market where they do not have to win market share from a more established player.

They have made significantly more investments than what I have listed above (they have spent $62.5 billion on investments and acquisitions between 2012 and 2017) but without getting sidetracked, I will just talk about the potential for growth within India’s market.

India, The Fastest Growing Nation In The World:

First, let's look at what has been going on in India’s economy and its projected future growth. India’s overall GDP is expected to grow 7.5% in 2019 according to IMF projections and the following 3 years they are expected to maintain about a 7.75% GDP growth rate. They are the fastest growing large economy in the world presently and they are a close second (to China) for the most populous country in the world; this makes their economy a very desirable place to establish a foothold.

In addition to overall growth, India’s e-commerce CAGR from 2013 to 2017 was 53%, the fastest growing e-commerce market in the world, and the forecasted annualized growth through 2022 is expected to be 35%. Even though e-commerce sales have grown very dramatically over the past 5 years, their online retail penetration is quite low at 5%. One big reason for the low online retail penetration is simply because India’s Internet accessibility is relatively low:

Again, there is a huge expected growth in their overall Internet penetration; as of 2020, they are expected to have 730 million Internet users.

This combination of a fast growing overall economy, the fastest growing e-commerce market, low online retail penetration, and a high growth in internet connectivity makes the Indian market a huge opportunity for Alibaba.

There are many comparisons you can make between China’s e-commerce market 10 years ago and India’s e-commerce market currently, but they are very different markets so I will not go down that road. One key difference worth mentioning is that Alibaba was operating in a closed market with minimal competition whereas India is an open market with Walmart (WMT) (via Flipkart) and Amazon (AMZN) fighting for market share, among others. I only mention that because I do not want you to think I am saying India will offer Alibaba the same growth trajectory as they had in their domestic market.

Alibaba’s Advantages And Growth Prospects In India:

India is a large fast growing market that will offer huge revenue growth to whichever company can establish itself as the main e-commerce player. There is a clear advantage within a country to be considered the best e-commerce marketplace. In the US, Amazon branded itself as the best e-commerce marketplace and they command a 50% market share and in China, Alibaba is considered the go-to e-commerce marketplace and they command a 58% market share.

So, as online retail and overall Internet penetration grows in India, whoever can establish themselves as the best will likely command a similar dominance in the Indian market. Amazon and Alibaba had the first mover advantage within their prospective markets and India already has e-commerce platforms to choose from but based on the low online retail penetration, there is still an opportunity to make that impression on the growing market. The three main international competitors within India are Walmart (via Flipkart), Amazon, and Alibaba, so next let's look at why I think Alibaba is best positioned to take a large part of India’s e-commerce market share.

I think Alibaba’s two main advantages over its competitors are its “ecosystem approach” towards building its presence and its continued success with a joint ventures investment approach.

Alibaba Ecosystem:

A whole article can be written on the expansive Alibaba ecosystem. I will touch on some of the different parts of it in a high level below, but my main point about their ecosystem is that it offers a full solution to merchants from production to delivery. Alibaba has a business-to-business platform to connect manufacturers, a business-to-consumer platform to connect merchants to buyers, and a consumer-to-consumer platform similar to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) or Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

They also offer a wide array of services to merchants on their platform to assist with marketing and data analytics, messaging services to allow buyers and sellers to talk and negotiate, and they have Cainiao to assist with the logistical difficulties of shipping merchant’s products.

Alibaba:

This is their business-to-business platform that connects suppliers with buyers; it offers a way to connect businesses and supply the inventory for stores to sell. This platform will be especially important for Alibaba to build its dominance within the minds of the Indian consumer. It will allow domestic entrepreneurs access to a much larger market and will not threaten domestic businesses with the idea of international companies dominating their economy.

2. Taobao:

This platform offers business-to-consumer or consumer-to-consumer services for individuals and small businesses. Again, this platform will connect local sellers to a much larger market and not threaten their businesses with lower cost products from an international conglomerate.

3. Tmall:

This platform is similar in function to Taobao except it is geared towards large multinational brands. While this will introduce competition towards domestic brands, it will also provide the growing middle class access to many desired brand name products. India’s population is made up of 34% millennials (China has 31% and the US has 26%) and it is projected to be the youngest country in the world by 2022. This massive consumer class has grown up exposed to global trends and will drive demand for many consumer segments and luxury brands.

The Chinese consumers drove a similar increased demand for international brands as their disposable incomes grew, so I believe as the country's wealth grows there will be a similar increased demand. As a point of reference, this article talks about the rise of affluent Indians; between 2012 and 2017 India had a 54% growth rate in individuals with a net worth of $50+ million assets and is projected to have a growth rate of 71% between 2017 and 2022, and they recorded 21% growth in individuals with $5+ million in assets between 2016 and 2017 (the world average was 9%).

4. Alimama:

Alimama is an online marketing and advertising platform that sellers can take advantage of; it is among their many other marketing and advertising services provided. Alimama is a leading data-driven Ad Tech company and this article provides some insight into their advanced capabilities. One excerpt from the article I would like to share is about their marketing approach. They describe themselves as a consumer-centered operation and their algorithms allow them to show different consumers the same product but each consumer may see a different title, image, or other information related to the product.

They are a very advanced marketing company that will help drive revenues for its sellers and it offers them capabilities they may have never been able to afford. A company like Amazon may have similar capabilities but one advantage Alibaba has over others is their already large presence in that region of the world. They will have much better data driving their algorithms compared to Amazon who is more concentrated in the US market.

5. Cainiao

Cainiao is their logistics unit and they have committed $15.6 billion dollars of investment to improve their smart logistics network. A big advantage Alibaba has over Amazon (and other competitors) is they do not have their own warehouses and delivery fleet; instead they collaborate with local couriers and warehouses and use their platform to connect and coordinate delivery. Their goal with the recent $15.6 billion investment is to offer 24-hour delivery domestically and 72-hour delivery for countries involved with the belt and road initiative.

One major headwind for any commerce company entering India is their vast landscape of varying environments and the many rural areas with limited infrastructure. Amazon and Walmart both had the advantage in the US of a well-established functioning infrastructure that enabled much easier delivery options whereas India will be a much different environment to work in. This will cause issues for Alibaba also, but both their method of logistical support and their experience doing it domestically in a similar environment will give them a clear advantage over competitors.

Alibaba has been developing their domestic logistical capabilities for years and their domestic market faces some of the same obstacles as India. Amazon and Walmart both use a very capital-intensive self-owned network of distribution centers and delivery fleet, which is something that will not work in India, or even if it could, it would take years and lots of investment to implement. Cainiao’s method is to build a network of established firms and that allows them to create a delivery service with much less investment and one that can adjust and cope with challenges at a more local level. Since convenience has become a driving force behind people's consumer preferences, the one that offers the most convenience and best delivery will come out with a clear lead over competitors.

6. Ant Financial:

Ant Financial is Alibaba’s financial services arm and they offer many different services to their users, services that helped drive China’s consumer spending growth. Alipay is their mobile payment app and it is the largest payment app in the world in terms of transactions processed. This article can give you better insight into the growth of Ant Financial and all the services it offers. Ant Financial offers merchants a few key advantages over competitors and it offers services to consumers to help spur consumer spending.

They are a safe mobile payment and money transfer option for buyers and sellers, they offer escrow services to facilitate transactions, they offer micro-loans to small businesses, and they offer small consumer loans to consumers that allow them to make purchases they may not have been able to immediately afford otherwise.

This is a high level look at Alibaba’s ecosystem capabilities but there are many other investments that have been made to assist sellers in all facets of their business. This gives them an advantage over other competitors for many reasons I have mentioned above but there are a few encompassing themes that all these platforms/services have in common. Their shopping platforms and many of their add-on services offer a free use option that has limited capabilities, but with the option to upgrade to premium packages that have additional capabilities.

This can help foster brand loyalty with many of the smaller Indian sellers. It gives them the capabilities to try their services and upgrade later as their company grows. Also, these platforms are not capital-intensive investments, they help connect already established companies and they work with them to help facilitate solutions.

Source: Virtusa

Joint Ventures and partnerships in the Indian market:

Alibaba's method of building their ecosystem is another advantage for them compared to competitors, mainly Amazon. Alibaba’s investment strategy is focused on investing in established companies and entering into joint ventures with local companies. Amazon’s approach has typically been to build up and own all aspects of their business. There are certain advantages to Amazon’s approach, but it is much more capital-intensive and it will take much longer to implement.

The fight for the e-commerce market in India is intense and the ones that establish themselves the quickest will be the best positioned. To help create a foothold in the market Alibaba has been making investments in many established firms within India including Zomato and Paytm mall, if these investments follow a similar path as Lazada, then it is likely just the start of a series of investments to increase partnership interest.

They have also partnered with multi-national brands like Starbucks and Ford, which will give international brands an easier way into the growing Indian market. The JV and investment approach will help them expand more quickly and allow them to spread their investment dollars into many more facets of the Indian economy.

India’s Restrictive Trading Laws And The New E-Commerce Law:

The advantages I outlined above fit relatively well into India’s already restrictive international trading laws and their most recent e-commerce law will be disproportionately worse of a headwind for other international competitors compared to Alibaba.

Existing laws do not allow companies to hold and sell their own inventory and they make companies exclusively partner with providers in specific product categories. These rules require big multi-national companies to partner with 3rd parties who control the inventory and ship the products sold via the multi-national company. The new law recently passed makes it more difficult for large multi-nationals to get around the restrictive rules through 3rd party partnerships.

The new law states that if a vendor purchases more than 25% of its inventory from the e-commerce marketplace entity or its group companies then the inventory will be deemed controlled by the marketplace entity. Also, the law prohibits foreign-owned marketplaces from featuring their own products and private-label inventory on their sites and it prohibits e-commerce companies from selling products that they have an equity interest in. These laws will be highly restrictive to Walmart and Amazon's business model but will have minimal impact on Alibaba's business model.

Alibaba does not carry its own inventory or sell its own products, it’s a platform to connect sellers and buyers, and so those laws should not limit them. Amazon and Walmart each sell many of their own products and private label products or they operate through 3rd party affiliates who are basically extensions of their company. This tweak to the law greatly limits their ability to skirt the existing laws through 3rd party affiliates and it limits their growth and profits via selling their own discounted products.

Alibaba's Biggest Risks With The Indian Market:

Alibaba's expansion into India faces many of the common risks of entering a new market with deep-pocketed competition, but I think their two main risks do not come from their competitors. Alibaba is trying to grow in a marketplace with intense competition, and not just from anyone, but from two of the largest retailers in the world, Amazon and Walmart. Also, Alibaba is trying to aggressively expand its international presence all over the world all at once, so there is a risk that they do not invest enough relative to the deep pockets of Walmart and Amazon, but I do not think that will be the case.

In my opinion, their two biggest risks are India's strict data privacy laws and the tense Sino-India relations that have existed for a very long time.

First, India has many restrictive data privacy and data localization laws, and part of Alibaba's ecosystem strategy/advantage comes from collecting and utilizing mass amounts of consumer data, so any laws restricting data usage are likely to be a headwind to their business strategy. India implemented a law in 2017 making "privacy a right." This law allows its citizens to take companies to court if they are not happy with the treatment of their personal information. These rules, according to the activists, are only the beginning. Laws like this will limit Alibaba's ability to collect and utilize data. Also, India recently passed a data localization law that restricts the free cross border flow of data and requires that it is housed in India. This will require massive investment in local data centers and limit Alibaba's ability to fully utilize the data it collects.

The second risk is the deep-rooted mistrust and poor relations between the Chinese and Indian governments and its citizens which affect all parts of their relationship. There have been many disputes over the years from border disputes to trade disputes and from India's relationship with the US (like wanting to join the QUAD). I do not want to go into great detail of their differences since it is out of scope from this article but that mistrust will potentially hinder the Indian consumer from wanting to work with Alibaba or limit government approvals. This article goes into more of the difficulties between them, but one point from the article I want to reiterate is that polls showed only 31% of Indians and 26% of Chinese had a favorable view of each other.

These risks may pose some difficult headwinds in their growth. Luckily, their competitors will face the same data issues as them, but it may more directly impact Alibaba based on its ecosystem approach and the difficult Sino-Indian relationship. The Sino-Indian relationship aspect may exasperate the data issues and lead Indian businesses/consumers to choose US large tech companies instead.

Other growth drivers from India:

Lastly, I would like to briefly mention a couple other growth opportunities for Alibaba within the Indian economy: Alibaba’s cloud, their ride sharing and bike sharing programs, and their partnership program A100.

India’s public cloud market is expected to grow by 54% (to $4 billion) through 2020 and Alibaba has been aggressively getting into the cloud business so growth between this and their other services should feed off of each other. Ride sharing and bike sharing has been a troubled area for Alibaba in recent years domestically but India may offer an area of growth for the company's Ofo and Hellobike. This article can provide you with more information on the car ownership trends of Indian millennials, but basically, car ownership has been trending down and millennials are reported to be much more likely to use ride/bike sharing apps and not purchase a car. Alibaba’s A100 partnership program was created to help companies make a complete digital transformation. They will be able to partner with many Indian firms and help the transition from brick-and-mortar to a digital presence, which obviously would be geared toward directing them to Alibaba’s other services and platforms.

Conclusion:

I know I have discussed many different areas at a high level and each of these topics could have whole articles solely dedicated to them, but I was trying to cut down on the size of this article. I embedded many links throughout this article that will give you more details on certain topics. Additionally, this PWC report contains a lot of information on the transforming Indian economy; it’s long but very informative.

In this article, I will not attempt to model out potential growth figures based on this information but I wanted to establish that India will offer massive growth potential for e-commerce companies entering the market. Also, based on what I have discussed, I think Alibaba has a major advantage over Walmart and Amazon. If Alibaba can start to increase its international revenue growth rate, it will help offset the decline in their domestic e-commerce growth and help them maintain 30%+ revenue growth for years to come.

After Alibaba’s earnings are released, I plan to write a new article discussing their valuation and growth forecasts, but even without a dramatic change in international growth, I believe they are an undervalued company that will likely outperform in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.