Microsoft Earnings Preview

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Source: Knowledge Wharton

Microsoft (MSFT) reports Q4 earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $32.5 billion and eps of $1.09. The revenue estimate implies about 12% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

All About The Cloud

In the past I castigated Miscrosoft for its dismal top line growth. The company's computer licensing business provided steady cash flows, but appeared to be an albatross pursuant to growth. Relying on consumers to pay for newer versions of the company's suite of office products seemed rather old school. Times have changed. Last quarter revenue grew by 19% Y/Y; all major product groups grew by double-digits.

Office 365 commercial and consumer revenue grew in the high double digits on the strength of Office 365 subscriptions. Of note is that a "PC refresh", driven by the enterprise, has seemingly awakened the personal computer market. The company's total Personal Computer segment had revenue of $10.7 billion, up 15% Y/Y. Windows OEM revenue grew 8% on a higher mix of premium licenses, while Surface revenue bounced 14%. According to Gartner, worldwide PC shipments fell over 4% in Q4 2018. This could provide a headwind for subscriptions or Surface devices this quarter or next. Management's outlook on PC shipments could be key.

The ultimately driver of revenue growth could be cloud services. Last quarter revenue from the commercial cloud was $8.5 billion, up 47% Y/Y. Azure revenue grew 76%, driven by the strength of per-user base businesses. Amazon (AMZN) continues to dominate the sector. Cloud services revenue growth at IBM (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL) have not been as stellar as Microsoft's. With cut throat competition, there has to be a way of differentiating the cloud providers.

Microsoft may have a built in competitive advantage in that it can lead with its core suite of products and introduce customers to the cloud post-sale. Per management, Office 365 offers customers a pathway to the cloud; the company then talks up cybersecurity once customers arrive. Azure offers a secure platform to protect the confidentiality of data while in use - the first cloud to do so. In this way, Azure may be able to reach customers that Amazon, IBM and Oracle cannot get to.

Being able to position itself as the "anti-Amazon" could also be beneficial. Competitors in the industries Amazon is seeking to disrupt will likely choose any cloud provider other than Amazon. In July 2018 Walmart (WMT) announced it had chosen Microsoft as its preferred cloud provider; the strategic partnership was expected to allow Walmart to seamlessly manage workloads, and access new toolsets to spark innovation.

Earlier this month the company announced a seven-year deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to supply cloud services Walgreens' pharmacy store chain. Walgreens is expected to migrate the lion's share of its IT infrastructure to Azure. If certain captains of industry continue to partner with Azure in an effort to fend off Amazon then it could power cloud services growth for years to come.

Margin Expansion

Revenue growth is great, but will it come at the expense of reduced margins? Azure could potentially have lower gross margins than the rest of Microsoft's operations. Its hyper growth could pressure margins in the future. Last quarter cloud services revenue was about 29% of total revenue, up from 24% in the year earlier period. Gross margins were 66% last quarter, the same as that of the year earlier period. This implies either the mix of business was favorable or the company still maintains pricing power.

Oracle has taken a scalpel to to its cost structure in order to grow its bottom line. Microsoft too has levers to pull. Last quarter total operating expenses for SG&A and R&D were $9.2 billion, up 8% Y/Y. Growth in operating expenses was less than the growth in revenue, which is one of the reasons operating income margin rose by 300 basis points. General and administrative expenses actually fell 1% Y/Y. The fact that Microsoft can grow revenue without significant increases in general and administrative costs illustrates the leverage in the business.

With over $9 billion in operating expenses management has lots of clay to work with if it wants to maintain or improve margins. I expect management to make deep cuts to expenses this year in case revenue growth underwhelms.

The Global Economy Could Be Running Out Of Steam

Animal spirits have been unleashed since the Financial Crisis of 2008/2009. Record low interest rates and other government stimulus efforts have provided fuel for business fixed investment. U.S. GDP growth is still above 3%, which is solid. However, the full strength of the economy cannot be determined until the government cuts off the stimulus. The recent GOP tax cuts likely helped GDP growth, but the benefits could be waning:

Economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. Industrial giants like Caterpillar (CAT) and General Electric (GE) are having a difficult time growing revenue. Their struggles could be harbinger for headwinds facing other industrial giants. Layoffs and reductions in capital spending could be next. Fewer corporate jobs could eventually hurt Microsoft's PC segment and Office 365 sales.

Conclusion

MSFT is up over 10% Y/Y. Sans more stimulus the economy will likely falter, and so will financial markets and MSFT. The stock remains a long term sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE, CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.