It's Time To Give Up On Veolia

Insufficient progress, and some red flags on the horizon, mean that I'm dropping the stock after 10+ years.

Management has achieved some good results since then, but they have been slow and inconsistent in coming.

Investors who have held Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) for a while might be wondering whether it is still worthwhile to do so. If you bought the stock a couple of years ago, then you saw some price appreciation in 2017, but a lot of those gains were given back in '18. If you bought Veolia five or ten years earlier, at a price in the 30's or (gasp) even as high as the 90's, then you might be feeling like the stock will never reach those heights again.

In my case, I entered in September 2008 at a price of about $44 per share (50% off the all-time high), then bought more at $23 in March '09 - a time which turned out to be the "bottom" for the broader market, but sadly not for this stock. In the 10 years since, Veolia has gone sideways, spending a lot of its time fluctuating in the $18-24 range.

No Seeking Alpha contributor has taken a close look at Veolia since early 2017, and good information about this French company can be hard to find online in English, especially since the stock delisted from the NYSE at the end of 2014 (is still trades OTC, and of course in Europe, where it is a member of France's benchmark CAC 40 index.) So let's look into what has been happening and determine where to go from there.

The initial thesis

My initial case for Veolia was entirely top-down. The company operates in three basic sectors: Water delivery and treatment services, waste management, and energy services (at that time, it also had a transportation business.) These business lines seemed attractive for a number of reasons:

Providing services like garbage collection or water is capital-intensive, with high initial investments required (a fleet of trucks, facilities, a network of pipes & pumps, etc.) This suggests benefits from operating at scale (Veolia was, and is, the largest private-sector water company in the world) and raises barriers to entry for new competitors into the market.

Following on the above, municipalities and other clients can't readily comparison-shop or easily switch among providers. This inelastic demand places a "moat" around Veolia's existing long-term contracts and their recurring revenue.

Most of Veolia's revenue came from a handful of big countries in western Europe and North America, indicating strong growth potential in the 70+ smaller and emerging markets where the company had established a foothold, and where existing services were often antiquated or underdeveloped.

Veolia's services promote environmental sustainability in communities, businesses, and government agencies, indicating growth in demand as consumers and governments become more ecologically conscious, especially in emerging markets.

In sum, this seemed to be an attractive combination of steady recurring cash-cow businesses in mature markets, limited competition, and good future growth potential driven by emerging markets.

At the time, I felt that this long-term top-down case was strong enough that I didn't need to worry much about the company's current financials at that moment. Yes, there was significant debt on the balance sheet, but there was steady recurring revenue to support it and a comfortable level of current assets to meet short-term needs. And after the stock price halved in 2008, I was able to initiate my position at about 19x prior-year earnings, which seemed a fair price to me given the expected growth prospects. Further, I was glad to increase my position in March 2009 after the price had halved again.

The stages of a lost decade

Of course, ten years later, the price remains around the very low 20's, so in this sense my Veolia holding period has been a "lost decade" (the CAC 40 shows a cumulative gain of roughly 73% during this period.) So, I have gone through the financial statements, annual reports, and occasional English-language "investor day" presentations from the last 10 years in order to look into where I went wrong, and to decide what to do next.

From this, a timeline of stages emerged:

(Chart data from company releases. Amounts in billions of €.)

Although the company's existing businesses should have been fairly well-insulated from the worldwide downturn, given its long-term contracts to provide essential services, 2008 ended "the last good times" for Veolia. Earnings actually cratered that year, as costs remained high and the company continued to take on debt and interest expense.

2008-11 were "the struggle years" marked by poor performance. No progress was made in controlling debt or expenses, sales & earnings stagnated and then declined, and management routinely failed to meet the expectations or goals that they set publicly. Re-presentations related to discontinued segments allowed the management to portray growth and progress to investors (like me) who only looked at quarterly and annual announcements, even though Veolia was merely treading water at best. During this period, the stock price rose from the low 20s to the low 30s, before landing near $10 at the end of 2011.

In the 2012-17 period, management succeeded in "getting a grip" on the company and finally delivered on some of its goals for deleveraging, streamlining operations, reducing expenses, and growing earnings. Reflecting this, the stock price recovered off its late-2011 low and settled into its recent range.

The story for 2018 and beyond is still a bit unclear, as we explore "What's next?" further below.

Looking at the years leading to 2008, we see that Veolia was on a good top-line growth trajectory, but earnings plummeted that year as the worldwide downturn exacerbated the effects of the company's high expenses and growing debt load:

2006 2007 2008 Revenue (€bn) 27.9 31.9 36.2 Operating income (€bn) 2.1 2.5 2.0 Net income (€bn) 0.8 0.9 0.4 Net margin 2.7% 2.9% 1.1% Net debt (€bn) 14.7 15.1 16.5 SGA expenses (€bn) 3.3 3.5 3.9

(Source: Company releases)

In early 2009, Veolia (like many companies) announced intentions to stabilize by shedding assets, reducing investment, and prioritizing free cash flow, while preserving the dividend. In early 2010, the company reaffirmed these goals, but sales and income stagnated, while administrative expenses grew. Nevertheless, after the end of that year, Veolia boasted of "financial objectives exceeded" and forecasted "net income improvement" in 2011. However, Veolia's asset sales started to hit the top line in 2011, while debt and expenses remained high, and the company actually ended up booking a half-billion Euro loss that year:

2008 2009 2010 2011 Revenue (€bn) 36.2 34.6 34.8 29.6 Operating income (€bn) 2.0 2.0 2.1 1.7 Net income (€bn) 0.4 0.6 0.6 (0.5) Net margin 1.1% 1.7% 1.7% (1.7%) Net debt (€bn) 16.5 15.1 15.2 14.7 SGA expenses (€bn) 3.9 3.9 4.2 3.8 SGA as a % of revenue 10.7% 11.4% 12.1% 12.7%

2011 was a watershed year for Veolia. After issuing profit warnings and admitting that targets would be missed, management seemed to finally get serious, announcing more specific goals and actually achieving some of them. This ushered in a period of stabilization and steady improvement from 2012 through at least 2017.

Veolia's management announced some goals which they failed to fulfill in a timely way. For example:

In late 2011, Veolia announced that it would exit non-core geographies and reduce the number of countries in which it operates from 77 to a "cap" of 40. In 2012, Veolia was in 48 countries; in 2015, they still had operations in 45; and since then, they seem to have stopped publicly counting.

In the same presentation, Veolia announced that it would exit the transportation sector by 2014; in the end, the company did not fully divest this segment until January 2019.

In a sense, the number of countries or segments in which a firm operates is trivial, but announcing these moves to investors and then not achieving them raises questions about managerial discipline and follow-through.

On the other hand, Veolia also hit some of the targets that it set during this period. For instance:

Deleveraging - Veolia promised this in its 2011 investor presentation, and has made some steady progress in reducing its debt burden since then:

(Source: Company releases and author calculations)

Cost reduction - In the same 2011 session, Veolia promised to reduce costs by streamlining operations, and in other presentations went into some detail about rationalization in IT, back-office functions, shared services, unified company structures within each country, and so on. Looking at the ratio of administrative expenses to revenue, some good progress is clearly visible in the 2013-17 period (although this chart may be showing an expense-discipline failure in 2009-13 as much as a success since then):

(Source: Company releases and author calculations)

Sales growth - In a financial review released in March 2013, Veolia laid out an objective of 3% annual revenue growth after 2013. The company exceeded this goal in 2014-15, and met it in 2016-17 (coming so close to the bullseye in those two years, one could actually be a little skeptical.)

2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue at 3% growth rate (€bn) 22.984 23.674 24.384 25.116 Actual revenue (€bn) 23.880 24.965 24.390 25.125

(Source: Company releases and author calculations)

Operating income growth - In the 2013 results and financial review, Veolia targeted "significant growth" in operating income for 2014 and beyond, and the management can take some credit on this score as well:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Operating income (€m) 922 1108 1315 1384 1519

(Source: Company releases and author calculations)

The above figures clearly indicate that Veolia has turned the business in the right direction during the last five or six years, after the disastrous 2008-11 period. But what might happen next? And why have I decided to sell out of Veolia, rather than hold onto my shares, or even buy more?

So, what now?

Veolia has some attractive features:

Management has got the company back on track in the last few years, as discussed above.

They did this while managing to preserve the dividend throughout. Like many European companies, Veolia pays a variable annual dividend based on the previous year's results. The gross payout has been in the range of about 70 to 85 cents per share in recent years.

Some of the original bull case at the start of this article still holds true - Customers need Veolia's services, and can't easily switch to competitors.

Veolia's net income for the first 9 months of 2018 exceeded the total for all of 2017, so it's very likely that the full-year figure (to be released on February 21) will show strong y/y growth.

At the same time, there are a number of negatives and risks:

Other aspects of my original thesis have not panned out - Veolia has retrenched away from non-core markets, giving up on some of the growth that had been expected to come from emerging economies. The company has re-committed to its mature core markets, and to the slow-growing earnings and dividends which this implies.

That annual dividend has some appeal, but the appeal is diminished by the 30% French withholding tax (which you may be able to reclaim, eventually), and by ADR fees.

Although Veolia's net income looks to be up for 2018, operating income and revenue are looking closer to flat.

The company appears to be backsliding on its debt discipline of recent years. Net debt, which was under €8bn at the end of 2017, ballooned to €10.5bn as of September 2018. What's more, on January 7 of this year, Veolia announced that it had borrowed another €750 million (it will be interesting to see whether this appears on the year-end balance sheet.)

The above signals seem to fit the historical pattern of Veolia's management achieving only some of their goals, some of the time.

There is also some political/legal risk around this company. Veolia was implicated in the Flint water scandal; Michigan's attorney general sued the company in 2016, and the litigation appears to be still pending. Also, the political climate in its home market of France is currently very hostile to increases in the cost of basic goods & services - the ability of "yellow vest" street protestors to easily overturn a new fuel tax would seem to weigh against any pricing power Veolia may have in the provision of its services.

Finally, the NYSE delisting leaves Veolia as a pink-sheets stock, trading over-the-counter with no exchange or SEC oversight. Veolia is a blue-chip company in France, so there are no real compliance concerns here, but liquidity could become an issue. Volume has declined since the delisting, and VEOEY usually does not figure among the top 200 OTC traded issues. For an ordinary individual investor it may not matter, but if you want to take a large position or trade frequently, this is just another thing for you to consider.

Weighing these negatives and red flags against the slow-moving and inconsistent successes which Veolia has managed in the last several years, I decided today to finally sell my shares.

Warren Buffett supposedly said that the best holding period is forever, and I generally feel that way too, but in this case I would have been better off selling out years ago. The better advice for me would have been from SA contributor Geoff Gannon, who has said to "Sell when your original idea has played out." In my case, it became clear years ago that Veolia was not going to become a real emerging-markets growth story, and it would have been better for me to sell when that writing became visible on the proverbial wall.

Are you still holding Veolia shares? When did you buy in, what were your reasons for doing so, and are those reasons still valid? Sound off in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.