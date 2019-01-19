Investment Thesis

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) delivered an unimpressive Q3 2018 as it is still in the midst of transforming its portfolio. We think there may be more headwinds ahead as some of its tenants such as J.C. Penney (JCP) continues to struggle. In addition, an economic recession will likely result in more store closures in its portfolio. Despite its attractive dividend and undervalued share price, we think investors should wait on the sideline until signs of improvement become evident. This is because we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 2018 Financial Highlights

Pennsylvania continues its progress to transform its portfolio. In 2018, the company sold 17 of its low productivity malls and has been busy replacing some of its underperforming department store tenants with new tenants that have better credit ratings and more sales per square feet. The activities in 2018 have resulted in dilutive quarterly results. In the past quarter, the company continues to see a decline in its funds from operations. Its adjusted FFO of $0.35 per share in Q3 2018 was a decline of $0.05 per share from a year ago. However, management believes that the worst part is now over and things will gradually improve in 2019.

Reasons Why We Do Not Think Pennsylvania REIT is a Buy Now

More department store closures likely

The decline of department stores is a direct result of the rise of online shopping, although Pennsylvania REIT has done a good job of finding new tenants (less prone to the threat of e-commerce) to replace many of its locations previous rented by Sears. However, we suspect there may be more closures. One of its largest tenants, J.C. Penney, is struggling to survive. For readers' information, JCP currently rents 16 locations from Pennsylvania, and the department store chain represents about 1.9% of its annualized gross rent. JCP’s share price has tumbled to a record low due to investors' fear of a possible bankruptcy. We think the likelihood of more store closures from JCP is high. This will likely negatively impact Pennsylvania REIT’s revenue.

Source: Q3 2018 Supplemental

Threat of e-commerce may eventually impact specialty retailers

E-commerce remains the biggest threat to brick-and-mortar retailers. It was previously thought that certain specialty retailers are less prone to the rise of e-commerce. However, PwC in its latest publication, Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019, stated that even many specialty retailers are not prone to e-commerce. As PwC states,

“Many of these categories, like apparel, eyeglasses, jewelry, shoes, beauty, and food and beverage, have been the mainstay of malls and lifestyle centers. Lower barriers to online shopping for these categories include improved logistics (particularly research, comparison, and product delivery), business models (such as subscription services for clothes or cosmetics, or multi-restaurant food-delivery platforms), and ease of returns.”

Hence, there is a possibility that the demand for retail space will continue to decline.

High dividend payout ratio

Pennsylvania’s headwinds in 2018 have resulted in a decline in its funds available for distribution. As a result, its FAD has declined to $46.4 million in the first 9 months of 2018 from $55.4 million in the first 9 months of 2017. This significant decline has caused a surge in its payout ratio to 95.5% from 73% in 2017. Although management is confident that the situation will improve towards the second half of 2019, if there are more retail store closures from its tenants, its payout ratio will reach over 100%.

Low fixed interest coverage ratio

We are concerned that Pennsylvania’s declining adjusted EBITDA to fixed charges ratio. Its adjusted EBITDA to fixed charges ratio has declined to 1.75x in Q3 2018 from 2.13x in Q3 2016. This is also a sign of deterioration.

There Are Still Some Positives

No material maturities until 2021

Despite many of the headwinds that Pennsylvania faces, the company has no material debt maturities until 2021. This means that any interest rate hikes in 2019 and 2020 will not have any material impact on Pennsylvania’s interest expenses. In addition, its secured indebtedness to gross asset value of 35.42% is still acceptable.

Source: November 2018 Investor Update

Densification opportunities

There are several properties that management has identified as potential densification properties suitable for hotel and multifamily developments. There are currently three projects that management is exploring. If the company chooses to sell these properties, it would allow it to raise over $200 million of capital and improve its cash position.

Source: November 2018 Investor Update

Risks and Challenges

Economic recession

In the U.S., GDP growth rate is expected to decelerate to 2.5% in 2019 from 2.9% in 2018. Similarly, consumer spending growth rate in the U.S. is expected to decline from 3.8% in Q2 2018 to 1.7% in Q1 2019 (see table below). Although we do not believe a recession is imminent, if one happens, it may affect many brick-and-mortar retailers. This may result in lower occupancy ratio and a decline in Pennsylvania’s rental revenue.

Source: RBC Economics

Valuation

Pennsylvania estimates that it will earn funds from operations of $1.52-1.57 in 2018. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2018 target FFO ratio of 4.8x. This is significantly below its peers. For example, Macerich REIT (MAC) is trading at a P/AFFO ratio of 12.5x.

Dividend Analysis

Pennsylvania currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 11.4%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 3 years.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Although Pennsylvania REIT is actively transforming its portfolio, we expect the road to be bumpy. The possibility of more store closures exists as some of its tenants struggle to compete against online retailers. In addition, we are already in the late stage of the economic cycle. We expect there may be more store closures when a recession arrives. Therefore, we suggest investors to wait on the sideline or seek investment opportunities elsewhere.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.